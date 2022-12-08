Without further ado, here are the best coats to get you through the season.

From trench coats to puffer jackets and everything in between, we researched dozens of designs to find the best coat styles to ease our cold weather woes. Plus, we tapped three top experts, Alyssa Skidell, a stylist and owner of ALIST , Katie Englund, a stylist at Stitch Fix , and Chloe Baffert, a curation and merchandising expert at Poshmark , to find out what makes a really great coat.

With so many styles to choose from, coats are a fantastic and fashionable way to make a statement—after all, a coat is just about the only thing most of the world sees you in for the entire winter season. Whether you’re looking to add some variety to your wardrobe with new styles or are on the hunt for the best everyday coat to keep you warm all season, you’re in the right place.

If you’ve ever wanted to leave the house in your bathrobe, this coat from Lita by Ciara will feel something like that and suit you well in mild temperatures. It’s made from a merino wool blend material, and the relaxed fit and tie-belt will make it easy to swathe yourself before, say, making a run to the grocery store or attending a casual lunch with friends.

While they aren’t exactly rain- or snow-resistant, teddy coats are such a cute way to bundle up in chilly weather. Get the look in UGG’s Gertrude Long Teddy Coat. The roomy and relaxed coat features a double-breasted design with tortoiseshell buttons. It even has pockets to keep hands warm on blustery days.

A camel coat is just as much a winter must-have as a pair of waterproof boots. It’s a staple because it never goes out of style, and it makes you look instantly put-together, even if you’re just headed to the nearest bodega. Deity New York’s Wrap Scarf Kimono Coat is a good case in point. It has all the features of a classic camel coat—a fitted silhouette, a mid-calf length, and several buttons down the front—as well as a few unique details like a shawl collar and built-in scarf for major Old Hollywood vibes.

Wear a quilted coat as the royals would. The style has been long-loved by British royal women, namely Kate Middleton, Diana Spencer, and even Queen Elizabeth II, as has Barbour, the brand that created our top pick in this category. That said, we love that the squiggling motif on the Nagril Quilted Jacket offers an alternative take on the more clean and classic “X” pattern while still offering thoughtful details, like ribbed cuffs and a teddy-lined hood, to seal in warmth.

With the return of ’90s-style staples, leather coats are back and better than ever. This style from celebrity-favorite brand Nour Hammour boasts an archetypal, boxy silhouette but offers more warmth than many others thanks to its luxe, shearling interior.

A classic style such as the peacoat is worth the investment. Enter: Tory Burch’s wool peacoat style, which is available in classic black and statement-making chartreuse. Wear the American sportswear staple with tailored workwear, such as a pair of trousers and a sweater.

This Mango coat will have you covered all the way down to your knees. It’s made from a sturdy, recycled wool blend and features peaked lapels and two button closures. Finish off virtually any look with this coat, which boasts a tailored and smart-casual feel in each of its two color offerings.

Those in need of a trusted raincoat should look no further than The North Face City Breeze Waterproof Rain Parka II. It’s already been dubbed the best rain jacket by our editors because the jacket is durable enough to withstand wind and rain while keeping you warm and, most importantly, dry.

For the most bitter climates, a fashionable and functional puffer jacket is a must. With its classic shape and sustainably sourced down material, it’s perhaps easy to see why Aritzia’s The Super Puff Mid takes the top spot in this category. The coat is designed to keep you warm in temps as low as -22 degrees Fahrenheit and also boasts a sturdy shell to further protect against wind and rain.

Activewear brand Alo’s faux fur “trench” coat is just what you need to elevate your leggings and hoodie outfit this season. We even love the details, like the soft, satin lining that would allow you to comfortably throw it over a T-shirt on more temperate days, as well as the washing machine-friendly fabric, should you suffer a food or drink spill.

For an extensive size range, J.Crew has you covered. The Daphne Topcoat, a two-button wool number, comes in sizes 00 to 24 as well as petite and tall sizes for even more precision. Along with just the right fit, you can expect this coat to keep you cozy while still looking sophisticated—its boiled wool construction means the fabric is tightly woven to maintain warmth without adding bulk.

The trench coat is a style everyone needs in their closet. The iconic, lightweight jacket was originally made to keep you dry from the rain, but it has since turned into one of the most recognizable coat styles. (Enter: Audrey Hepburn’s famous scene in Breakfast at Tiffany’s with co-star George Peppard.) They can feature everything from an asymmetrical neckline to a buttonless construction, but the most classic iteration looks something like Reformation’s Kensington style with a relaxed fit and double-breasted design.

The best investment coat is a timeless style with chic and polished details. Case in point: The Studio Wool Coat from Max Mara, a wrap coat with an oversized fur-trimmed hood. Given its all-wool material, it should feel soft to the touch but is still capable of keeping you snug on crisp winter days.

This winter coat from Eytino at Walmart is the best budget-friendly choice. The under-$50 topper has a relaxed, slightly oversized fit to make layering easy. Detail-wise, it’s secured with vintage-inspired toggle buttons.Plus, it comes in a variety of neutrals—and two different material options—for versatility when it comes to styling.

Lauren Ralph Lauren’s ever-classic Reefer Coat is sure to polish off any look. In addition to keeping you warm with its wool blend, its menswear-inspired elements, like peak lapels and clean lines, can balance out everything from a frilly dress to sleek tailoring.

Our top pick is Lauren Ralph Lauren’s Reefer Coat for its classic design that never goes out of style. A more affordable choice is Eytino’s Womens Sherpa Coat, which comes in a variety of neutrals and two different material combinations to best suit your needs. And if you want to splurge, Nour Hammour's Long Leather Shearling Coat is an ultra-chic option.

Meet the Expert Alyssa Skidell, a stylist and owner of ALIST

Katie Englund, a stylist at Stitch Fix

Chloe Baffert, a curation and merchandising expert at Poshmark

What to Look for When Buying a Coat

Style



Your coat selection can lean timeless or trendy, but keep in mind that the former will last you longer than the latter. Or, at the very least, will allow you to wear it more consistently over time. Baffert urges shoppers to make a purchase that will “be stylish for years to come'' and to avoid spending too much on coats that will all too soon be passé. By contrast, what elements does she consider timeless? Fur, detailed buttons, and jacquard fabric are all failsafe, she says.

Of course, it’s also important to consider your current wardrobe, Englund points out. She recommends looking for something that will pair well with your staple pieces.

Weatherproofing



If you live in a notoriously damp climate, Skidell recommends looking for options that are waterproof or weather resistant. “You never want to walk around in the cold with a wet or damp jacket on,” she says.

FAQ What is a peacoat? Originally designed for military and naval personnel in the 1800s, the modern peacoat is a type of heavy outerwear that sits near the hips, has a double-breasted front, and is made to be fitted at the shoulders.

What is a trench coat? “The trench coat is often more lightweight [than the peacoat] and built to withstand the rain,” says Baffert. “Its wide lapels fold up to shield from elements, flap pockets keep belongings dry, and lengthier silhouettes offer more weather protection.” While it was traditionally meant for inclement weather, she points out that this coat style can, in fact, be embraced in rain or in shine. “Different fabrics, weights, and styling offer versatility for any occasion, whether it’s a leather trench with a cinched waist worn over a dress for a formal event or a khaki poplin trench worn unbuttoned while running errands.”

What are lapels? Lapels are among the most consistent features in a jacket—they’re the flaps that frame the neckline of a coat or jacket. They can be seen in many different lengths and widths but are generally categorized into three types: notch, peak, and shawl lapels. The first has a discernible gap between the lapel and the collar, while peak lapels do not. Rather, the lapels take the shape of peaks as they point upward. (As a reference, they’re most often featured on double-breasted jackets and formal blazers.) Shawl lapels, on the other hand, have no sharp angles. They’re most traditionally seen on formal blazers and wrap coats.

How should a winter coat fit? “It all depends on the style you are going for, but winter coats should never be too tight—this makes it hard to style as desired underneath,” Skidell says. Still, she adds, a winter coat shouldn’t be too roomy, “or else it won’t keep you as warm as you may need.” In general, she recommends going up one size from your normal clothing size.

Why Trust Byrdie

Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a Bachelor’s Degree in Fashion Journalism from Academy of Art University. At Byrdie, Jessie covers everything from unique jewelry accessories to the latest denim trends to the best shoes for any style. Jessie has collected jackets and coats for much of her adult life, and, despite living in Los Angeles, she has a coat closet stuffed to the brim with various classic and trendy styles. When researching the best coats, Jessie used her decades of experience shopping for her own wardrobe as well as her background in fashion to source the best finds. As a result, she curated a list of the best coats in various styles and fabrications.

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find enough coats from Black-owned and/or Black-founded businesses to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.

