The 25 Best Crew Cut Styles for Men

A crew cut can be many things, which is why it's one of the most classic men's hairstyles. It features some kind of tapered or faded sides, blended into an equal- or longer top. Consider the range of the oh-so versatile crew cut: Those sides can be tapered at various heights, and can pair with different lengths up top—not to mention all the different hair textures and densities out there. With all of this factored in, it turns out a large portion of men already have a crew cut.

This creates a spectrum of opportunities for your specific hair texture, length, and density. Even if you have unruly thick hair or thin fine hair, you can modify the crew cut to your variables. Add a small amount of paste, cream, gel, or clay, and you've got whichever choppiness, volume, and matte/glossy finish you desire.

For a glance at some of the best crew cut hairstyles for men, we sought the expertise of two Los Angeles–based grooming experts: Christina Marie, master hair and makeup artist, as well as Joseph Andrews, founder and creative director of BluMann Hair Care. Here is what they had to say about the 25 different crew cut takes below, all of which offer a different spin on the timeless hairstyle.