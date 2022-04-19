The Best Eco Bodycare Products

From the moisturizers we lather on with care to the razors we use, our body care routines offer a chance to give our limbs the TLC they deserve. It's a moment of reprieve and indulgence that—especially in today's climate—is almost a necessity. And while we typically tend to the skin above our necks so delicately, it's only logical to extend the effort throughout the rest of our extremities as well.
Byrdie has tested hundreds of body care products, from moisturizers and serums to SPF and scrubs, and, after sifting through the best of the best, we are proud to announce our standout body care products. Below, find our 2022 Eco Beauty Award winners in the bodycare category.
Best Body Moisturizer
Highlights
- Sweet almond scent
- Delivers 24 hours of hydration
- Made with organic shea butter
"Caudalie's Vegan Body Butter is special. It's thick, luxurious, and is so easy to apply right out of the shower. It has a very subtle almond scent and is made with organic shea butter, desert date oil, and grape seed oil. I was drawn to it because it's vegan and was pleasantly surprised it kept my skin hydrated throughout the day. I am really impressed by Caudalie's commitment to sustainability: Since 2012, Caudalie has been a member of the 1% for the Planet network and thus contributes 1% of its profit to organizations that protect the environment."
-Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Best Body Serum
Highlights
- Formulated with caviar lime extract, aloe vera, and bladderwrack seaweed
- Streamlines your post-shower routine
- Reduces the use of virgin materials and minimizes impact
"Formulated for quick absorption (no more waiting around before getting dressed!), this smoked-sandalwood-scented body serum offers hydration and antioxidant protection post-shower. It feels lightweight and silky, smells incredible, and is genuinely designed with sustainability in mind. The product comes in two parts: The aluminum dispenser and bottle refill. By separating the two, Uni allows for a super simple, more sustainable, closed-loop system for consumers to return and refill their empties. Just pop your refill into the dispenser and hydrate."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director
Best Body Oil
Highlights
- Lightweight, silky texture
- Made with marula oil, jojoba oil, and manuka honey
- Keys Soulcare gives back to The Happy Organization, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth through education
"I am not too proud to admit that I hate using body lotion (sometimes). Call me crazy, but the step always feels like a chore. Instead, I opt for body oils that rub in quickly and feel like an—overall—more luxurious experience. Keys Soulcare's Sacred Body Oil has a fitting name because the oil, indeed, is a sacred skincare experience. For starters, it's super hydrating but not sticky or greasy. It has an incredible formula that isn't too overpowering, and it's packed with nourishing marula, baobab, and jojoba oils. Sea buckthorn and Manuka honey also help leave behind a nice glow. The sleek glass bottle comes with a dropper applicator, so you can use as much (or as little) product as you want. I like to go easy during the day and layer on more at night."
-Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best Body Scrub
Highlights
- Formulated with sensitive skin in mind
- Can be used on your scalp and body
- Reduces dead cell build-up, eliminates ingrown hairs, and promotes healthy hair growth
"I love Selfmade because they are the first emotionally intelligent personal care brand that links personal transformation and well-being into each product. True Grit is not only an excellent multi-functional scrub, it was sustainability developed with bamboo beads that are highly sustainable and they do not bio-accumulate. The tube packaging is not only mess-free, it is also made from 70% post-consumer resin. This product, formula, packaging, and purpose have all the makings of a truly holistic and wonderful product."
-Robyn Watkins, founder of Holistic Beauty Group.
Best All-Over Balm
Highlights
- Balm can be warmed between palms and massaged into skin to lock in moisture and add glow
- Empties can be sent back free-of-charge and are easily recyclable
- Made with a mix of olive and jojoba oils, hemp extract, and shea butter
"This divinely rich balm melts on contact, resulting in soothed, happy, glowing skin every time. It's a true miracle worker. I apply it solo at nighttime and over makeup during the day for a natural-looking highlight. Made with olive and jojoba oils, hemp extract, and shea butter, this calming formula comes housed in recyclable glass, plastic, and FSC-Certified paper. Lula also uses TerraCycle's Zero Waste Platform to keep empties from ending up in a landfill."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director
Best Body Wash
Highlights
- Entire package is completely dissolvable
- Made with hydrating ingredients, including aloe leaf, shea butter, and almond oil
- Suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin
"A real innovation in sustainable body care, Plus Body Wash offers a no-bottle, 100% dissolvable sachet of rich, velvety cleanser. It's brimming with all the good stuff—aloe leaf, eucalyptus, shea butter, and almond and sunflower oils—and feels absolutely luxurious to use. There's zero single-use plastic (the sachets are made of wood pulp from responsibly managed FSC forests), and everything that comes along with it disappears down the drain. Even the ink is bio-renewable and FDA approved. It's fun, effective, and the company uses proceeds to support The McCloud River project in California."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director
Best Body Bar
Highlights
- Made with nourishing ingredients like cocoa butter, sweet almond oil, and avocado oil,
- Subtle but satisfying scent
- Comes with a refillable bamboo canister
"Not only is it super easy to moisturize your skin with a few swipes of Kate McLeod's Body Stone, but you can also feel good knowing that you're reducing waste in your routine. The solid bar is formulated with cocoa butter, sweet almond oil, avocado oil, neroli, and rose. It has a subtle but satisfying scent and makes skin feel like butter. Once you purchase the starter kit, you can keep the reusable bamboo container and re-up by purchasing the body bar refill."
-Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best Hand Soap
Highlights
- Uses half the amount of water that traditional soap does
- 100% dissolvable packaging
- Floral scent
"Evolvetogether is doing big things for sustainability and eco-friendly personal care. I've been impressed with many of their products this year, but this dissolvable hand soap blew me away. More often than I'd like, I find myself in places with no hand soap. I feel more conscious than ever about washing my hands, and hand sanitizer can only do so much. I never imagined it would be so effortless and compact to carry hand soap with me, but EvolveTogether has made it possible. The hand soap comes in a paper-thin dissolvable pouch with five dehydrated soap discs. According to the EvolveTogether website, dehydrated soap has a smaller carbon footprint and uses half the amount of water than traditional soaps. Every part of this product is biodegradable and completely rinses away safely after use. Evolvetogether makes me optimistic about the future of sustainability and cruelty-free consumption in beauty."
-Star Donaldson, senior social media editor
Best Hand Cream
- Made with rose petals sourced from Pushkar, a sacred area in India
- Certified organic
- Ranavat donates 2% of proceeds to Desai Foundation, a non-profit organization in India that empowers women and children through community programs to elevate health and livelihood
"It's a bit of a catch-22 to find a hand cream that both deeply moisturizes yet doesn't leave your hands feeling exceedingly greasy afterward, but Ranavat's popular Sacred Rose variation fulfills both asks. The brand is rooted in practices of Indian royalty, which is evident in the cream's immaculate packaging (which, save for the cap, is recyclable, by the way!). Moisturizing my hands with this product always feels like a moment of luxury."
-Lindsey Metrus, associate GM
Best Deodorant
Highlights
- Zero plastic packaging
- Clean aluminum and talc-free formula
- Available in multiple scents
"Native's deodorant made me a believer in natural formulas. The coconut and vanilla scent is a staple in my body care routine, and I love that it keeps me feeling dry and funk-free without unnecessary additives. The formula now comes in plastic-free packaging made of paperboard from responsibly managed forests, further helping reduce your beauty carbon footprint."
-Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
Best Fragrance
Highlights
- Reusable and recyclable glass packaging
- 80% of ingredients are made with green chemistry
"Everything about Ellis Brooklyn Sun Fruit Eau De Parfum sparks joy. From the bright neon bottle to the way the fragrance reminds me of summer vacation, it was truly love at first spritz. The long-lasting blend includes fresh fig, handpicked jasmine, cyclamen, and vanilla. Bonus: This perfume has The EcoScent Compass AAA rating for green, social, and environmental impact."
-Jasmine Phillips, social media editor
Best Body SPF
Highlights
- Offers mineral SPF 50 level protection
- No greasiness or white residue
- Housed in a plant-based plastic, recyclable tube
"As a South Asian woman living in Florida, I'm always on the hunt for a mineral sunscreen that applies quickly, doesn't leave a white cast, and is marked at a reasonable price for all-over use. This one blends well into my skin, feels moisturizing thanks to tons of antioxidants, and is packaged in 100% plant-based material that's easy to recycle. Plus, the regenerative model should be lauded as it focuses on farming techniques that restore soil."
-Krupa Koestline, clean cosmetic chemist
Best Hand Sanitizer
Highlights
- Contains moisturizing ingredients like aloe and lemon essential oil
- Helps improve the appearance of hands while eliminating germs
- Fast-absorbing formula
"Touchland's Glow Mist Rosewater Hand Sanitizer has transformed me into someone I never imagined I'd be: A person who looks forward to using hand sanitizer. It could be the formula, which features two ingredients—Detoskin, which helps improve skin tone, and Vitasource, which boosts firmness and elasticity—that help to rejuvenate and moisturize hands (which is much-needed when you're spraying ethyl alcohol on your mits). Or, it could be the scent, since I'm a total sucker for rosewater. Honestly, it's probably both. And it doesn't hurt that the product is vegan and cruelty-free, either."
-Eden Stuart, associate editor
Best Toothpaste
Highlights
- Made with Korean medicinal bamboo salt
- Plastic-free toothpaste tubes are recyclable
- Reduces plaque build-up and bacteria
"This is the first natural toothpaste that I've found and loved. It offers a unique sensorial experience while also leaving my teeth and gums feeling super clean. The Korean medicinal bamboo salt is clearly the secret sauce in this formula—and why I love it so much."
-Priscilla Tsai, founder of Cocokind
Best Razor
Highlights
- Recyclable steel blades
- Razor won't rust
- Angled razor head
"Hanni is changing the conversation about sustainability and shaving. According to the Hanni website, 2 billion razor cartridges end up in U.S. landfills annually. The weighted razor lets you swap out the recyclable steel blades instead of the full cartridge. The razor is easy to use because it's weighted perfectly, so you don't have to push hard and potentially nick your skin. It's also made of 100% metal and is specifically formulated so that it won't rust in the shower. It has an angled head that is perfect for shaving behind the knees and armpits. This is truly an innovative product without sacrificing quality, as it always gives me a pain-free and close shave."
-Star Donaldson, senior social media editor