For some, it’s an absolute A.M. must-have. For others, it’s a beloved morning ritual. For many, it’s a little bit of both. No matter which camp you fall into, there’s no denying that that daily cup (or two or three) of coffee is a very important part of many people’s routines. And for those for whom coffee is a way of life, looking for a coffee-inspired gift is always a good idea. Hot tip: Think beyond beans, and consider giving a cool appliance or accessory that will make their morning brew sesh that much more enjoyable. Or, go even further outside the box and consider coffee- or caffeine-infused beauty products; there’s no shortage of those, given that both ingredients actually can do great things for your skin. Point being, there are a ton of different options to choose from when shopping for the java-obsessed.

The Ordinary Caffeine 5% + ECGC Depuffing Eye Serum 4.2 Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta View On Skinstore.com This $7 Caffeine-Powered Serum Is Like Coffee for My Dark Circles A cup of joe may make you feel more awake, but this eye serum will make you look more awake. The caffeine in the formula combats both dark circles and puffiness; we also love how lightweight it is, absorbing quickly and layering nicely under other products. Price at time of publish: $9

Rae Wellness Energy Capsules 5 Rae View On Raewellness.co Rae Wellness Energy: These $15 Capsules Got Me Through Grad School Here’s a good alternative to that second cup of coffee or an option for an afternoon pick-me-up. Two capsules contain slightly less caffeine than a cup of coffee, but offer a nice energy boost without any jitters or subsequent let-down. We’re also big fans of the fact that you can adjust the serving to your liking, and how affordable they are. Price at time of publish: $15

Kiehl’s Facial Fuel Energizing Moisturizer for Men 4.2 Courtesy of Dillard's View On Ulta View On Kiehls.com Balance Out Your Skin With Kiehl's Facial Fuel Moisturizer for Men The caffeine in this gel-cream helps to energize the skin and reduce dullness, though it also contains antioxidant-rich vitamin C and chestnut extract. We especially like the finish, which is neither too greasy nor too matte, but rather leaves skin looking healthy and glowing. Price at time of publish: $29

Golde Coconut Collagen Boost Thrive Market View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Golde.co Golde’s New Vegan Collagen Powder Will Supercharge Your Morning Coffee Adding a scoop of collagen powder is one easy way to amp up the nutritional benefits of a cup of coffee, and this coconut-flavored option is one of the best we’ve tested. When we tested it, we loved how beautifully it frothed up, not to mention the fact that it’s completely plant-based, a great pick for vegetarians and vegans. Price at time of publish: $29

High’s Coffee Moisturizing Hand Cream Highâs View On Highs.beauty “Coffee and cream” takes on a whole new meaning here. There’s actual coffee extract infused in this brightening hand cream, coupled alongside milk to help hydrate and smooth the skin. Price at time of publish: $13 The 8 Best Hand Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

NoirePack Black Owned Coffees Sampler Box Amazon View On Amazon View On Etsy Who doesn’t love a good variety pack? Especially when it’s one like this, which features three different beans (choose from whole or ground) from black-owned coffee companies. Price at time of publish: $30

Bath & Body Works Paris Cafe Candle Amazon View On Amazon The next best thing to sipping an espresso in a Parisian cafe, this is the ideal candle to light while you savor your morning cup of coffee. Notes of coffee, brioche, and vanilla make for a luscious gourmand scent. Price at time of publish: $34

Copper Cow Premium Vietnamese Coffee Single-Serve Lattes Amazon View On Amazon View On Coppercowcoffee.com View On Thrive Market This Vietnamese coffee company offers everything you need to whip up a (totally natural) latte anytime, anywhere. You get a single-serve pour-over plus a delicious creamer, in fun flavors such as lavender, salted caramel, and vanilla. Price at time of publish: $23

Wolf Gourmet 10-Cup Programmable Coffee System Amazon View On Amazon View On Abt.com View On Bergdorfgoodman.com This coffee maker makes brewing the perfect cup totally foolproof. Credit a unique built-in scale that weighs the grounds as you add them, and beeps when you’ve added the right amount for your desired cup amount and brew strength. Price at time of publish: $588

Grounds & Hounds Coffee Subscription Grounds & Hounds View On Groundsandhoundscoffee.com Know someone who loves coffee and dogs equally? Gift them this coffee subscription. Not only are all of the coffees delicious (and have cute, pup-inspired names), the brand also gives back 20% of profits to help shelter dogs. Price at time of publish: $17/month

Nespresso Aeroccino3 Milk Frother Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Nespresso.com Anyone who adds milk to their coffee needs this milk frother in their life, trust us. Warm, frothy milk is a true game-changer, and this gives you exactly that in seconds (though also makes cold foam too, perfect for iced beverages). Price at time of publish: $83

Bizzy Coffee Cold Brew Bags Bizzy View On Amazon View On Bizzycoldbrew.com This brand’s coffee has a unique taste, thanks to an 18-hour brewing process. Here, you get a coarse ground that’s made especially for cold brewing—in bags that are compostable and biodegradable. Price at time of publish: $11

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Target Never have to heat up a cup of coffee ever again. Set your desired temperature and this mug will keep your drink exactly that warm for up to 80 minutes. Price at time of publish: $150

Sabavi Manual K-Cup Coffee Press/Brewer Sabavi View On Sabavihome.com With this appliance, you can quickly whip up a K-cup anytime, anywhere, no electricity needed. All you have to do is pop it in, add hot water, and push down. Price at time of publish: $50

True Moringa Rejuvenating Body Polish Beautyologie View On Beautyologie.com View On Hsn.com This beauty brand partnered with a full-on coffee company to create this luxe body scrub. The ingredient list is clean and minimal, with just ground Nicaraguan coffee, organic sugar, moringa oil, and peppermint essential oil. Price at time of publish: $34 The 13 Best Body Scrubs of 2023

Rise Nitro Cold Brew Variety Pack Rise View On Amazon View On Risebrewingco.com This pack comes with a dozen canned and ready-to-drink cold brews. They come in four different flavors, all of which are organic and vegan. Price at time of publish: $40 for 12

Archipelago Botanico de Havana Soap on a Rope Archipelago View On Shoparchipelago.com Sugar cane and ground coffee make this bar soap a great exfoliant as well. Coffee beans and tobacco extract give it its intoxicating scent. Price at time of publish: $18 The 15 Best Bar Soaps of 2023

Kaffe Large French Press Coffee Maker Amazon View On Amazon View On Kaffeproducts.com Many die-hard coffee aficionados will agree that a French press truly is the preferred brewing method (as well as the most eco-friendly, since there are no pods or filters required). This one holds up to six cups and boasts a chic glass style. Price at time of publish: $40

Califia Farms Cinnamon Roll Oat Milk Coffee Creamer Target View On Target View On Kroger.com View On Samsclub.com For those who like their coffee to be more of a sweet treat, this non-dairy creamer is the perfect accoutrement. Oak milk makes it nice and well, creamy, with just the right amount of sweetness (yet just three grams of sugar). Bonus points for the fact that it’s vegan and non-GMO. Price at time of publish: $5

Abby’s Better Coffee Almond Butter Abbyâs Better View On Abbysbetter.com View On Instacart.com What could make nut butter better? A little coffee, naturally. The creamy almond butter is enhanced with the addition of ground coffee for a delectable flavor that’s amazing on toast, pancakes, waffles, you name it. Price at time of publish: $13

Galison Coffeeology 500 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle Amazon View On Amazon View On Abebooks.com View On Bookshop.org Any java junkie will live working on this fun and whimsical puzzle while they enjoy a cup of coffee; it features nine, coffee-house-inspired illustrations. Price at time of publish: $14

Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine with LatteGo Amazon View On Amazon View On Sur La Table View On Williams-Sonoma Pricey, yes, but this countertop coffee maker truly replaces the need to ever go to a coffee shop—ever. It can make six different options (coffee, cappuccino, espresso, you get the picture), has a built-in grinder and milk frother, as well as an iced coffee feature. Cue up the ‘coffee shop jazz’ playlist on Spotify and call it a day. Price at time of publish: $700

Heirloom Coffee Roasters Sugar Phoenix Heirloom Coffee View On Heirloomcoffeeroasters.com View On Instacart.com The experience of drinking this coffee is almost more akin to drinking a glass of wine. The brand’s unique roasting method means it has top, middle, and bottom notes, subtly changing with every sip. Plus, it’s also the first coffee brand to use 100% regenerative farming techniques. Price at time of publish: $19

Utility Objects Handmade Gigante Mug Utility Objects View On Food52 More akin to a work of art than your run-of-the-mill coffee mug, this ceramic piece is a true show-stopper. It holds plenty of coffee, while the oversized, statement handle makes it easy to pick out in a crowded cabinet. Price at time of publish: $52

Testament Beauty Turkish Coffee 3-in-1 Mask Testament Beauty View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Saks Fifth Avenue We’re not sure what we like more: The super chic and minimalistic packaging, or the scrub-mask-moisturizer hybrid formula that relies on Arabica ground coffee seeds. Luckily, there’s no need to choose. Price at time of publish: $68

Proctor Silex Sound Shield Coffee Grinder Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Finally, a way to grind up beans for a super fresh cup of coffee—without waking up the whole house at 6am. This is 50% quieter than other grinders, and can pulverize enough beans to make up to 12 cups. Price at time of publish: $20

First Light Coffee Whiskey First Light View On Drizly View On Sipwhiskey.com There’s real coffee extract infused into this corn whiskey. The end result is a nuanced finish that’s both arm and slightly smoky, something both coffee and whiskey lovers will appreciate. Price at time of publish: $28

Bean Box Coffee Road Trip Bean Box View On Beanbox.com Taste the best coffees from coast-to-coast. This box comes with 12 bags of coffee from small-batch coffee roasters across the country. Price at time of publish: $80

Illy Y3.3 Espresso iPerEspresso Machine Illy View On Amazon View On Illy.com View On Sur La Table Coffee minimalists will appreciate the simple and streamlined look of this appliance. It takes up only a tiny amount of counter space, yet can still be used to whip up a coffee or espresso. Price at time of publish: $149

Delysia Chocolatier Coffee Lovers Gift Box Delysia View On Delysia.com It’s common knowledge that coffee and chocolate pair beautifully together, and here’s proof positive. This giftable box comes with truffles and bars, all infused with different types of coffee and with unique flavor profiles. Price at time of publish: $80

La Republica 7 Mushroom Coffee Blend La Republica View On Leafpeople.com Get the enjoyment of your daily cup of coffee, alongside all the (many) health benefits of mushrooms. This fair-trade coffee is pre-blended with seven ‘shrooms well-known for their variety of physical and mental benefits. Price at time of publish: $24

Demeter Fresh Brewed Coffee Cologne Spray Amazon View On Amazon View On Fragrancex.com Unclear how they make this happen, but this perfume truly does smell like a fresh-brewed cup of coffee, yet in a very wearable way. FYI, it comes in a travel-friendly rollerball, too. Price at time of publish: $23

Bad Beans Coffee Original Coffee Rub Bad Beans Coffee View On Badbeanscoffee.com Coffee, spices, and brown sugar are combined in this rub, the perfect addition to any meats, veggies, you name it. The unique mix adds the perfect combo of smokey, sweet, and savory flavors. Price at time of publish: $8-$15