The Best Eco Skincare Products

The last few years have been impactful in so many ways—mentally, physically, everything. During that time, though, skincare has been a common thread keeping us grounded, intentional, and comfortable. Those few minutes spent every morning and every night help up honor ourselves, and our skin, in a purposeful, ritualistic manner. We'd go so far as to say it can be meditative. Luckily, new products have cropped up to help keep those routines full of joy and sustainable formulas.
We've tested hundreds of skincare products, from cleansers and balms to toners and creamsand, after sifting through it all, we are proud to announce this year's standouts. Below, find our 2022 Eco Beauty Award winners in the skincare category.
Best Gel Cleanser
Highlights
- Gentle formula suitable for all skin types
- Soothing ingredients like aloe and hyaluronic acid
- Fragrance-free
Learn more: Here is some useful information about hyaluronic acid.
"Many cleansers claim to do it all, but not all deliver. This cleanser from Dr. Rosemary Ingleton's namesake skincare line promises to cleanse, balance, and add radiance—and makes good on all three promises. Packed with Ingleton's Jamaican superfruit blend, hyaluronic acid, aloe, and vitamin B5, the formula thoroughly cleanses without making your pores feel like sandpaper. It quickly gets through sebum and makeup and makes my face feel like a clean canvas. It's the one part of my skincare routine I look forward to every morning."
-Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best Cream Cleanser
Highlights
- Silky, non-foaming formula great for sensitive skin
- Water lily root and lotus flower keeps your skin moisturized without leaving residue
- Soothes irritated and/or inflamed skin
Learn more: Here are the benefits of using aloe vera on your skin.
"My skin can be moody—combination and irritable—and this milky wash reduces inflammation and feels comforting and luxurious. It's a blend of intentional, reliable ingredients including amino acids, panthenol (vitamin B-5), vitamin E, and aloe vera. Plus, the brand donates a portion of all proceeds to the Land Trust Alliance, which conserves lands and protects the communities within them."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director
Best Oil Cleanser
Highlights
- Helps regulate sebum production and prevent skin irritation
- Lovely scent courtesy of ylang ylang and argan oils
- Massage onto dry skin
Learn more: Here are more reasons to use argan oil in your skincare.
"This is like a spa vacation in a bottle. It feels amazing on your skin and really effectively removes dirt and makeup. The ylang ylang smells wonderful but isn't overpowering and it's formulated to address hyperpigmentation with ingredients like licorice root."
-Brooke DeVard Ozaydinli, host of Naked Beauty Podcast
Best Cleansing Balm
Highlights
- Lightweight formula suitable for all skin types
- Gentle exfoliation without leaving skin feeling stripped
- Apply on dry skin, massage, and rinse
Learn more: Get to know the beauty brand Farmacy.
"Farmacy uses sunflower and ginger root oils, turmeric and moringa extract, and papaya enzymes to create their cult-favorite, lightweight balm. Massage the buttery, balmy formula on dry skin to gently break down makeup, SPF, dirt, and oil in seconds. The packaging is 100% recyclable and the solid melts with water to wash down the drain."
-Erika Harwood, senior style editor
Best Exfoliator
Highlights
- Gentle 2-in-1 scrub-cleanser safe to use on all skin types
- 55% of Origins' packaging by weight is recyclable, refillable, reusable, or recycled
- The brand uses 100% renewable electricity to manufacture its products
Learn more: Here's how to exfoliate your skin properly.
"If you're a beauty buff, you immediately associate the name "GinZing" with Origins. The invigorating, caffeine-infused proprietary blend has been at the heart of the brand's eye creams, serums, and moisturizers, as well as this refreshing, skin-sloughing scrub. I'm typically a chemical exfoliant kind of gal, but when I need a bit of an extra oomph, I love working this product into my skin in the shower for a true spa-like experience. Jojoba and carnauba wax help to buff away congestion and dead cells while a mix of grapefruit, lemon, and spearmint invigorate your senses. (See? Total spa experience.)"
-Lindsey Metrus, associate general manager
Best Toner
Highlights
- Helps calm inflammation and smooth texture
- Made with hydrating squalane derived from renewable sugarcane
- Developed in a My Green Lab Platinum-certified facility
Learn more: Here's some more info on the benefits of squalane.
"I reach for Biossance products often, especially the Squalane + BHA Pore Minimizing Toner. The formula's raw white willowbark helps calm inflammation and smooth texture. Meanwhile, hydrating squalane (derived from renewable sugarcane) helps wick away oil and dirt. All of the brand's formulations are developed in a My Green Lab Platinum-certified facility to help reduce the brand's environmental impact (plus inner and outer cartons are recyclable and the brand uses sugarcane and Forest Stewardship Council-certified boxes). Bottom line: Sustainability is at the core of Biossance's formulation and packaging processes."
-Olivia Hancock, editor
Best Face Mist
Highlights
- Cooling, milky-texture formula
- Infused with peptides to calm sensitive and/or irritated skin stress reactions
- Ocean-friendly ingredients that don't affect pH or acidity levels when they're rinsed down the drain
Learn more: Here's what you can learn about peptides.
"Nothing is more refreshing than a mid-afternoon spritz of this Youth To The People mist. I'm prone to redness and have found that this formula is incredibly cooling and calming—the antidote to my chronically flushed cheeks. I keep it on my desk to cool off when the afternoon sun starts blazing through my windows, or after a workout to help bring my skin back to a neutral state. It's absolutely delightful to use and completely recyclable. LIke all Youth To The People products, it's packaged in a recyclable glass bottle and a FSC-certified cardboard cartridge. Just use it to the last drop and toss the packaging into a blue bin."
-Holly Rhue, senior editor
Best Lightweight Moisturizer
Highlights
- Lightweight, whipped cream texture
- Made with hyaluronic acid, plum, and polyglutamic acid
- Housed in a refillable glass jar
Learn more: Get to know the Glow Recipe brand.
"My skin requires moisturizers that offer long-lasting hydration, but still feel lightweight. I've cycled through tons, but Glow Recipe's Plum Plump Hyaluronic Cream holds the number-one spot. The whipped cream is made with a powerhouse blend of ingredients: moisturizing hyaluronic acid, antioxidant-rich plum, hydrating polyglutamic acid, and barrier-supporting ice willowherb extract. The product's packaging is just as noteworthy as the formula. It is housed in the brand's first-ever refillable glass jar, made with 20% post-consumer recycled materials. The refill pods are made of 50% post-consumer recycled material."
-Olivia Hancock, editor
Best Rich Moisturizer
Highlights
- Softens and smooths skin with ceramides and murumuru butter extract
- Packaging includes combination of recycled and virgin glass, recyclable plastic, and FSC-certified paper carton
- Lightweight with a luminous finish
Learn more: Read more about the benefits of murumuru butter.
"I love a juicy, thick moisturizer and this formula takes the cake. Formulated with ceramides, niacinamide, and murumuru butter extract, Isla's Whipped Dream softens and smooths my skin daily. The brand is interested in end-to-end transparency including in-depth breakdowns on pricing, materials, and formulas on each product page. That means it's easy to understand why a product costs what it does, where the ingredients are from (and the percentage in the product), and how sustainable the packaging is."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director
Best Do-It-All Skincare Product
Highlights
- Tested to last up to a year
- Allows for better product absorption and less waste
- Can be used with your favorite gels, serums, and creams
Learn more: Check out some of the best eye masks of 2022.
"This reusable, multi-use mask has been tested to last up to a year (you can probably go longer but the logo will start to fade). So, you won't accumulate the usual mask-related waste. What's more: You can apply them under your eyes as well as along any fine lines you'd like to offer some extra attention (I stick them on my smile lines before bed). It allows all your favorite gels, serums, and creams to absorb better—which means better results without buying any new formulas."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director
Best Retinol Serum
Highlights
- Nourishes the skin to help reduce retinization (the period the skin purges and adjusts to retinol)
- Plant-based, biodegradable capsules mean no plastic necessary
- The brand donates $1 from every email signup to Ocean Blue Project
Learn more: Common Heir formulated their retinol with melanin-rich skin in mind.
"The thing with retinol is that its stability decreases as it's exposed to light and air, so smart packaging is key. And Common Heir's individual dissolvable capsules deliver the perfect dose of gentle-yet-effective retinol blended with algae and squalane to moisturize and nourish the skin while it exfoliates. It's also made with melanin-rich skin in mind: Because few studies exist on retinol that's safe and effective enough to use on darker skin tones, Common Heir took matters into their own hands and developed a blend that's intended for all."
-Lindsey Metrus, associate general manager
Best Vitamin C Serum
Highlights
- Mixes two very potent and stable forms of vitamin C
- Waterless base ensures stability over time
- Blends vitamin C with squalane sourced sustainably from organic olives
Learn more: Here's our complete guide to vitamin C.
"Vitamin C serums are difficult to formulate well because L-Ascorbic Acid is notoriously unstable. One strategy is to formulate anhydrous (water-free) formulas to limit oxidation, and another is to use derivatives that are more stable. This serum employs both strategies. It mixes two very potent and stable forms of vitamin C, Tetrahexyldecyl Ascorbic Acid and Ethyl-O-ascorbic acid at a total potency level of 35% in a waterless base to ensure stability and efficacy over time to improve radiance and achieve firmer, more even-toned skin. The squalane used is sourced sustainably from organic olives and the serum is packaged in easy-to-recycle glass instead of plastic."
-Krupa Koestline, chemist
Best Face Oil
Highlights
- Contains a proprietary algae blend rich in omegas 3, 6, and 9 to help nourish the skin
- The glass bottle and aluminum cap are fully recyclable
- You can email recycle@themarabeauty.com for a pre-paid label to send back for easy recycle
Learn more: Here's everything you need to know about omega fatty acids in skincare.
"Mara's gentle, non-comedogenic blend does amazing things for my combination skin. Especially when the temperature dips and the air is dry and blustery, this softening oil packed with antioxidants both repairs my skin barrier and protects it from the elements. I notice better clarity and overall texture from consistent use."
-Lindsey Metrus, associate general manager
Best Acne Treatment
Highlights
- Apply to clean skin to spot treat and leave overnight
- Brand offers an "empties cleaning guide" to help properly recycle difficult packaging
- Mix of Wintergreen-derived salicylic acid, clays, and Noni fruit
Learn more: Here's a guide on the benefits of salicylic acid.
"This overnight gel works as you sleep to nix excess sebum, exfoliate, and nourish your skin care of kaolin and bentonite clays, salicylic acid, and Tasmanian pepper fruit. Plus the brand works in partnership with Pact to collect and properly recycle their products. All you have to do is cut off the top of the tube, clean inside, and send back (the cost is covered and you'll receive insider points to boot)."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director
Best Eye Cream
Highlights
- Refillable packaging
- Retinyl palmitate to help lessen the appearance of wrinkles
- Peptides to boost collagen
Learn more: Here's more information on retinyl palmitate.
"It doesn't matter if I've gotten eight hours of sleep or three—my under-eye area will look, and has always looked, a little dark and crepe-y. Even the most expensive eye products have seldom made an impact. One product that has is Fig 1.'s Pro-Retinol Eye Cream. Featuring star ingredients retinyl palmitate and peptides, the formula is sensitive but effective; you see a reduction in puffiness right away, and over time I have seen an improvement in under-eye darkness and fine lines. Fig. 1 has a pretty impressive packaging system, too: Once you run out, you only need to order a refill for the inner bottle (no need to get a new airless pump or outer bottle)."
-Eden Stuart, associate editor
Best Exfoliating Mask
Highlights
- Plant-based alternative to AHA made from mushrooms
- Gel-cream formula
- Doesn't sting or burn
Learn more: Here are some go-to face masks for glowing skin.
"This is a weekly staple in my routine and a product I always reach for the day before a big event (or when I know I'm having my photo taken). It simultaneously dissolves my breakouts and smooths my skin to glazed-doughnut status in under 20 minutes. It doesn't sting, turn me red, or strip my skin either; I always feel plump and replenished when I wash it off. That, and the brand created the product with sustainability in mind. The outer cartridge is completely recyclable and the cap is made from post-consumer recycled materials."
-Holly Rhue, senior editor
Best Hydrating Mask
Highlights
- Can be used as a 15-min mask or overnight treatment
- Offers immediate soothing hydration
Learn more: Get to know the nuances of sustainable packaging.
"My cheeks turn super red when irritated—but you’d never know that thanks to this mask. The clear jelly slips across skin with zero stickiness—and in just 15 minutes my complexion is bouncy (as the name says) with moisture. Even better: Cocokind’s incredible transparency when it comes to its sustainability efforts. The brand explains its in-depth definition of the word (giving details on its pre-manufacturing process, production, distribution) and provides info on its carbon footprint on its website."
-Jesa Marie Calaor, editor
Best Lip Balm
Highlights
- Clear and glossy finish with an SPF of 30
- Blends easily without being messy
- Contains aloe, sea moss, vitamin E
Learn more: Here are the benefits of sea moss on your skin.
"I’m obsessed with this hydrating lip balm from Cay Skin. It is thick, luxurious, and also contains aloe, sea moss, vitamin E, and SPF 30. It's the perfect gloss to layer with a lip liner because it blends easily without being messy. The tube is made from 30% post-consumer recycled plastic (trim the tip off, clean out the tube, and discard in your recycling bin along with the cap). This is one of my favorite product launches this year."
-Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Best Face SPF
Highlights
- Weightless, velvety finish
- Works well as a makeup-gripping primer
- Great for all skin types
Learn more: Why frankincense is good for your skin, mind, and spirit.
"As a certified oily girl, I'm always on the hunt for products that get the job done without leaving me greasy. Enter: Supregoop Unseen Screen SPF 40. The velvety texture glides across my skin sans shine or white cast. It also works well as a gripping makeup primer and we love a two-for-one product. Key ingredients include frankincense and meadowfoam seed for soothing hydration. Supergoop provides recyclable packaging and they donate SPF pumps to schools across America through their Ounce by Ounce program."
-Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Best Makeup Wipes
Highlights
- Soft texture
- Can easily remove long-wearing makeup
- Made from plant-based fibers and diodegradable
Learn more: Here are the best makeup remover wipes.
"It’s the perfect cleansing cloth: textured with a pattern that feels soft on skin but lifts dirt and/or makeup with one sweep. It's drenched in a formula that can break down even the most stubborn makeup formulas (liquid lipsticks and long-wearing mascaras are no match) and I appreciate how they're made from plant-based fibers that make them biodegradable."
-Jesa Marie Calaor editor