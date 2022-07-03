The 15 Best Cowboy Hats and How to Wear Them

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
First it was the boots and now it's the hats—Westernwear is back with a fresh and modern twist. Cowboy hats in particular are in the current fashion spotlight, thanks to the revival of some beloved Y2K trends and celebrities like Lil Nas X, Orville Peck, and Lizzo taking an effortlessly cool approach to the western hat style.
“Cowboy hats are a fun way to add personality to your wardrobe without making a huge investment,” says wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown. “They come in a wide range of textures and colors, so you can experiment with what you love."
Meet the Expert
Samantha Brown is a wardrobe stylist based in New York City. She has been working with clients to refine their styles for over a decade.
So, we set out to find the best cowboy hats, taking into account things like construction, quality of materials, and design.
From classic styles to funky animal print and everything in between, here are the best cowboy hats for every style and occasion.
Best Overall: Bullhide Legacy 8X Fur Blend Cowboy Hat
The Bullhide Legacy 8X Fur Blend Cowboy Hat is our best overall pick because it’s not only a great casual option but also works for dressier occasions, so you’ll get a lot of wear out of this Western hat. As the name suggests, the cowboy hat is made from a high-quality and durable 8X fur blend that is tied together with a monochromatic hat rim and silver side buckle. Plus, it has that iconic cattleman crease, giving it a timeless design. This is one of those hats you’ll have in your closet forever.
Material: Fur blend | Sizes: 7, 7⅛ , 7¼
Best Budget: Fashion Nova Did Someone Say Rodeo Cowboy Hat
This straw cowboy hat from Fashion Nova is one of those versatile styles that works for everything from a day by the pool to a casual brunch. We love the classic design, relaxed style, and texture of the paper straw material. It also has an adjustable chin strap to keep things safe and secure that can be tucked into the hat crown when not needed.
Material: Paper | Sizes: One size with adjustable pull string
Best on Amazon: Queue Essentials Western Style Pinch Front Straw Canvas Cowboy Hat
With 4.3 out of 5 stars from over 3,000 customers, this cowboy hat is our top pick for the Amazon category. After researching many great options on the marketplace, we landed on this one because of its classic design, and color options—it comes in sand, black, white, and brown—comfortability, and versatility. The timeless cattleman-style cowboy hat is also incredibly lightweight, which is a must for a hat this size, and comes in both felt and canvas.
Material: Canvas, felt, and straw | Sizes: S/M, M, L/XL
Best Designer: Gladys Tamez Fur Felt Western Hat
If you’re looking to invest in a designer cowboy hat, we recommend this stunning rabbit-fur felt hat by Gladys Tamez. It’s traditional and timeless, constructed with the utmost quality, and has subtle detailing in the rope-like headband, which gives it some nice flair. Additionally, it's made in the USA and Latinx-owned and -founded.
Material: Rabbit fur | Sizes: Large
Best Classic: Stetson Grant Straw Hat
Made of Shantung straw with metal eyelet detailing, this classic cowboy hat is made for heading to the ranch. We love this pick because it’s lightweight, quality, and has the most stunning hat band ever. We love the mix of black and brown with the beautiful silver conchos detailing. With its simple and timeless design and intricate detailing, it’s a great unisex choice, too.
Material: Straw | Sizes: 6⅞, 7, 7⅛, 7¼, 7⅜
Best Color Options: Urban Outfitters Brook Western Felt Rancher Hat
Cowboy hats traditionally come in more neutral hues, so if you’re looking to spice it up with some color, we are obsessed with this felt rancher from Urban Outfitters. The 100 percent wool hat, which has that cowboy crown crease with a flat brim, comes in a rusty red hue, green, and pink, along with some neutrals, too.
Material: Felt | Sizes: One size
Most Versatile: Brixton Sedona Straw Reserve Cowboy Hat
For this category, we went on a mission to find the perfect cowboy hat that mixes that classic cattleman fit with a fashionable twist. And, let’s just say we are obsessed with this straw cowboy hat from Brixton. It’s made of durable tripilla straw and tied together with a suede band with a leather interior sweatband and 50+ UPF sun protection. But, aside from its functionality, it features a super stylish A-line design at the crown that gives it an elevated look.
Material: Straw | Sizes: XS, S, M
Best Trendy: Hats by Mat Cowboy Party Hat Glitter & Boa Combo
This trendy cowboy hat brings on the Y2K vibes in a major way. The handmade hat is covered completely in glitter with a boa-trimmed brim and dazzling silver band. And, while we love the pink and white color combination, it’s also available in black, red, gold, silver, emerald, blue, white, and purple with tons of boa colors to choose from, too. This party cowboy hat is perfect for a night on the town, a bachelorette, a concert, and more.
Sizes: 25 -inch circumference
Best Animal Print: Brixton Ranchero White Cow Print Wool Cowboy Hat
For the best animal print cowboy hat, we had to go with this Brixton hat, which has that rancher feel and features a classic cow print. What we love the most about this print is that it has a mix of black and brown cow spots, which adds some depth and detail to the more classic pinched top design. In addition to its print, the hat is made of felted wool and has an adjustable band, which is a major plus.
Material: Wool | Sizes: XS, S, M, L
Best Black: Charlie 1 Horse Bucksnort 4X Felt Hat
We swoon for this black cowboy hat, which has an elevated style compared to some more traditional options. The base of the hat features a classic cattleman silhouette with white buck stitching around the brim and hatband, giving it a modern upgrade.
Material: Felt | Sizes: 6¾, 7, 7⅛, 7¼, 7⅜
Best White: Stetson Skyline 6X Cowboy Hat
With its slick design and quality construction, this Stetson hat is made for special occasions—and we love the pure white for a Western wedding day look. The versatile hat is made with 6X fur felt and a cattleman crease with a matching hatband and silver buckle. In addition to its stark white hue, the cowboy hat also comes in a range of other colors, including black, chocolate brown, granite, a Sahara sand hue, and soft cream.
Material: Fur felt | Sizes: 6½, 6⅝, 6¾, 6⅞, 7, 7⅛, 7¼, 7⅜, 7½, 7⅝, 7¾
Best Brown: Charlie 1 Horse Acorn Felt Western Hat
This brown felt hat from Willow Lane Hat Co. has a softer, more bohemian feel with its mix of pinch front crown and wide, relaxed brim. It made our list because of its more unique design and unique detailing on the hat band, plus it has a casual, worn-in feel and is made of the most perfect soft brown color.
Material: Wool felt | Sizes: S, M, L
Best Straw: Stetson Open Road 1 Vented Straw Hat
The great thing about a straw cowboy hat is that it doubles as a sun hat. We chose the Stetson Open Road hat for this category because it’s made of a lightweight and top-tier shantung straw with a cattleman design for strong Western vibes. It also has this ventilated detailing on the top of the crown, which is stylish and functional on a hot, sticky day. We also love that this hat has a shorter brim, giving it more of a city-meets-frontier style. It’s a hat you can wear with virtually everything that will never go out of style.
Material: Straw | Sizes: 6¾, 6⅞, 7, 7⅛, 7¼, 7⅜, 7½, 7⅝
Best Leather: American Hat Makers Ridge Cowboy Hat
When looking for the best leather hat, we were on a mission to find one that, of course, stood up to our quality standards, but also has a soft worn-in feel. The Ridge hat from American Hat Makers is just that. Made of weathered top grain leather, it features a braided band and bronze conchos.
Material: Top grain leather | Sizes: S, M, L, XL
Best Western: Shyanne Black Telescope Concho Band Wool Felt Western Hat
If the classic cowboy hat silhouette isn’t your style but you still want to touch on the trend, we love this Western option. The hat features a flat brim with a telescope crease and is constructed from high-quality wool felt. But the real showstopper is the stunning band, which is decorated in dazzling studs and conchos.
Material: Wool felt | Sizes: S, M, L
What to Look for in a Cowboy Hat
Proportion
“Portion is key,” says Brown. She suggests paying attention to the brim size and how well the hat sits on your head to ensure everything looks proportioned and well-fitting.
Symmetry
In addition to proportion, your hat should look symmetrical. “Make sure the hat is balanced and symmetric, and that the brim isn’t more bent on one side than the other,” says Brown.
How do you wear a cowboy hat?
“Cowboy hats are typically best worn in more casual settings,” says Brown. “Straw and woven versions are great in the summer to shield the sun and wool or felt versions are slightly warmer during colder months.” She also notes that summer cowboy hats can be paired with T-shirts and casual sundresses while the ones made of heavier material look great with a sweater or blouse and jeans.
How do you make a cowboy hat tighter?
Much like fedoras and other hat styles, cowboy hats are easy to tighten with the help of hat foam, which Brown says you can find on Amazon. “It has adhesive on one side and is very easy to use,” she notes, adding that the foam should be added to the line of the brim for a tighter fit.
How should a cowboy hat fit?
“A cowboy hat should sit on top of the head and come down slightly on the forehead,” says Brown.
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor’s degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. When curating this collection of the best cowboy hats, Jessie drew on her journalism experience and personal affinity for Westernwear to meticulously research and source styles for every category. She considered everything from fit to flair to material and more and, as a result, created a robust list of the best cowboy hats the internet has to offer.