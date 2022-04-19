2022 Winners The Best Under-$25 Eco Beauty Products It’s Here: Byrdie’s 2022 Eco Beauty Awards Have Arrived
Byrdie Editors
From biodegradable sheet masks packed with vegetable extracts to AHA creams with recyclable packaging, there are more affordable sustainable and effective products on the market than ever before. While this means more products to play with, it also means it can be hard to suss out the best of the best. Fortunately, that's our job.

The Byrdie team has tried hundreds of products over the past year, and we've rounded up the 12 we believe give you the most bang for your conscious buck. Below, read more about our 2022 Under-$25 Eco Beauty Award Winners.

01 of 12

The Hydration Hero

Byoma Rich Moisturizing Cream
Byoma Rich Moisturizing Cream $15.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Deeply hydrates the skin
  • Formulated with ceramides, shea extracts, and bakuchiol
  • Oil-free and non-comedogenic
  1. Byrdie Clean
  2. Sustainable Packaging
  3. Vegan
  4. Cruelty-Free
  5. Gives Back

Learn more about Byoma here.

"Byoma's Rich Moisturizing Cream instantly hydrates and plumps my perpetually parched skin. This is thanks to the product's tri-ceramide complex, which is enriched with restorative bakuchiol and barrier-boosting shea extracts. In addition to its dynamic formula, Byoma has put great thought into its sustainability practices. The brand relies on fully recyclable mono-material plastic and doesn't use shrink wrap and cardboard boxes to ship products. This spring, Byoma also plans to introduce refills. Outside of packaging, the buzzy skincare company has partnered with One Tree Planted to help offset its carbon emissions."
-Olivia Hancock, editor

02 of 12

The Skin Soother

Fermented Peptide Restoring Night Cream
Ferver Fermented Peptide Restoring Night Cream $19.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Dermatologist tested
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Super hydrating and perfect for dry skin
  1. Byrdie Clean
  2. Vegan
  3. Cruelty-Free

"Few feelings are better than a nice layer of a rich, nourishing moisturizer on clean skin. Ferver's Restoring Night Cream is one of my absolute favorites. You'll find a thick formula packed with fermented peptides, jojoba, and raspberry seed oil. The brand promises you'll wake up with luminous skin after using this, and I can verify this to be true. My skin always looks radiant and smooth in the morning when I use this at night. It's also fragrance-free, making it ideal for those with sensitivities."
-Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor

03 of 12

The Instant Facial

Versed Doctor's Visit
Versed Doctor's Visit $18.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Utilizes lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids to help resurface the skin
  • Not intended for sensitive skin
  • The tub is made with 50% post-consumer recycled plastic
  1. Byrdie Clean
  2. Sustainable packaging
  3. Vegan
  4. Cruelty-free
  5. 2021 Winner

"Whenever I want to do a skin 'reset,' I turn to this high-powered jelly mask. In just a few minutes' time, the pineapple and papaya enzymes help dissolve buildup while a trio of lactic, glycolic, and salicylic acids brighten and even skin tone. I'm always amazed at how much more radiant my skin is immediately after rinsing it off, and have never been met with redness or tingling despite having typically reactive skin."
-Lindsey Metrus, associate general manager

04 of 12

The Magic Mask

Celery and Hyaluronic Acid Fresh Pressed Sheet Mask
Sweet Chef Celery and Hyaluronic Acid Fresh Pressed Sheet Mask $4.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Deeply moisturizes skin
  • Provides a relaxing experience
  • 100% biodegradable sheets
  1. Byrdie Clean
  2. Vegan
  3. Cruelty-Free

Learn more about some of the most-popular Sweet Chef products.

"This mask is like a green smoothie for my complexion. It's blended with ingredients (vitamin-rich veggie extracts and hyaluronic acid) that make skin look and feel healthier. I lay the sheet (which is generously saturated with serum) across my face for 15 minutes for a relaxing masking experience. The treatment also puts my mind at ease in a different way: I feel better using it over other sheet masks because it is 100% biodegradable—designed to break down in a little over a month."
-Jesa Marie Calaor, editor

05 of 12

The Overnight Miracle

Sephora Collection Firming Sleeping Cream
Sephora Collection Firming Sleeping Cream $12.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Texture is rich and comforting
  • A blend of glycerin, AHAs, and peptides
  1. Byrdie Clean
  2. Sustainable packaging
  3. Vegan

"Made with AHAs and peptides to help soften and firm overnight, this affordable cream is a pleasure to apply and makes my skin so dewy and happy come morning. It's vegan, comes in recyclable packaging, and is made in France by a company working on limiting its environmental impact (with photovoltaic panels and LED lighting)."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director

06 of 12

The Do-It-All Healer

Weleda Skin Food
Weleda Skin Food $19.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Skin-nourishing blend of botanical oils, viola tricolor, calendula, and chamomile to soften and heal
  • All empty tubes can be recycled via the brand's program with TerraCycle
  1. Sustainable packaging
  2. 2021 Winner

"You'll find Skin Food in just about every makeup artists' kit. It's a not-so-secret weapon against dry skin that also serves as a balmy highlight on the high points of the cheekbones in a pinch (among many other uses). The magic lies in a base of beeswax and plant oils that deeply nourish the skin throughout the day, providing the perfect base for foundation."
-Lindsey Metrus, associate general manager

07 of 12

The Cleansing Oil

Payot Herbier Face & Eye Cleansing Oil
Payot Herbier Face & Eye Cleansing Oil $25.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Formulated without essential oils and fragrance to keep irritation at bay
  • A blend of olive and sunflower seed oils
  • Feels milky, melty, and comfortable and removes all traces of makeup
  1. Byrdie Clean
  2. Sustainable packaging
  3. Vegan
  4. Cruelty-free

"This olive oil-based makeup remover easily and comfortably removes makeup courtesy of its milky, velvety, melty texture—and leaves absolutely nothing behind but happy, hydrated skin. Follow it up with your favorite gel cleanser and your skin will thank you. It's COSMOS-certified and formulated without fragrance or essential oils to keep irritation at bay for sensitive skin types."
-Hallie Gould, editorial director

08 of 12

The Damage Control

Madam by Madam CJ Walker Split End Smoothing Hair Serum
Madam by Madam CJ Walker Split End Smoothing Hair Serum $9.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Improves the appearance of split ends
  • Made with nourishing oils (including marula, baobab, and pomegranate)
  1. Byrdie Clean

Learn more: This New Haircare Brand Honors the 100 Year Legacy of Madam C.J. Walker

"I've always dealt with a lot of split ends and try to find products to help minimize this between trims. This treatment is designed to improve the appearance of split ends instantly and visibly reduce the signs of damaged hair. Plus, the formula is loaded with nourishing oils (including marula, baobab, and pomegranate)."
-Olivia Hancock, editor

09 of 12

The Curl Enhancer

Maui Moisture Frizz Free + Shea Butter Elongating Gel
Maui Moisture Frizz Free + Shea Butter Elongating Gel $9.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Ideal for natural hair textures
  • Lightweight
  • Non-flaky
  1. Byrdie Clean
  2. Vegan
  3. Cruelty-Free

"I rely on gels to define my curls and keep them looking good for days until my next shampoo. Over the years, I've learned that all gels aren't created equally–especially those catered to curls. Some cause clumping and flaking, and some can make your hair feel super dry. Maui Moisture's Elongating Gel does the opposite. It's lightweight but not too filmy, so it coats the hair just enough to define it without weighing it down. I rake in a quarter-sized amount of gel in small sections of my hair and then diffuse my curls when I've distributed it throughout my head. The results are always super-defined curls (never crunchy or flaky) and soft to touch."
-Aimee Simeon, senior beauty editor

10 of 12

The "Good Lighting" Base

Clean Matte BB Cream
Covergirl Clean Matte BB Cream $10.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Non-drying matte formula
  • Controls shine all-day
  • Oil-free formula
  1. Byrdie Clean
  2. Vegan
  3. Cruelty-Free

Learn more: These are our favorite drugstore BB creams for an airbrushed finish.

"I typically associate matte products with dry, flaky, and full-coverage finishes—but this product is none of those things. Covergirl absolutely nailed it; this BB cream has just the right amount of coverage to even out my skin tone and brighten my dark circles without making it feel like I'm wearing a full face of makeup. It features a light, airy finish that doesn't settle into my fine lines or leave my complexion looking flat, and it keeps my oily T-zone in check all day long."
-Holly Rhue, senior editor

11 of 12

The Eight-Hour Faker

Caffeine Eye Cream
The Inkey List Caffeine Eye Cream $10.00
Shop

Highlights

  • Soothes, hydrates, and brightens under-eyes
  • Contains caffeine to reduce puffiness
  • Inkey List reports its progress towards carbon neutrality every three months
  1. Byrdie Clean
  2. Sustainable packaging
  3. Cruelty-free
  4. Gives back

Learn more about The Inkey List products.

"You can’t beat Inkey List formulas in terms of value. I use this eye cream daily (especially before applying concealer), and it soothes and hydrates just enough to refresh my under-eyes in the morning. Caffeine (a natural diuretic that can prevent water retention), bark extract, and the brand’s trademarked Matrixyl 3000 formula help reduce puffiness, stimulate collagen production, and soothe skin. Plus, the brand’s mission is to spread skincare transparency at every touchpoint (just check out their ingredients index). The product range is 74% recyclable, but the brand is constantly adding new initiatives to offset its carbon impact, like its current offset project with the Tamil Nadu community for reforestation."
-Madeline Hirsch, news director

12 of 12

The One-Swipe Staple

E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer
E.l.f. Hydrating Camo Concealer $7.00
Shop

Highlights

  1. Byrdie Clean
  2. Vegan
  3. Cruelty-Free

Learn more: 10 E.l.f. Makeup and Skincare Buys So Good, You'll Want Them All

"Dark circles are my most prominent skincare concern. I'm extremely fair-skinned, and the skin under my eyes is quite thin, so I have a perpetual purple-ish hue in my under-eye area (even if I got 10 hours of sleep). But for $7, I can erase my dark circles with this e.l.f. formula. Just a tiny dot of Hydrating Camo Concealer leaves my under-eyes looking bright, plump, and creamy—it's truly worth every ounce of hype."
-Holly Rhue, senior editor

