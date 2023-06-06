Packing lightly is essential to passing the security (and vibe) check, and clear bags have made entering any venue a lot easier. According to Ashlyn Greer, co-founder and owner of virtual styling site Fashivly , clear bags have a reputation for being ugly, but they don’t have to ruin your outfit. “Almost any type of clear bag is permitted at stadiums and festivals, as long as all contents can be clearly seen,” Greer explains. Ahead, we spoke with Greer for more insight on the topic and narrowed down the 11 best clear bags of all sizes and price ranges to carry all of your belongings and that will also guarantee access to any venue.

Festivals, concerts, and sports games are ramping up again. And while we’re all excited to see our favorite artists and teams IRL, we can’t help but dread the process of waiting on line at the security checkpoint. If you’ve ever showed up at the door unprepared (i.e., not having the proper bag), you khow stressful it is to be turned away at the front of the line. Thankfully, we have the perfect solution: Clear bags.

Kurt Geiger’s Vinyl Mini Kensington is the most colorful clear bag we’ve seen so far. It’s made from semi-transparent glitter vinyl, which is made complete with an overstitch quilting pattern visible on the surface. Not only is the bag vibrant with doses of pink, orange, and yellow, but it also features an antiqued brass Eagle head with brass crystals sitting on top.

Coach’s cult-favorite Tabby shoulder bag comes in jelly form, meaning you’re about to show up to the venue in style. The PVC envelope purse features a detachable wristlet and shoulder strap that can be styled in a variety of ways that are still security check compliant.

If you’re on the clock and need to pack some makeup and skincare essentials on the go, Calpak’s cosmetic case is for you. The large bag can fit all of your beauty essentials thanks to two spacious zippered compartments. The bag (which comes with a top handle) is are durable, water-resistant, and—best of all—lightweight, making it an ideal travel companion.

Maybe you want a tote bag instead of a mini purse or backpack. Luckily for you, Acne Studios adds a fun take on its PVC inflatable bag that resembles a pool float. The billowy design has a detachable webbing strap and a decorative heart keychain that makes storing your goodies exciting while still complying with the clear bag policy.

For those with more to carry, Vans offers its signature Warp Sling backpack in a clear option that can also be transformed into a stylish crossbody. No matter which way you wear it, we guarantee it’ll become a go-to anytime you’re headed to a stadium.

Buckle up: UGG dropped a transparent bag that can be worn literally everyday of your life. Though it’s best used for travel and concerts, the Janey II is cute enough to make it into your daily rotation, thanks to transparent casing and adjustable straps that can be worn as a belt bag or transitioned into a crossbody or even a clutch.

With the Bscene Clear Bag, Steve Madden reimagines a typical transparent purse and gives it a modern spin. The flap bag can be worn hands-free (a win if you plan on dancing or cheering) but it comes with a chain strap if you change your mind. Plus, features like a turn clasp and an interior pouch add to the security, ensuring your essentials stay secure and out of plain sight.

Sometimes a classic clear mini purse is the way to go. But don’t worry—it doesn’t have to be the flimsy ones we usually see. Amazon’s Leanoria bag comes in handy, especially for must-haves like lip gloss , gum, and credit cards. It’s made from a thick PVC exterior that’s more durable than you’d expect.

As Greer stated, clear bags don’t always have to be boring. Cult Gaia’s Bess Caged Embellished Box Shoulder Bag is the blingiest clear bag we’ve ever seen. Made from acrylic and plastic, the bag shows off a detachable embellished caged trim and sparkly silver knot details.

On a budget? Madden Girl’s clear vinyl bag is now on sale for just $20 (run, don’t walk!). This affordable bag passes most venues’ clear bag policy and has touchscreen capabilities that allow easy access to your phone. Plus, it’s available in green or pink crossbody straps.

Our top pick is Tory Burch’s Mini T Monogram tote because of its versatility (it can be worn with a ton of outfits, even outside of the festival) and the fact that it’s adorned with the brand’s classic “T” monogram pattern inspired by traditional Pennsylvania Dutch quilting. The square mini bag is trimmed in fine leather and features adjustable handles and a detachable crossbody strap.

Final Verdict

While there are plenty of clear bags to choose from, the Tory Burch Mini T Monogram Clear Tote Bag is our favorite for many reasons. Not only is the bag easy-to-access during concerts, it’s cute enough to be worn everyday. For something more budget-friendly, the Madden Girl Clear Vinyl Crossbody Bag is your best bet. The bag boasts bright neon straps that feel comfortable on the shoulders. In case you’re looking for something more versatile, we highly recommend UGG’s Janey II Transparent Bag, which can be styled as a crossbody, belt bag, or clutch.



Meet the Expert Ashlyn Greer is the co-founder and owner of Fashivly, a virtual personal styling service. With the help of a team of other stylists, the site pulls head-to-toe accessorized looks all based on body type, lifestyle, budget, and style goals. Prior to Fashivly, she studied Luxury Fashion Management and Marketing at the Savannah College of Art and Design Atlanta and spent ten years working for Belk, Inc., having a hand in everything from branding to creative production, and leading a styling team.

What to Look for in a Clear Bag

Size

Though every venue is different when it comes to bag policies, most adhere to the 1x1 rule— meaning that any clear bag is permitted as long as it isn't any larger than a foot in width and one foot in height. It’s important to research what is allowed ahead of time. The Steve Madden Bscene Clear Bag is a great option because of how compact it is.

Transparency

Clear bags come in all varieties, including some of them made with vibrant tints or embellishments. According to Greer, any type of clear bag is allowed, as long as all the contents can be clearly seen through it. “Make sure that any other bag materials like decoration or accent details aren't in the way though and it's better to err on the safe side than leave it up for debate with security,” she adds. For this, we recommend checking out Leanoria Stadium Transparent Shoulder Handbag, a totally see-through option.

Style

When it comes to the style of your bag, it’s totally up to you. The bag you choose ultimately depends on the kind of packer you are. We recommend packing smaller essentials that can fit into a small shoulder bag like a wallet, Airpods, and emergency lipgloss. The Cult Gaia Bess Caged Embellished Box Shoulder Bag or the UGG Janey II Transparent, for example, are great choices here. Backpacks, like Vans Warp Sling Bag, however, are great if you’re going to be out all day before heading to the venue and need to carry more than usual.



FAQ What kind of clear bag can I bring to a sporting event or a festival? Almost any clear bag can be permitted into a sports venue or a festival; but make sure you double-check the rules before heading out. A mini backpack, fanny pack, or tote are all options, says Greer, and there are lots of variations as to what’s considered "clear.” Have fun with it, just as you would any other bag purchase for your wardrobe.

How big of a bag can I bring into a stadium? While every venue has different regulations for bags that you’re allowed to bring inside, the general rule of thumb seems to be a clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC bag that does not exceed the 1x1 rule (anything that is or under a foot in width and in height), with the average being 12” x 6” x 12” for most stadiums. You can find specific guidelines for events, concerts, and festivals on the FAQ page of your respective event for more details.

Are iridescent, tinted clear, or mesh bags festival-approved? The short answer is yes, just as long as it meets the requirements of wherever you’re heading. Ensure that all the contents can be seen clearly through it and that there are no decorations or accents that distract security from checking your bag.

What should I pack in my festival-approved bag? Similar to traveling, you should pack lightly as you’ll be out and about all day especially at festivals which usually are happening from dawn to dusk. Greer recommends purchasing a smaller ID case instead of a full wallet, and other mini airplane-size items for whatever your can't-live-without products like lotion and sunscreen. “I love the travel size Advil that comes in pre-packaged doses of two; they're perfect for sharing with a friend or stranger,” she says. And if the venue is outside, she also recommends packing something for rain cover. “Most stadiums don't allow umbrellas so a rain poncho is a great option. Lastly, we all know how bad cell service is at events so pack a small external battery or portable charger for the inevitable battery drain to come!”

Why Trust Byrdie

India Roby is a New York-based writer hailing from Memphis, Tennessee with a focus on style, culture, and lifestyle. She regularly contributes to Byrdie’s fashion and commerce section and has a deep curiosity and understanding of what makes a feel-good outfit. Before her dream career, India spent over four years in retail including working coincidentally at Reformation in college, so she definitely knows a thing or two about their pieces and sizing (just ask!) After hours of researching and chatting with our experts, she’s gathered enough insight to determine which clear bags are worth buying.

According to our Diversity Pledge, 15% of products in our newly-published market roundups will feature Black-owned and/or Black-founded brands. At the time of publishing, we were not able to find any clear bags from Black-owned and/or Black-founded businesses to meet this percentage. If you know of one we should consider, please email us at contact@byrdie.com, and we will evaluate the product ASAP.