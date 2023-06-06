To help us narrow down the most classic nail polish colors of our time, we tapped Julie Kandalec, a celebrity manicurist and educator for her top picks. We also reached out to our veteran editors for their recommendations. The result: a thoughtfully curated list of iconic nail polishes that look good with anything, and will always be in style.

Manicures, if you ask us, are key to feeling put together and looking polished. While any color will do, there are a few select shades in heavy rotation at the nail salon, those polishes that hold a special place in our hearts. These shades legit always look good. From timeless picks like Ballet Slippers and Bubble Bath to the best red, white, nude, pink, and black shades, our list includes all the classics and beloved favorites that stand the test of time.

One of OPI’s most iconic shades, this dark eggplant color is an absolute must, according to Kandalec. The deep inky purple is slightly less dramatic than black (it’s much softer) and channels boss energy—trust us. It’s a great option for those partial to red looking to switch things up with a similarly bold hue.

Oh Chanel Rouge Noir—the nearly black polish that’s sparked a thousand imitations. It originally debuted on a catwalk during Paris Fashion Week in the ‘90s, giving the angsty, grungy decade a black cherry polish to match. The shade has garnered a cult-like following since its inception and is one of the most coveted (and questionably duped) shades in fashion and beauty history.

Looking for a signature color? You won’t want to overlook Olive & June’s Pink Sands, a sun-bleached pink that looks similar to the sand on the beaches of Bermuda. This opaque shade is great for everyday wear but also lends itself beautifully to special occasions and events. Byrdie associate editorial director, Jill Di Donato likes its subdued elegance. “This is an all-time classic I gravitate towards when I want something with a bit more color than a sheer pink. Its opaque formula delivers the right amount of punch without being obsequious.”

If you’d describe your aesthetic as simple and sweet, you’ll love this iconic polish from OPI. Bubble Bath is described as a sweet candy pink, and although we’d say it’s similar to Essie Ballet Slippers, we won’t get into the debate. The classic neutral looks stunning against all skin tones and can be paired with other OPI colors for a manicure that’s uniquely yours. Keep in mind that it can be built up, so the more coats you layer on, the more opaque it’ll be.

No one does quiet luxury quite like British royals. Take a page from Queen Elizabeth’s book and opt for her favorite nail polish shade, Essie’s Ballet Slippers. The former Queen of England wore it often. Commerce writer Alyssa Kaplan is a fan, too. “If I ever get sick of testing fun new colors on my nails and instead crave a classic, muted shade, nine times out of ten, I reach for Essie Ballet Slippers,” she explains. “I love that two coats give me a sheer, milky look, while three coats create an opaque finish that looks subtle against my fair skin and pairs well with every outfit.”

We’re huge fans of Lights Lacquer’s Your Nails But Better collection—a line of timeless go-to nudes designed to enhance and complement all skin tones. While we’re partial to this soft tan suede, we recommend you check out the stunning coffee-inspired hues like Oat Milk (a light cream), Americano (a cognac leather brown), Affogato (a warm-toned sepia), and more to find your ideal shade.

According to Kandalec, nudes—specifically browns—reflect earth tones. “The rule of thumb for nudes and browns is to go significantly lighter or darker than your skin tone; contrast is the best way to wear these shades this season,” she says. Arrowhead, a beautiful brown shade, features a high-gloss finish and promises a fast dry time. Though the packaging says it’ll last for seven days, some reviews say it chips faster than that. We believe that if you let the polish dry properly, apply a top coat, and take care of your hands and nails, you should easily be able to sport the polish for at least a week.

For a tried-and-true bright white, you shouldn’t miss CND Studio White. It's ultra-opaque and looks gorgeously fresh when topped with a shiny top coat. “White nails are especially popular during the spring and summer months when lighter, brighter colors are in favor,” Kandalec explains. This soft, white shade gives a natural free edge on bare nails, too. The only downside is that it’s harder to find for home use. Some sites allow purchases to everyday users, but most sell only to professionals.

“There is no arguing that white is a classic, elegant, and timeless nail polish color,” Kandalec explains. Essie’s Marshmallow, a cloudy, sheer white nail polish, is a smart choice if you’re not a huge fan of color, or simply want to opt for something less noisy. Whether you use it as a base for your next French manicure or are trying out the glazed donut nail trend, you’ll love this sugary, soft, and sweet shade.

If you’re looking for the perfect shade of red, you have to give this one a go. It lasts at least a week without chipping and it looks exactly like the photos—an intense, glamorous red Rita Hayworth would have loved. Plus, the bottle is impossible not to display; commerce writer Caitlyn Martyn received this polish as a gift from a friend a few years ago and says she still proudly displays it on her dresser for all to see.

We’ve all heard of the red nail theory, aka a term coined on TikTok for the idea that if you wear red nail polish, you’re more likely to attract attention from potential suitors. While we haven’t completely proven (or disproven) this notion, we’re here to say that if it is true, it was probably centered around Dior’s Rouge 999. The vibrant—and sometimes intense—red nature of this polish looks stunning against any skin tone and dries down opaque and incredibly shiny.

According to celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec, red nail polish is as timeless, versatile, and glamorous as it gets. One of her personal favorites is OPI’s Big Apple Red, a bright, shiny red that has graced the fingertips of celebrities like Hailey Bieber , Bebe Rexha, and more. The fire engine tone of the orange-based red makes it striking, while the creamy finish ensures it looks classy and refined, so it’s no wonder Kandalec says this shade exudes confidence.

Final Verdict

While there are countless nail polish shades that have reached icon status, few rival the popularity of OPI Bubble Bath and Essie Ballet Slippers, two subtle but well-loved pinks. As for reds, OPI Big Apple Red is a favorite among our staff for how punchy and juicy it looks, no matter the occasion. Nudes, although slightly trickier to nail down, have a wide number of options available, but our favorites come from the Lights Lacquer Your Nails But Better collection.

Meet the Expert Julie Kandalec is a celebrity manicurist and educator based in New York City. She is the founder of Julie K. Nail Academy, through which she offers entrepreneur courses to fellow nail pros. She is also the author of a set of Nail Art Design Books (sketchbooks for aspiring nail artists).

What to Look for in Classic Nail Polish Colors

Opacity

Some shades will be more transparent than others. Depending on the look you’re after, be sure to check out how many coats are necessary to achieve your desired look. For example, if you prefer a more sheer finish, you can’t go wrong with Essie’s Ballet Slippers, a milky polish that looks more opaque after a third coat. For a more opaque finish right off the bat, OPI’s Lincoln Park After Dark is a particularly great choice.



Undertones

While many polishes work best for all skin tones, you’ll want to take note of yours —doing so will help narrow down the right nude shades for you. When it comes to nude polishes, Kandalec explains that the general rule of thumb is to pick a hue a few shades lighter or a few shades darker than your skin tone; although it’s truly up to your personal preference.



Type

The type of polish also matters. If you prefer gel or powder, make sure you pick a UV light-compatible polish. Alternatively, if you like to do regular manicures (either yourself or at the salon), make sure the polish you buy is intended for that method of application.



FAQ What are the most iconic nail polish colors? Traditionally, reds, whites, and pinks (like Essie’s Ballet Slippers, Chanel’s Rouge Noir, and OPI’s Bubble Bath) were the most popular nail polish colors, seen across runways, magazines, and television. Over the years, shades like deep browns, milky sheers, and electric yellows and greens have reached iconic heights.

What nail polish color did Queen Elizabeth wear? Queen Elizabeth was known for wearing Essie’s Ballet Slippers. Her hairstylist is said to have penned founder Essie Weingarten in 1989, requesting a bottle of the iconic nail polish, and had worn it ever since.

What nail polish color goes best with everything? White nail polish, like CND Studio White, tends to go with all skin tones and all colors of clothing.

How do you pick the best nude nail polish for your skin tone? While the typical rule of thumb is to get a nail polish shade either two shades darker or two shades lighter than your skin tone, you don’t have to, Kandalec explains. “Honestly, anything goes; whatever you choose, the most important thing is to wear it confidently,” she says. “A solid manicure done right (proper cuticle work, polish, well-shaped, and glossed with a top coat) needs nothing else.”

Why Trust Byrdie

Caitlyn Martyn is a commerce writer on staff at Byrdie, where she covers all things beauty and style. For this story, she interviewed Julie Kandalec, a celebrity manicurist and educator, as well as several members of the Byrdie commerce team. Caitlyn has an extensive nail polish collection that consists of several of the iconic nail polishes found on this list.