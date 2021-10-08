These Are the 15 Best Conditioners for Men's Hair

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

In the men's beauty and grooming space, we spend a lot of time simply trying to convince guys to use conditioner at all—or to upgrade from their 2-in-1 shampoo/conditioners. That's our first imperative, followed by: "Please use the best conditioner for your specific hair type, too."

And that's likely why you're here. The best conditioners for men are, in fact, a range of products that target individual hair needs and concerns—no two of them are for the same guy. We'll outline our favorites below, with advice laced in from celebrity groomer Melissa DeZarate, who has groomed the likes of Michael B. Jordan, Nick Jonas, and Henry Golding.

Here is DeZarate's overarching advice when it comes to incorporating conditioner successfully into your regimen: "You don't need to use shampoo and conditioner together every time," DeZarate says. "If you just finished a heavy workout, this is the time to condition your hair and just rinse. You'll get the benefits of the salt from your sweat as a sea salt spray for extra texture in your hair without over-cleansing your scalp." It's no secret you shouldn't shampoo daily, but how frequently you condition between washes is a bit more prescriptive for each person (not to mention how frequently or infrequently you wash the hair).

Before figuring out what works best for you, you've got to start with the optimal conditioner for your hair type. Below are the best conditioners for men, from curly to thinning to leave-ins and co-washes.