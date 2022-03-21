These 14 Pairs of Cotton Underwear Are So Comfortable You’ll Convert Immediately

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Whether you prefer a hip-hugging style, thong, or high-waisted brief, the best pair of underwear is comfortable and supportive to you. And yet, finding a pair with the right fit, material, seam stitching, and cut can be quite an undertaking in such a saturated market. Underwear is very personal, as preferences can be very specific, but it can be made easier by committing to at least one criterion, like material. Cotton is breathable and absorbent, making it a very comfortable material for undergarments, with high-quality versions boasting benefits like durability and color retention. Plus, when it’s produced sustainably, cotton is free from toxic or hormone-disrupting substances that can cause cancer, birth defects, and other serious illnesses, according to the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS), a processing standard for organic fibers that factors in ecological and social impact. We’ve taken all of this into account—as well as pricing, positive reviews, and our conversations with experts Ra’el Cohen of ThirdLove and Heather Viskovic, Director of Merchandising at Bare Necessities—to build this roundup. Scroll for our best cotton underwear picks. Meet the Expert Heather Viskovic is the Director of Merchandising at Bare Necessities. She has an extensive background in merchandising and has worked at Ralph Lauren, Randa Accessories, and Fossil.

Ra’el Cohen is the Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of ThirdLove. She has been the lead lingerie designer at the company for more than six years and holds a degree in fashion design from FIDM.