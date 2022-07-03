The 15 Best Cowboy Hats and How to Wear Them

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

First it was the boots and now it's the hats—Westernwear is back with a fresh and modern twist. Cowboy hats in particular are in the current fashion spotlight, thanks to the revival of some beloved Y2K trends and celebrities like Lil Nas X, Orville Peck, and Lizzo taking an effortlessly cool approach to the western hat style.

“Cowboy hats are a fun way to add personality to your wardrobe without making a huge investment,” says wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown. “They come in a wide range of textures and colors, so you can experiment with what you love."



Meet the Expert Samantha Brown is a wardrobe stylist based in New York City. She has been working with clients to refine their styles for over a decade.

So, we set out to find the best cowboy hats, taking into account things like construction, quality of materials, and design.

From classic styles to funky animal print and everything in between, here are the best cowboy hats for every style and occasion.