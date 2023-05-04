That’s why we narrowed down the 10 best commuter backpacks so you can arrive to work (or wherever) in style, with everyday essentials perfectly organized for years to come. These commuter backpacks range in colors, price, and material, but any of them would be a quality addition to your work ensemble. To narrow down the best commuter backpacks, we tapped an expert, poured over top-selling products and their reviews, and even tried a few for ourselves. We considered features (like whether or not the backpack had helpful pockets), as well as the sizing options and colorways. Read on for the best commuter backpacks you’ll love for years (and years) to come.

As you’re scrolling, remember: buying a backpack as an adult isn’t like back-to-school shopping. You shouldn’t have to pick out a new one every year. “Finding a piece that will wear well throughout the years is crucial,” says Agee Gretta Leinberry, co-founder of fashion retailer Couper.

A backpack is a hardworking accessory in anyone’s wardrobe, from a kindergartener to a law student to a CEO. Not all backpacks are created equal, though. A smart, modern backpack marries functional features (like a safe spot to stash a laptop and plenty of secure pockets) and style—since you don’t want to look like you rolled into work straight from a camping trip.

Best Overall Everlane ReNew Transit Backpack 4.3 Everlane View On Everlane.com Everlane thought of everything when it came to the ReNew Transit Backpack. No matter where you’re headed—to work, to a picnic, to the other side of the world—this backpack is a must-have. It features oh-so-smart compartments capable of holding all of your essentials, packaged in a sleek design. The exterior pocket, which fits a 15-inch laptop, allows for easy access so you don’t hold up the airport security line, while the zippered pockets keep all of your non-negotiables, like your phone and wallet, securely close by. If you’re traveling, you can use the pass-through strap to slip it onto your rolling luggage, temporarily giving your back a rest. Perhaps best of all though, the water-resistant backpack is made (almost) entirely from recycled plastic bottles, so you can feel good about wearing such a stylishly sustainable backpack. Price at time of publish: $95 Main Features: Exterior laptop pocket, zippered pockets, water bottle pockets | Sizes: One size; fits a 15-inch laptop

Best Budget Adventurist Classic Backpack Adventurist Classic Backpack View On Adventuristbackpacks.com As the name suggests, the Adventurist Backpack Co. Adventurist Classic is a minimalist (and minimally priced) backpack versatile enough for all kinds of travels and, yes, adventures—even if you’re simply venturing to your 9:00 a.m. meeting. Made from an ultra-durable and water-resistant polyester, this backpack features supportive padding—including a padded sleeve that fits a 15-inch laptop, padded shoulder straps, and additional padding for your belongings. In addition, the bag features two water bottle pockets and a convenient front pocket to stash the most important items. You can feel good about clicking “add to cart” on this backpack too. For every purchase, Adventurist provides 25 meals to families in need. Price at time of publish: $65 Main Features: Padded shoulder pads, water-resistant, front phone pocket | Sizes: One size; fits a 15-inch laptop

Best Splurge The Row Leather-Trimmed Canvas Backpack Net-A-Porter View On Net-a-Porter There’s no denying that this backpack by The Row comes with a serious price tag. But, it also comes with a love-it-forever, quietly luxurious style that will look just as elegant decades from now as it does today. The backpack’s canvas and leather design features a drawstring with thin straps. Inside, there’s a slip pocket for organizing small essentials. Price at time of publish: $1,420 Main Features: Interior pocket, leather straps | Sizes: One size

Best Convertible Caraa Studio Tote Leather Large in Black Caraa View On Caraa.co Sometimes, a backpack doesn’t always go with the outfit. Thankfully, this convertible bag from Caraa exists. It’s a tote, it’s a backpack, and it’s bound to be your new favorite bag. It easily transitions between the two carrying modes (either tote or backpack-style) and organizes all of your essentials (with room for more) in its eight pockets and compartments. The Studio Tote features a laptop pocket and a rollaway shoe compartment—which doubles as a nifty compartment to carry your lunch, keeping your laptop safe from salad dressing, sauces, and other culinary mishaps. Price at time of publish: $348 Main Features: Converts between a backpack and a tote, laptop pocket, shoe compartment | Sizes: Medium and large

Best Waterproof Rains Rolltop Rucksack Rains View On Amazon View On Madewell.com View On Rains.com Leave it to the Danish to create cool, high-quality waterproof products, like this backpack from Scandinavian brand Rains. Not only is it waterproof, but the sleek-looking bag features a roll-top opening with a snap compression and carabiner closure, guaranteeing your essentials won’t get wet no matter what Mother Nature has in store. It’s also incredibly comfortable to wear, thanks to the padded air-mesh back panel and adjustable padded straps. All in all, this backpack proves a functional piece can also be fun. Price at time of publish: $125 Main Features: Roll-top opening, side-access laptop pocket, front zip pocket, D ring | Sizes: One size; fits a 15-inch laptop

Best for Laptops Cuyana Leather Backpack Cuyana View On Cuyana.com If your laptop goes anywhere and everywhere with you, you’ll want to invest in a backpack that has a proper home for it. This Cuyana design is luxury in its purest form, in addition to being very practical, thanks to a built-in laptop sleeve that keeps your computer safe. The rest of the spacious interior can house plenty of your other essentials, while the two large patch pockets allow for quick access to your phone, keys, and wallet. This is an investment piece, but a timeless one you’d use, well, time and time again. Price at time of publish: $478–$498 Main Features: Built-in laptop sleeve, two large patch pockets, magnetic and clasp closure | Sizes: 13 or 16 inches

Best for Biking Paravel Fold-Up Backpack Bloomingdale's View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Shopbop.com If you bike to work, look for a lightweight backpack with comfortable shoulder straps and a streamlined silhouette that won’t slow you down. Paravel’s Fold Up Backpack is just that—it folds up into a pouch when not in use. We love the zip closure, which allows you to feel confident that your belongings won’t accidentally spill out onto the road while zipping through traffic. “The Paravel Fold Up Backpack provides the ease of optimal organization,” says Leinberry. “The fact that this backpack zips up into a tiny compact pouch is such a no-brainer for those with a shortage of storage space.” Price at time of publish: $65 Main Features: Folds into a compact pouch, interior zip pockets | Sizes: One size; fits a 15-inch laptop

Best Leather Parker Clay Miramar Leather Backpack Parker Clay View On Parkerclay.com While backpacks come in a variety of materials, there are countless reasons why you may want to opt for leather: the material is strong, comfortable, recyclable, and, best of all, luxurious. The Parker Clay backpack, which is crafted in Ethiopia from full-grain leather, features soft-to-the-touch leather that’s still super durable. And still, its sleek, chic design can easily transition from work to happy hour without looking ludicrously capacious, and for a personalized touch, you can choose to monogram it. Price at time of publish: $248 Main Features: Spacious exterior pocket, optional monogramming, can be worn as a backpack or carried as a tote | Sizes: One size; fits a 13-inch laptop

Best Colors Topo Designs Rover Pack Classic Topo Designs View On REI View On Topodesigns.com Whether you’re headed to work or walking to class, you’ll want to grab a Rover Pack Classic from Topo Designs. Its versatile, durable recycled nylon design—which is available in a slew of classic solid colors and expected color combinations—is lightweight, with a spacious main compartment. There’s plenty of room for your laptop, workout clothes, and whatever else you need from 9:00 a.m. to long after 5:00 p.m. Price at time of publish: $99 Main Features: Internal laptop sleeve, expandable water bottle pockets, external zippered pocket | Sizes: One size; fits a 15-inch laptop