It’s official: Clogs have clomped their way out of hiding and might I be so bold to say, into our hearts. With less of a reason to wear formal shoes since the onset of the pandemic, the visibility of clogs, a shoe with utilitarian roots and major slip-on, slip-off appeal particularly to those staying close to home, has grown immensely. Of course, clogs also relay an aesthetic message. A streetwear version of your favorite pair of slippers, clogs aren’t trying too hard to be cool; they’re subtly subversive, proponents say.

“I’ve always thought of clogs as the ugly shoe that challenges the style of any fashionista, but in the best way possible, of course,” says style expert and influencer Ryan Gale. “They are practical, and the majority of clogs are comfortable. They are easy to slip on, which makes them great go-to shoes.”

According to Taylor Tomasi Hill, Creative and Fashion Director of e-commerce site The Yes, clogs sales were up by 83 percent on The Yes, mostly driven by Fabrizio Viti, Loeffler Randall, and Madewell. And given the style’s popularity, coupled with the nature of post-pandemic dressing thus far, she predicts that clogs will remain in style for seasons to come. “They’re so effortless to wear—very much how we’re all dressing now,” Tomasi Hill says.

Here, Byrdie’s guide to the best clogs the Internet has to offer right now, with styling advice from these experts, as well as information on how to best care for your feet in one of fashion’s clunkiest creations from podiatrists Dr. Nelya Lobkova and Dr. Dustin Rilling.

Ahead—a list of the best clogs you need to sink your feet into.