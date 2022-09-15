The 11 Best Combat Boots of 2022 to Conquer Every Season

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Combat boots are essential to anyone’s wardrobe; they’re warm, provide traction, and perhaps most importantly, en vogue. They’re meant to last through any season and be durable enough to be worn as many times as possible.

Combat boots originate from the military, fashion blogger Kelsey Barnes tells Byrdie. "The laces, thick sole, and higher shaft all have practical origins for protecting soldiers' feet," she explains. "Now they're a consistently seen on runways and in street style, but still retain those hallmarks from their original usage."

Byrdie Researched & Approved Our top overall pick is the iconic Dr. Martens 1460 Smooth Leather Lace-Up Boots. They're affordable and will literally last forever, plus they're one of the most popular combat boot styles. If you're in the mood to splurge, we suggest the Gucci Leather Ankle Boot with Sylvie Web. The Euro-inspired style boasts timeless accents, making them incredibly chic and a favorite of our expert, Kelsey Barnes.

To determine what pair of combat boots you want, think of a few things: the material, your shoe size, the heel height, and the range of colors for added versatility and how they would complement your current wardrobe.

Lucky for you, we’ve searched high and low for the most stylish, durable, everyday type of combat boots that we think you should invest in ASAP.

Keep reading for the best combat boots on the market, along with styling advice from Barnes, as well as Fausti, a New York-based stylist.

