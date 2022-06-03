The 18 Best Crop Tops, from Tanks and T-shirts to Blouses and Cardigans

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Crop tops once reigned as a summer trend, but have since become a mainstay in our wardrobes. In the winter, we wear cropped sweaters with our favorite pair of jeans and boots. During the spring, we pair long sleeve crop tops with a pair of trousers and booties. When summer hits, we reach for a cropped tank top and high-waisted shorts. And, in the fall, we layer our crop tops with a cardigan and complete the look with a mini skirt, tights, and loafers. They truly are one of the most versatile styles in our wardrobe. “Crop tops are a classic,” says celebrity stylist Naz Meknat, explaining how the reason they are such a staple is because of their versatility and variety. “There are many crop top lengths and styles for every age and every shape." With so many crop tops out there waiting to find a home in our closets, we set out to find the best of the best, and investigated everything from the best designer crop top to the best-cropped sweater to the best crop top for layering. Ahead, check out our list of best crop tops, plus some expert advice from Meknat as well as Dani Charlton and Emma Rubenstein, a celebrity styling duo. Meet the Expert Naz Meknat is an LA-based celebrity stylist and author. A graduate of FIT with more than 15 years in the industry, she has worked with celebrities like Sterling K. Brown, Nyambi Nyambi, and Tara Reid.

Dani Charlton and Emma Rubenstein are a celebrity fashion styling duo. They have worked with Lili Reinhart, Camila Cabello, Nikki Glaser, and Peyton List, among others.