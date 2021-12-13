Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Crossbody bags have become a go-to staple as our lives are increasingly busier and we’re frequently on the go. They carry all the essentials you need without feeling too bulky or heavy, freeing up your hands so you can take calls, check messages, hold an umbrella, or carry another bag. And, when it’s time to resume working from the office, a crossbody bag will come in clutch for commuting to work, traipsing around the city, or traveling abroad.

Meet the Expert Samantha Brown is a professional personal stylist and celebrity stylist in NYC. She has been working with men and women to refine their personal styles for over a decade.



In addition to that, crossbody bags can help elevate any style or outfit. You can find a myriad of crossbody bags in a wide variety of silhouettes, shades, and designs. “I would say the most popular style that I’ve noticed in the last year or so is the camera bag [silhouette]. So many brands were making the camera bag,” says professional stylist Samantha Brown. “Keep an eye out for the different details that brands and designers are doing so that you find something that speaks to your personality.”

Whether you are looking for something more minimalistic or a fashion statement, we researched the coolest crossbody bags from a myriad of top brands and designers.

Ahead are our top picks of the best crossbody bags for casual wear, work, travel, and beyond.

