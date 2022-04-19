The Best Eco Makeup Products

Thanks to changes in our technology—and our culture—it's easier than ever to find color cosmetics that go beyond their baseline purpose. We're talking about products that don't just use ingredients that are safe for the skin, but ingredients that work to treat and improve it; brands that use savvy packaging and sustainable sourcing to create products that are as good for the planet as they are for your aesthetic; and cosmetics companies that create innovative makeup and give back to the community.

After testing countless blushes, bronzers, eyeliners, and (much) more, we've compiled a list of 19 of our favorite products that are pushing the boundaries of what makeup is—and can be. Keep reading for our 2022 Eco Beauty Award winners in the makeup category.