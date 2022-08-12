The 20 Best Cocktail Dresses to Feel Fancy AF at Your Next Outing

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cocktail dresses are the best excuse to have some fun with your style—even if you prefer a simple little black dress. While they typically lend themselves to more formal events, that doesn’t mean they should blend in. From their silhouettes to their intricate design details, cocktail dresses should embody the celebration they’re meant for—after all, they don’t call them party dresses for nothing. We set out to find the best cocktail dresses for any and all occasions, categorizing them based on style, fabric, and some popular design features, such as a puff sleeve or ruffled hem. As a result, we put together a list of the best cocktail dresses for weddings, work parties, fancy dinners, and more. Keep reading for the best cocktail dresses, along with some styling advice from stylists Lindsey DuPuis and Heather Smith. Meet the Expert Lindsey DuPuis is a wardrobe stylist who has worked with celebrities like Brittany Snow and Nikki Reed and publications including InStyle and People.

Heather Smith is the stylist for Alessandra Ambrosio. Based in Los Angeles, she also works with commercial clients including Target and NYDJ, among others.