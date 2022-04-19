The Best Under-$25 Eco Beauty Products

From biodegradable sheet masks packed with vegetable extracts to AHA creams with recyclable packaging, there are more affordable sustainable and effective products on the market than ever before. While this means more products to play with, it also means it can be hard to suss out the best of the best. Fortunately, that's our job.
The Byrdie team has tried hundreds of products over the past year, and we've rounded up the 12 we believe give you the most bang for your conscious buck. Below, read more about our 2022 Under-$25 Eco Beauty Award Winners.
The Hydration Hero
Highlights
- Deeply hydrates the skin
- Formulated with ceramides, shea extracts, and bakuchiol
- Oil-free and non-comedogenic
"Byoma's Rich Moisturizing Cream instantly hydrates and plumps my perpetually parched skin. This is thanks to the product's tri-ceramide complex, which is enriched with restorative bakuchiol and barrier-boosting shea extracts. In addition to its dynamic formula, Byoma has put great thought into its sustainability practices. The brand relies on fully recyclable mono-material plastic and doesn't use shrink wrap and cardboard boxes to ship products. This spring, Byoma also plans to introduce refills. Outside of packaging, the buzzy skincare company has partnered with One Tree Planted to help offset its carbon emissions."
-Olivia Hancock, editor
The Skin Soother
Highlights
- Dermatologist tested
- Suitable for all skin types
- Super hydrating and perfect for dry skin
"Few feelings are better than a nice layer of a rich, nourishing moisturizer on clean skin. Ferver's Restoring Night Cream is one of my absolute favorites. You'll find a thick formula packed with fermented peptides, jojoba, and raspberry seed oil. The brand promises you'll wake up with luminous skin after using this, and I can verify this to be true. My skin always looks radiant and smooth in the morning when I use this at night. It's also fragrance-free, making it ideal for those with sensitivities."
-Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
The Instant Facial
Highlights
- Utilizes lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids to help resurface the skin
- Not intended for sensitive skin
- The tub is made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic
"Whenever I want to do a skin 'reset,' I turn to this high-powered jelly mask. In just a few minutes' time, the pineapple and papaya enzymes help dissolve buildup while a trio of lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids brighten and even skin tone. I'm always amazed at how much more radiant my skin is immediately after rinsing it off, and have never been met with redness or tingling despite having typically reactive skin."
-Lindsey Metrus, associate general manager
The Magic Mask
Highlights
- Deeply moisturizes skin
- Provides a relaxing experience
- 100% biodegradable sheets
"This mask is like a green smoothie for my complexion. It's blended with ingredients (vitamin-rich veggie extracts and hyaluronic acid) that make skin look and feel healthier. I lay the sheet (which is generously saturated with serum) across my face for 15 minutes for a relaxing masking experience. The treatment also puts my mind at ease in a different way: I feel better using it over other sheet masks because it is 100% biodegradable—designed to break down in a little over a month."
-Jesa Marie Calaor, editor
The Overnight Miracle
Highlights
"Made with AHAs and peptides to help soften and firm overnight, this affordable cream is a pleasure to apply and makes my skin so dewy and happy come morning. It's vegan, comes in recyclable packaging, and is made in France by a company working on limiting its environmental impact (with photovoltaic panels and LED lighting)."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director
The Do-It-All Healer
Highlights
- Skin-nourishing blend of botanical oils, viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile to soften and heal
- All empty tubes can be recycled via the brand's program with TerraCycle
"You'll find Skin Food in just about every makeup artists' kit. It's a not-so-secret weapon against dry skin that also serves as a balmy highlight on the high points of the cheekbones in a pinch (among many other uses). The magic lies in a base of beeswax and plant oils that deeply nourish the skin throughout the day, providing the perfect base for foundation."
-Lindsey Metrus, associate general manager
The Cleansing Oil
Highlights
- Formulated without essential oils and fragrance to keep irritation at bay
- A blend of olive and sunflower seed oils
- Feels milky, melty, and comfortable and removes all traces of makeup
"This olive oil-based makeup remover easily and comfortably removes makeup courtesy of its milky, velvety, melty texture—and leaves absolutely nothing behind but happy, hydrated skin. Follow it up with your favorite gel cleanser and your skin will thank you. It's COSMOS-certified and formulated without fragrance or essential oils to keep irritation at bay for sensitive skin types."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director
The Damage Control
Highlights
- Improves the appearance of split ends
- Made with nourishing oils (including marula, baobab, and pomegranate)
"I've always dealt with a lot of split ends and try to find products to help minimize this between trims. This treatment is designed to improve the appearance of split ends instantly and visibly reduce the signs of damaged hair. Plus, the formula is loaded with nourishing oils (including marula, baobab, and pomegranate)."
-Olivia Hancock, editor
The Curl Enhancer
Highlights
- Ideal for natural hair textures
- Lightweight
- Non-flaky
"I rely on gels to define my curls and keep them looking good for days until my next shampoo. Over the years, I've learned that all gels aren't created equally–especially those catered to curls. Some cause clumping and flaking, and some can make your hair feel super dry. Maui Moisture's Elongating Gel does the opposite. It's lightweight but not too filmy, so it coats the hair just enough to define it without weighing it down. I rake in a quarter-sized amount of gel in small sections of my hair and then diffuse my curls when I've distributed it throughout my head. The results are always super-defined curls (never crunchy or flaky) and soft to touch."
-Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor
The "Good Lighting" Base
Highlights
- Non-drying matte formula
- Controls shine all-day
- Oil-free formula
"I typically associate matte products with dry, flaky, and full-coverage finishes—but this product is none of those things. Covergirl absolutely nailed it; this BB cream has just the right amount of coverage to even out my skin tone and brighten my dark circles without making it feel like I'm wearing a full face of makeup. It features a light, airy finish that doesn't settle into my fine lines or leave my complexion looking flat, and it keeps my oily T-zone in check all day long."
-Holly Rhue, senior editor
The Eight-Hour Faker
Highlights
- Soothes, hydrates, and brightens under-eyes
- Contains caffeine to reduce puffiness
- Inkey List reports its progress towards carbon neutrality every three months
"You can’t beat Inkey List formulas in terms of value. I use this eye cream daily (especially before applying concealer), and it soothes and hydrates just enough to refresh my under-eyes in the morning. Caffeine (a natural diuretic that can prevent water retention), bark extract, and the brand’s trademarked Matrixyl 3000 formula help reduce puffiness, stimulate collagen production, and soothe skin. Plus, the brand’s mission is to spread skincare transparency at every touchpoint (just check out their ingredients index). The product range is 74% recyclable, but the brand is constantly adding new initiatives to offset its carbon impact, like its current offset project with the Tamil Nadu community for reforestation."
-Madeline Hirsch, news director
The One-Swipe Staple
Highlights
- Hydrating formula infused with sodium hyaluronate and rose flower water
- Full-coverage
- 24 shades
"Dark circles are my most prominent skincare concern. I'm extremely fair-skinned, and the skin under my eyes is quite thin, so I have a perpetual purple-ish hue in my under-eye area (even if I got 10 hours of sleep). But for $7, I can erase my dark circles with this e.l.f. formula. Just a tiny dot of Hydrating Camo Concealer leaves my under-eyes looking bright, plump, and creamy—it's truly worth every ounce of hype."
-Holly Rhue, senior editor