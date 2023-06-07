When it comes to fully committing to a clutch, you first have to decide what vibe you’re going for. Do you want something that you could potentially wear every day or is the goal to secure a more opulent style that’s reserved for special occasions? Regardless of your preference, we’ve put together a well-curated list of options that will offer a good mix of both. We evaluated each one based on its material, size, design, price, and functionality. Ahead is a comprehensive guide oF our favorite options.

A clutch bag is often the finishing touch of an outfit. But that doesn’t mean that it should be an afterthought. In fact, a thing that separates a good clutch from a great one is whether or not it makes a statement in your already standout look. Brands like Judith Lieberman and Edie Parker immediately come to mind, what with their crystal novelty clutches and marbled acrylic designs, respectively. Whereas when you think of the bags that have a streamlined silhouette made from high-quality leather, The Row is definitely at the forefront.

Judith Lieber is where you go when you’re looking for a clutch bag that doubles as a wearable piece of art. The brand’s signature sparkly accessories are made from quality crystals in playful novelty designs that are instantly recognizable. This heart-shaped clutch in particular comes in both red and baby pink with an optional chain-link strap and is fully lined in supple leather to give the bag the structure it needs to ensure longevity. It’s the perfect accessory to instantly elevate any little black dress or add a special touch to an otherwise basic look for a special occasion.

When thinking of summer and warm-weather accessories, styles made from woven straw likely come to mind. Anya Hindmarch’s Maud bag has all the same features you want in a traditional clutch—like a kiss-lock fastening and sleek silhouette—but with a raffia exterior that gives it a distinctly tropical feel. The polished gold-tone hardware elevates the style while the unlined interior features two leather slip pockets that will comfortably store your ID, cash, and banking cards all in one place.

The best part about investing in a snake print bag is that the colorful animal motif doubles as a neutral in just about any wardrobe. Themoirè’s Gea clutch is made from biodegradable vegan leather in a geometric pouch design with a magnetic-frame top. Its roomy interior is fully lined in recycled material. The Milanese brand was created to have the lowest possible environmental impact.

When it comes to that highly-coveted cool-girl aesthetic, The Attico founders Gilda Ambrosia and Giorgia Tordini have it down to a tee. And the proof is in its oversized 8.30PM clutch. Made from lustrous satin that’s reinforced with durable leather in an asymmetrical wedge silhouette, it has a kiss-lock top fastening that’s reminiscent of vintage handbags. The magnetic-frame fastening opens to an accordion-style interior with discreet slip pockets to hold your bank cards and ID. (The new cult favorite bag also comes in leather and suede iterations, which are just as good.)

Between the baguette-like design and metallic color options, BY FAR’s Glami bag is reminiscent of something that Sarah Jessica Parker’s character in “Sex and the City,” Carrie Bradshaw would have worn during the early 2000s. It’s defined by the silver-tone buckle detail at the front that’s accompanied by a magnetic-flap fastening to keep the contents of your clutch completely concealed. The best part? It comes with an adjustable wristlet strap that takes it from being a bag you only wear on occasion to something you can dress down with simple jeans and a T-shirt.

Part of the brand’s newly-launched Spring/Summer 2023 collection, Brandon Blackwood’s crystal card case is about to be every It-girl’s going-out bag for the season. It’s carefully made from weighty stainless steel that’s completely covered in rhinestones. The flask-like design opens to a compact interior with a logo-detailed money clip inside to make storing your banking cards and cash a breeze.

Although this simple ruched design comes in leather and patent leather iterations, we adore the suede version for its soft look and feel. As the name suggests, it’s made from ruched suede in a pill-like silhouette that’s perfectly sized to fit tucked under your arm. The brand currently offers the suede finish in a deep tan shade, a navy blue, and a rich pink (our favorite). If you’re looking for a suede clutch that doesn’t come with a massive price tag, we recommend checking this one out.

Apart from Edie Parker’s Jean Mrs. clutch complimenting all of your bridal looks, the box design will double as a commemorative item long after you walk down the aisle. It’s skillfully crafted from the brand’s signature marble acrylic in a handheld silhouette. Inspired by vintage compact cases, it’s fitted with a kiss-lock fastening at the top and a functional cosmetic mirror on the inside that’s perfect for quick touch-ups on the big day. Pro tip: If you want a personalized touch, consider getting it customized with your new last name.

If you’re familiar with Mansur Gavriel, then you know that the brand is revered among the style-set for its super soft leather—the fan-favorite Mini Cloud clutch included. Skillfully made in a small, dumpling-inspired silhouette, it has a magnetic-frame closure and comes in tons of different colorways, all of which are memorable shades in the brand’s wheelhouse. The compact bag hangs from a thin leather shoulder strap that’s knotted at the sides but can be adjusted through the loops for you to find your perfect fit.

Loeffler Randall designs accessories that women want to wear. Equal parts playful and functional, the brand’s collections are riddled with options for your wedding guest looks—including the bow-detailed Rayne clutch. It’s made from metallic nylon plisse in a small square design that’s flat enough to be tucked underneath your arm. Strung by an optional chain-link strap, the compact style has a hidden hinge closure and a jacquard-lined interior that will comfortably fit everything from your cardholder to a compact mirror and lip gloss for quick touch-ups post-ceremony.

If you want a clutch bag that you can effortlessly take from day to night, this one from Cuyana is an excellent choice. Made with Italian pebbled leather, the fold-over design is chic and simple. It’s accented with a feminine bow detail in the front that also serves a functional purpose—you can slide your hand beneath it and grip it onto the bottom of the bag for easy carrying. And if you want to dress it up a bit or you prefer a hands-free option, it also comes with a detachable gold chain to be worn on your shoulder. We love that it comes in black, ivory, and a few seasonal pops of color, and for a high-quality option that can be dressed up or worn casually day to day, it comes at a good value, too.

On the list of names that prioritize quality over gaudy aesthetics, Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen’s NYC-based house, The Row, is somewhere close to the top. The brand has amassed a cult following for its elevated silhouettes and this Sienna leather clutch is no different. It has a portfolio-like design that’s defined by a thin buckle detail at the front, accented with dainty, polished gold-tone hardware. The magnetic-fastening top opens to a well-sized interior with a zipped pouch pocket to keep your valuables concealed. If you’re looking for a clutch bag that encapsulates quiet luxury, this is the one for you.

From the lustrous satin exterior to the sleek and compact silhouette, this clutch from esteemed evening wear brand Nina is defined by its surprisingly affordable price tag. Its crystal-encrusted fastening gives it a more elevated feel, which opens it up to a fully-lined interior that’s perfectly sized to fit everything you need for a night out. You can carry it in hand as intended or attach the optional chain link strap that gives wearers a hands-free option that’s great for weddings and other occasions that require a more refined clutch bag.

When we think of the ideal clutch for my wardrobe, a picture of Totême’s sleek take comes to mind. It’s crafted from textured leather with an envelope silhouette and a discreet slip pocket at the back. The versatile design has a fold-over top that opens up to a suede-lined interior that’s spacious enough for your everyday essentials–think, cardholder, keys, phone, etc. It comes in timeless black leather as well as a muted olive color that doubles as a neutral for those that prefer minimalist hues. Plus, it’s perfectly sized to fit tucked under your underarm for a night out, a special event, and work outings, alike.

Whether you’re carrying it to a professional meeting or a cocktail hour with friends, the Totême Textured Leather Clutch is designed to work hard in your wardrobe, which is why it’s our best overall pick. It has a sleek silhouette that makes it great for polished occasions, while the surprisingly spacious, yet organized interior is well-suited for every day. But if you’re looking for something that comes in a wide range of colors to choose from, we recommend the Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch. The design is simple and relaxed, and we love that it’s easy to pair with everything from jeans and a T-shirt to a more formal dress.

What to Look for When Buying Clutch Bags

Material



Like any other bag purchase, one of the first things that one needs to consider is the materials and fabrics that it’s made from. Whether you’re looking for an everyday clutch or something that will be reserved for special occasions, the material is usually an indicator of the purpose that it will serve. “Evening bags tend to be hand-held,” handbag designer Brandon Blackwood says. “So, you want to use materials that work with your body chemistry. Imagine holding a patent leather clutch all night (you don’t want a sweaty hand situation). Evening bags also are usually held with or near a cocktail, so avoiding bags made of materials that can easily be damaged by liquids is also super important.” If you’re looking for a hardwearing option, go for the Brandon Blackwood Crustal Card Case.

Style



“I feel like a clutch is less about functionality and more about fluidity with the overall outfit,” Blackwood says. “I love when clutches are either very bold or seamlessly blend into the outfit. I don't think there is an in-between those two.” Before buying a clutch, it’s important to decide which you’re after—functionality, fashion, or in some cases, both. When it comes to the industry’s current penchant for fun, less practical styles, AfterPay’s resident fashion psychologist, Shakaila Forbes-Bell, had this to say, “There’s this new It-girl aesthetic that we’re seeing make its way from social media, bubbling up rather than trickling down. And when we look at it, psychologically speaking, it’s not about engaging in that typically refined style. It’s about taking risks and embracing change.” If you’re hesitant about shopping for trendy pieces but you want something a bit fun and different, we recommend The Attico’s 8.30 PM clutch.

Size and Storage



Unlike your everyday bag, a clutch is usually designed for your smaller essentials, only. “At a minimum, any evening bag I wear needs to hold my credit cards, lip balm, some cash, and a hand cream,” Blackwood says. “As far as the actual bag, I love an evening bag that makes a statement. Most of my personal evening bags tend to be the ‘conversation piece’ of my outfit.” Something like the Nina Kimberly Clutch is small and will hold just the essentials, while the Mansur Gavriel Mini Cloud Clutch offers a bit more storage space.

FAQ What is a clutch? By definition, a clutch is typically a smaller, hand-held accent bag that compliments your occasion wear. However, there are a few different types of silhouettes that fall under this category, like wristlets. According to Blackwood, “a good clutch just does the job, [while] a great clutch is sort of the conversation”

Can you carry a clutch every day? The term can also be used to describe a smaller everyday bag, usually with a hand-held or strap option, that is used to carry only what’s necessary. Though you’re more likely to call these types of bags a crossbody or wristlet, depending on the overall design. However, when it comes to whether or not you can wear a traditional clutch every day, it depends on the style that you’re going for. Something with embellishments and an overall ornate design may be reserved for more special occasions, whereas something more minimal with an optional shoulder strap can be dressed down for more laidback situations.

