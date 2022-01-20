Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
It’s official: Clogs have clomped their way out of hiding and might I be so bold to say, into our hearts. With less of a reason to wear formal shoes since the onset of the pandemic, the visibility of clogs, a shoe with utilitarian roots and major slip-on, slip-off appeal particularly to those staying close to home, has grown immensely. Of course, clogs also relay an aesthetic message. A streetwear version of your favorite pair of slippers, clogs aren’t trying too hard to be cool; they’re subtly subversive, proponents say.
“I’ve always thought of clogs as the ugly shoe that challenges the style of any fashionista, but in the best way possible, of course,” says style expert and influencer Ryan Gale. “They are practical, and the majority of clogs are comfortable. They are easy to slip on, which makes them great go-to shoes.”
According to Taylor Tomasi Hill, Creative and Fashion Director of e-commerce site The Yes, clogs sales were up by 83 percent on The Yes, mostly driven by Fabrizio Viti, Loeffler Randall, and Madewell. And given the style’s popularity, coupled with the nature of post-pandemic dressing thus far, she predicts that clogs will remain in style for seasons to come. “They’re so effortless to wear—very much how we’re all dressing now,” Tomasi Hill says.
Here, Byrdie’s guide to the best clogs the Internet has to offer right now, with styling advice from these experts, as well as information on how to best care for your feet in one of fashion’s clunkiest creations from podiatrists Dr. Nelya Lobkova and Dr. Dustin Rilling.
Meet the Expert
- Ryan Gale is a stylist, editor, influencer, and founder of by colby_.
- Taylor Tomasi Hill is the Fashion Director of The Yes.
- Dr. Nelya Lobkova is a Certified Surgical Podiatrist with the ABPM (American Board of Podiatric Medicine) and founder of Step Up Footcare in New York City.
- Dr. Dustin Rilling is a graduate of Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and practices at Los Feliz Foot & Ankle in Los Angeles.
Ahead—a list of the best clogs you need to sink your feet into.
Best Overall: TroentorpClogs Smithy Original Leather Clog
For a simple but stylish pair of clogs with a lower heel, the Swedish brand Troentorp has some great options, with the Smithy Original style being our top pick. Reviewers on Etsy say the unisex style is well-made and comfortable, and they’re affordable, so you get everything you’d want in a pair of basic clogs.
Heel Height: Approximately 2 inches | Size Range: EU 35-42
Best Budget: OOFOS OOClog Clog
OOFOS makes a cushy clog that’s both versatile and very affordable (it’s less than $80). We love that its machine washable foam technology absorbs 37 percent more impact than traditional footwear and, as a result, reduces stress on the knees, ankles, and back, according to the brand.
Heel Height: Approximately 1 inch | Size Range: US 6-14
Best Designer: Chloé Joy Shearling-Lined Suede Clogs
For a luxurious, warm, and rustic appeal, Chloe has you covered. This shearling-lined clog with chunky midsole toes the line between classic and kittenish. “[They’re] major and will look chic with wide-leg trousers,” says Gale.
Heel Height: 2 inches | Size Range: EU 35-41
Best Value: J.Crew Convertible Leather Clogs
Comfy and classic clogs can be hard to find at reasonable price points, which is why this pair by J.Crew are worth spotlighting. Details like the convertible strap, genuine wood sole, and rubber outsole for better traction in wintry conditions make the pair a great bang for your buck.
Heel Height: 2 inches | Size Range: US 5-12
Best for Comfort: Crocs Classic Bae Clog
Crocs’ Classic Bae Clogs take things to the next level. It’s the brand’s original clog reimagined with extra height and compelling lines from a contoured outsole. For extra personality, the backstrap is customizable with the Crocs’ signature Jibbitz™ charms.
Heel Height: Approximately 2½ inches | Size Range: US 4-11
Best for Wide Feet: Madewell The Layne Leather Clog Mule
The Layne Clog Mule is casual, comfortable, and great for wide feet, according to reviewers on Madewell. It’s constructed with a small elastic gusset for flexibility, a cork footbed that molds to the wearer, and “low impact” leather that demands less energy and water than the standard tanning process.
Heel Height: 1¼ inches | Size Range: US 5-12
Best Adventurous: Simon Miller Bubble Clog
Gale says she’s “obsessing” over Simon Miller’s cute and cozy clogs lately, which are covered in faux shearling and available in some vibrant hues, like fire engine red and kiwi green. “[These] will add flavor to any of my cozy sweats.”
Heel Height: Approximately 2 inches | Size Range: EU 35-41
Best Leather: Ancient Greek Sandals Classic Closed Clog
The designers of Ancient Greek Sandals craft a pair of clog mules fit for the ancient Greek gods with the wing-buckled strap, which can be worn across the vamp or as a slingback, serving as a subtle reference to the flying shoes worn by Hermes. The clogs are handmade in Greece from smooth leather, which the brand assures is chemical-free but still wears well over time. It’s also embellished with polished gold hardware and set on a wooden platform.
Heel Height: Approximately 3 inches | Size Range: EU 35-42
Best Sheepskin-Lined: RE/DONE 70s Shearling Clog
“One of my favorite styles comes from RE/DONE, a nod to clogs of the ‘70s with a retro vibe,” says Tomasi Hill. “I missed their first release, so I’m glad they’re finally back in stock.” The current version offers leather uppers lined with shearling, all grounded on a natural wood platform with a rubber outsole. It also comes without shearling for those who favor versatility, in a style called the 70s Classic Clog.
Heel Height: Approximately 2 inches | Size Range: EU 35-41
Best Wool: Haflinger Grizzly Clog Slipper
As a general rule, wool is a natural fiber that will keep you warm, so if you’re looking for a pair to keep you extra toasty both indoors and out, look to Haflinger. The brand’s Grizzly Clog Slipper offers everything from comfort to coziness and great construction, like arch support.
Heel Height: Approximately 1¼ inches | Size Range: US 5-10
Best Animal Print: No.6 James Clogs On Vintage Base
Walk on the wild side in these printed clogs by the cult clog brand No.6. They’re made stateside from dyed haircalf and shearling, grounded on a wooden footbed and midsole, and perfect with denim or neutral-colored leggings in any season.
Heel Height: Approximately 2 inches | Size Range: EU 35-42
Best Garden: Hunter Gardener Waterproof Clog
In and around the garden, the right tools make a world of difference, be they shears, gloves, or clogs. Hunter, an iconic British rain boot brand, understands the importance of keeping your feet protected from the elements with a well-made pair of gardening shoes, which is why it made a waterproof slip-on style with a good grip just for the occasion.
Heel Height: Approximately 1½ inches | Size Range: US 5-11
Best Swedish: Swedish Hasbeens Swedish Husband Clog
In terms of Swedish clogs, Swedish Hasbeens is probably the most well-known amongst American fashionistas. The brand’s Swedish Husband style is equal parts classic and commonsensical because you can wear them with virtually anything.
Heel Height: Approximately 2 inches | Size Range: EU 35-43
Best Rubber: Bottega Veneta Rubber Flash
For a twist on classic rubber clogs, check out Bottega Veneta’s Rubber Flash Mules. Like all things from Daniel Lee’s Bottega Veneta, these shoes marry an avant-garde appeal with everyday luxury for an iconic look. “I’ve lived in mine all fall, and they’ll be a fixture for seasons to come,” says Tomasi Hill.
Heel Height: Over 3½ inches | Size Range: US 4-11
Best for Maximalists: Fabrizio Viti Jean Daisy Trim Clog
A veteran of Gucci, Prada, and Tom Ford and director of women’s shoes at Louis Vuitton for nearly two decades, Fabrizio Viti knows what it takes to design iconic footwear. The style mixes a classic appeal with striking gems. Opt for the shearling version if you’re looking for a pair to keep you warm in the winter; otherwise, the brand offers a similar version that's leather-lined for maximum versatility.
Heel Height: Approximately 2 inches | Size Range: EU 35-42
Best Sandals: Veronica Beard Hannalee Suede Clog Sandal
For a sandal that nods to the sensibility of a classic Swedish clog, there’s Veronica Beard’s Hannalee style. The style, which features a wide suede band, polished gold hardware, and a chunky high heel, is striking in its simplicity. We have no doubt it will carry you through spring (and summer, too).
Heel Height: 3½ inches | Size Range: EU 35-42
Best Professional: Lisa Says Gah Dakota Clog
Fashion boutique Lisa Says Gah recently adapted its popular Dakota Flatform for year-round wear as a clog. We love it because it's sleek and sophisticated enough for the office without being boring. The shoes are made from faux leather and ethically produced in a female-owned factory in China.
Heel Height: 2 inches | Size Range: US 5.5-11
Best Platform: Stella McCartney Trace Faux Leather & Chain Platform Clogs
“These have to be the most luxurious but casual clogs yet,” says Gale of British designer Stella McCartney’s chunky metallic clogs. She recommends teaming them with cropped denim and lace socks.
Heel Height: 2 inches | Size Range: EU 35-41
Best Flat: Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed
Birkenstock clogs made a comeback in the pandemic, no doubt for their comfortability and affordability. More specifically, the Boston clog fits perfectly into the “ugly” shoe trend without grabbing the attention of a pair of chunky New Balance sneakers.
Heel Height: Approximately 1 inch | SizecRange: US 4-12.5
Best for Indoors: L.L.Bean Glerups Wool Slippers
L.L.Bean makes the ultimate clog-style slippers, according to dozens of reviewers on L.L.Bean. They cite great support, warmth, and ease of wear as top reasons why the premium price tag ($95) is worth it. Design-wise, these slippers are shaped to follow the contours of the feet for stability. Plus, they’re crafted from felted wool to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, and the leather soles are sure to keep you light on your feet.
Heel Height: Less than 1 inch | Size Range: EU 36-47
Best Boots: Loeffler Randall Anabelle Clog Boot
In terms of boots, you can’t go wrong with Loeffler Randall’s clog-meets-Chelsea style in rich cognac leather. It’s been crafted with a wooden heel, elastic gussets, and staple detailing, with the rubber outsoles providing good traction to the wearer.
Heel Height: Approximately 2¼ inches | Size Range: US 5-12
What to Look for When Buying Clogs
Purpose
In the most traditional sense, clogs are chunky shoes with a wooden sole. But given that the definition has evolved, clogs have a wider set of criteria these days. Many unfussy slipper-like shoes fall into the category as well, and these are pretty popular because they have the potential to look cool as well. For doctors, nurses, teachers, and anyone else who stands at work all day, the design and overall comfortability of many clogs offer safety from workplace hazards and ward off pain that you’d be likely to get from a different kind of shoe.
Design
Many classic clogs are characterized by a low heel or a platform, which are critical for comfort and overall foot health. According to Dr. Lobkova, people with ailments from back pain to big toe arthritis can benefit from clogs with platforms because they “add shock absorption and minimize stress and strain on the calf, specifically the Achilles tendon,” she says. “People with heel and arch pain may also feel relief in clogs because the ones that have an elevated heel, or a heel height of at least five centimeters, reduce stress on the heel.”
But this is tricky because too high of a heel can also pose an issue. Clogs with a high heel and arch, as opposed to a platform, don’t allow for even weight distribution, which is bad news for the rest of the body. “When certain parts of the feet hurt, the body may try to compensate,” says Dr. Rilling. “One might alter the way they walk by trying to put less pressure on the painful area and unintentionally more pressure [on] other areas of the foot. This can then cause a chain reaction and negatively affect the ankle, knee, hip, lower back as well as the other foot.”
-
Are clogs good for your feet?
According to Dr. Rilling, this depends on the type of clog and materials used to make the shoe. While many clogs are designed with comfort in mind, some are not. And things like wooden platforms and heel height can be major sources of discomfort. “The harder the material, the less shock absorption it would provide, which means the clogs could cause more stress to the feet and therefore more pain,” he says.
-
How do you style a pair of clogs?
Tomasi Hill loves pairing clogs with cropped baggy denim or stirrup leggings and an oversized blazer for an effortless look. “Oh, and socks. I’m a big proponent of the socks-clog combo,” she says. Tomasi Hill recommends this pair by RE/DONE.
-
Which exercises would help prime the feet for wearing clogs?
“Walking barefoot on soft, dry sand is a good way to stretch and strengthen the feet and calves,” says Dr. Rilling. “Due to the nature of the sand, it makes walking more physically demanding. Try to increase the distance slowly over time to avoid overexerting the muscles in the feet and legs.”
Otherwise, fashionistas should work out their toes for less pain. Below are Dr. Rilling’s instructions toe curls:
- Sit up straight in a chair, with the feet flat on the floor.
- Lay a small towel on the floor in front of the body, with the short side facing the feet.
- Place the toes of one foot on the short side of the towel. Try to grasp the towel between the toes and pull it toward oneself. Repeat this exercise 5-10 times before switching to the other foot.
Why Trust Byrdie
This shopping guide was written by Byrdie contributor Hayley Prokos. A seasoned commerce writer and editor, she’s constantly on the hunt for fashionable footwear that’s also practical. Her work has appeared in SELF Magazine, Newsweek, and the daily Greek newspaper Ekathimerini, and she holds a master’s degree in journalism from Northwestern University. For this roundup, she spent upwards of 15 hours researching the best clogs on the market.