The Best Eco Haircare Products

Our hair is deeply personal and the ever-changing journey spans our styling choices and the products we use. It's why more of us are paying attention to the components inside our products, the brains behind them, and the life cycle beyond our shower caddy. Conscious consumers are actively seeking out products that work but are better for the environment.

The good news? Brands are delivering on their promises of products that are good to you and then some. Below, find our 2022 Eco Beauty Award winners in the haircare category.

