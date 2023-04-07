Regardless of your preference, ahead is a well-curated list of all the best types of corset tops available for your perusal.

Blending the worlds of style and comfort in a design that’s notoriously uncomfortable, a really good corset top won’t force you to choose fashion over function. But the secret to finding that balance is paying close attention to the fabrication. As more often than not, that will determine the fit. If you want something that smooths and sculpts, a more technical material by emerging label Uniform Person is the way to go. Whereas, if lifting and feeling secure is more of a priority, something from Dion Lee is a great option.

Over time, the corset has evolved beyond a shape-defining undergarment from the 18th Century to a going-out staple, and we have the late designer Vivienne Westwood to thank for that. The Dame transformed the historical piece whose primary function was to be concealed into something that you want to show off. And even more recently, we’ve been introduced to the concept of the corset top – a style that gives you the cinched look in a more wearable design.

Best Overall Miaou Campbell Corset Miaou View On Fwrd.com View On Miaou.com When you think of the modern-day corset tops worn by the style set – be it on Instagram or IRL – there’s a good chance that Miaou’s collections come to mind. Filled with ‘of-the-moment’ prints and bold color stories, the buzzy brand’s designs have a distinct ‘90s and Y2K feel that its loyal fan base can’t get enough of. Take it a step further and consider any one of the brand’s corseted dresses, too. Price at time of publish: $245 Material: Stretch-crepe | Size Range: 2XS - XL

Best Budget Out From Under Modern Love Corset Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters With hundreds of positive customer reviews and more than a handful of color combinations available, Urban Outfitters’ lace corset is undoubtedly a fan favorite. After going viral on social media a while back, the style is finally back in stock. Whether it’s worn under a blazer with pleated trousers or dressed up with a fitted mini skirt and knee boots, it makes for a great layering piece. The fact that it’s a fraction of the price of similar designs is an added bonus. Price at time of publish: $59 Material: Stretch lace | Size Range: S - XL

Best Splurge Vivienne Westwood Classic Portrait Corset Vivienne Westwood View On Viviennewestwood.com “Her bustiers and ruching on gowns and dresses remain largely unparalleled,” Ambria Mische, the SVP of What Goes Around Comes Around, explains over email. “Oftentimes, designers rise in the fashion industry because of a silhouette – a calling card.” And corsets are undoubtedly a Vivienne Westwood signature. With many of her archival pieces priced beyond the four-figure mark, it makes the late London designer’s current collection seem more reasonably priced. Not to mention you’d have a little piece of fashion history hanging in your closet. Price at time of publish: $1,395 Material: Cotton and modal-blend | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Brown Corset Top Uniform Person Zoe Corset Top Uniform Person View On Uniform-person.com If you’re not yet familiar with the NYC-based brand, then it’s time to get acquainted with its small-batch collections of elevated essentials. At first glance, its ‘Zoe’ corset top appears to be your average minimal tank. But the cinched details and compressive material prove otherwise. “Traditionally, corsets require the wearer to fit 'into' the garment, but I wanted to create a corset that conforms to the body instead,” Chloe divulges on the process. “I took the silhouette of the corset but removed wires and uncomfortable laces. Instead, I focused on other key design elements, such as a deep, soft U neckline to elongate the neck and a smocked back to prevent discomfort. The bottom part of the front is angled to create a snatched waistline effect without feeling restrictive on the skin. The only part that fits somewhat tightly is the chest area, which provides the desired "push-up effect" with hook & eye closure and elastic back. Overall, I aimed to create a corset that is both stylish and comfortable without sacrificing one for the other.” Price at time of publish: $78 Material: 100% polyester | Size Range: S - M

Best Black Corset Top Rosamosario Tulle Bustier Top Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter Emerging label Rosamosario has a wide selection of corsets available, many of which have a distinctly vintage vibe that sets them apart from the pack. This bustier top, in particular, is made from black tulle, allowing it to carefully tote the line between special occasions and everyday attire that can be layered under a blazer or longline trench. Consider wearing yours for date night with medium-wash denim and a pair of pumps. Price at time of publish: $368 Material: 100% polyester | Size Range: 2XS - 2XL

Best Plus Size Good American Compression Terry Square Neck Corset Good American View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com One of the things that the brand Khloe Kardashian co-founded has mastered is the ability to accentuate many different body types. From its inclusive denim collection to the label’s usage of compression materials, Good American just gets it. And the corset top is no different. Available in a wide range of sizes, the square neck option is made from soft terry cotton, proving you don’t have to forgo style for comfort. Price at time of publish: $115 Material: Stretch-cotton | Size Range: 2XS - 5XL

Best Lace Corset Top House of CB Lace Corset Top Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Very few fast fashion brands do corsets and bustiers quite like House of CB. Over the years, we’ve seen the style set show off the UK-based label’s ultra-glam designs on Instagram. Its lace corset top gives you the quintessential lifted look without the hefty price tag to match. Price at time of publish: $135 Material: Lace | Size Range: XS - XL A/C Cup, XS-XL D/E Cup

Best Denim Corset Top NTK Addie Blue Corset Wolf & Badger View On Garmentory.com View On Orchardmile.com View On Wolfandbadger.com Denim corsets are much more of a rarity than one would expect, but NYC-brand NTK has pretty much nailed it. Made from a light to medium wash that goes with just about anything, it has sculpting side panels to give you the secure fit found in more traditional corsets. Pro tip: Make note of the zip fastening along the back – if you’re hoping for a tighter fit, we suggest sizing down. Price at time of publish: $112 Material: 100% denim | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Leather Corset Top Rick Owens Leather Bustier Corset Top Selfridges View On Selfridges.com I know from personal experience that you’ll find yourself grabbing Rick Owens’s leather corset top over and over again – making it well worth the steep price tag. Aside from the fact that it pairs well with just about anything, the understated design means you can wear it multiple times, further proving that outfit repeating is something we should all get behind. Price at time of publish: $955 Material: 100% leather | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Vegan Leather Corset Top Abercrombie & Fitch Scoop Neck Corset Top Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Gone are the days when the Southern California brand only had denim and graphic tees on offer. Today, Abercrombie is churning out collections of attainable, trend-driven designs, which include its scoop neck corset top. It’s made from the brand’s take on vegan leather but also won’t break the bank as its price tag sits right under the $75 mark. Price at time of publish: $70 Material: Vegan Leather | Size Range: 2XS - XL

Best Satin Corset Top Danielle Guizio Satin Corset Revolve View On Danielleguiziony.com If you keep up with the cool It-girl brands on the market, then you know that Danielle Guizio is a fan favorite, and corsets are among some of her most popular styles. The New York-based designer’s satin iteration, available in a range of colors, including black and pink, is made with a traditional lace-up back that allows customers to find their desired fit. Styling options include everything from a pair of jeans to a slinky slip skirt. Price at time of publish: $138 Material: Stretch satin | Size Range: XS - L

Best Mesh Corset Top Maison Close L’Amoureuse Combination Corset Farfetch View On Farfetch.com Most modern corset tops are made from a stretchy mesh fabric, but Maison Close’s iteration is far ahead of the pack. Whether you underpin it with a matching bra or let the super-sheer fabric stand alone, it’s surprisingly versatile – regardless of your personal style. The garter-like hem is a nice finishing touch. Price at time of publish: $196 Material: Stretch Mesh | Size Range: S - L

Best Corset Tank Top Joah Brown Corset Tank Joah Brown View On Joahbrown.com Joah Brown continues to prove that it’s found the balance between comfort and style with its ribbed corset tank. Fitted with adjustable shoulder straps and a bustier-inspired bodice, it’s made from stretch-modal jersey for a relaxed feel. Follow the brand’s lead and wear yours with sweatpants and sneakers. Price at time of publish: $94 Material: Ribbed Stretch-Modal | Size Range: XS - L

Best Corset T-Shirt Top Isabel Marant Zazie Ruched Top Neiman Marcus View On Nordstrom View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue Those on the hunt for the corseted fit in a more laid-back silhouette will appreciate Isabel Marant’s ‘Zazie’ T-shirt. Designed with flattering ruching throughout, it’s cut entirely from cotton to withstand multiple wears and washes. Pare it back with denim for a foolproof look. Price at time of publish: $360 Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Lace-Up Corset Top Selkie The Soft Corset Revolve View On Revolve View On Selkiecollection.com Selkie’s collections have a distinct vintage feel that the cottagecore girls flock to, and its corset top is no different. Designed from cotton in a soft silhouette, it has all the same features of more traditional corsets, including the lace-up fastening. Fully embrace the ultra-romantic aesthetic by wearing yours with a billowy skirt. Price at time of publish: $169 Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: 2XS - 6X

Best Feathered Corset Top Lamarque Zaina Top Revolve View On Neiman Marcus View On Saks Fifth Avenue Somewhat impractical but a lot of fun, Lamarque’s ‘Zaina’ top is a great piece to have in your wardrobe. The festive design doesn’t take itself too seriously and proves that you’re not afraid to take fashion risks. Plus, it’s plucked with both ostrich and turkey feathers, so you don’t have to worry about any inevitable shedding changing the overall look. Price at time of publish: $253 Material: Ostrich and Turkey feathers | Size Range: XS - 2XL

Best Knitted Corset Top LaQuan Smith Virgin Wool Corset Top Intermix View On Intermixonline.com One of the things that LaQuan Smith does best is churning out sexy but wearable designs that women want to wear. Enter the Black-owned brand’s knitted wool corset top. Made from virgin wool, it has a shell-like silhouette that layers well under blazers and leather jackets, but it works just as well when dressed up with slip skirts and pleated trousers. Price at time of publish: $595 Material: 100% Virgin wool | Size Range: 2XS - XL

Best Long Sleeve Corset Top Alo Yoga Corset Detail T-Shirt Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Perfect for low-impact workouts, Alo Yoga’s corset-detail T-shirt is as wearable as it is flattering on the figure. It’s designed for a tempered but relaxed fit that wears well with leggings and sweatpants. The long-sleeve style is particularly great for those chilly mornings and evenings when you’re headed to the gym. Price at time of publish: $88 Material: Stretch cotton and modal-blend | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Unisex Corset Top Dion Lee Gender Inclusive Rib Jersey Corset Tank Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Fwrd.com We’re slowly but surely getting to a point where clothing is no longer being categorized as gender specific, which is one of the reasons why Australian label Dion Lee has designed a line of corset tanks with every person in mind. As seen on fashion editors and influencers alike, their shape-defining tops have become an integral part of the brand’s DNA. Price at time of publish: $500 Material: 100% Cotton | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Floral-Print Corset Top Reformation Luxe Silk Corset Top Reformation View On Reformation Reformation has proved time and time again that it’s no one trick pony. Though the brand’s loyal fan base is known to flock to its summer dresses, the assortment of going-out options on offer are just as good – as proven in its equally whimsical corset top. While it can, of course, be dressed up, try styling it with leather pants to balance the romantic feel. Price at time of publish: $168 Material: 100% silk | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Peplum Corset Top Rozie Corsets Silk Satin Peplum Corset Top Intermix View On Intermixonline.com If the early and mid-2000s are back, then it means that a peplum hem resurgence is inevitable. Combining two trending silhouettes in one design, Rozie’s corset top is a great way to embrace the trend in a way that feels relevant to the times. It’s made from silk with a satin finish and flares out only slightly. Price at time of publish: $392 Material: 100% silk | Size Range: S - L

Best Bridal Lace Corset Top Bardot Long Sleeve Corset Top Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Whether it’s for your big day or one of the events leading up to it, Bardot’s long-sleeve corset is well-suited for any bride. It’s made from a delicate lace design with a cropped silhouette that wears best with high-waisted bottoms. The plunging V-neck offers the lifted fit that you’ll find in most corset top designs. Price at time of publish: $119 Material: Lace | Size Range: S - L

Best Linen Corset Top Farm Rio Tie-Strap Corset Top Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Leave it to the Brazilian brand to design a breezy corset top that’s great for your next warm-weather vacation. It’s cut from a featherweight linen fabric that will keep you cool on particularly hot days. The tie-detailed shoulder straps give it a distinct tropical feel, while the square-cut neckline and fitted bodice are quintessential corset features. Price at time of publish: $110 Material: 100% linen | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Ruched Corset Top All Saints Kym Ruched Strapless Corset Top Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Rugged NYC brand All Saints is known best for its leather jackets and raw denim. But sprinkled among its lineup of edgier pieces is an assortment of form-fitting silhouettes that includes a ruched strapless corset top. Consider layering yours under your favorite moto jacket for a night out. Price at time of publish: $134 Material: Stretch-Jersey | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Metallic Corset Top Rag & Bone Theresa Shine Corset Crop Top Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Rag-bone.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue If you ask Afterpay’s resident fashion psychologist – Shakalia Forbes-Bell, about metallics for Spring 2023, she’ll tell you that it’s on the rise – citing pragmatics as the reason why. While at first glance Rag & Bone’s chrome-colored corset top gives off a futuristic feel, metallics tend to double as a neutral, which means it will work hard in your core closet lineup. Price at time of publish: $225 Material: Cotton-blend | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Activewear Corset Top Halara Patitoff Sweetheart Neck Corset Top Halara View On Thehalara.com Made from a water-wicking stretch fabric (that won’t collect pet hair), Halara’s corseted workout top is an easy choice. It has an accessible price point and flattering fit that will work hard in your workout wear lineup. They say if you look good, you’ll feel even better. Price at time of publish: $35 Material: Stretch-jersey | Size Range: XS - XL

Best Seamless Corset Top Zara Seamless Corset Top Zara View On Zara.com The somewhat seamless design of Zara’s corset top has the fashion girlies on TikTok in a proverbial chokehold – and with good reason. Made from contouring stretch-knit with quarter-length sleeves, it provides a close enough fit that it can be tucked in (or not) to accentuate your shape. The versatile colorways and wallet-friendly price points are just an added bonus. Price at time of publish: $49 Material: Stretch-knit | Size Range: XS - L

Best Corset Bodysuit SKIMS Glissenette Long Sleeve Corset Bodysuit SKIMS View On Skims.com At its core, SKIMS is a shapewear destination that’s a fact. But over the years, Kim Kardashian’s brand has evolved into so much more. Finding all the many different ways that one can go about top-drawer dressing, it's offered a fair share of corset iterations, including the almost always sold-out bodysuit from its Glissenette collection. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Mesh | Size Range: 2XS - 4XL