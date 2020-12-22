15 Classic Products We Fell Back in Love With This Year

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

It turns out you don’t need to be shipwrecked on an uninhabited land mass to find out what your “desert island” products actually are—you just need to not leave your house for three months. Back in February, I would’ve probably said that I could not live without my beloved Benefit Cosmetics They're Real! Lengthening Mascara and Shiseido Eyelash Curler. Then March came, and the meaning of the word “essential” changed forever. When a trip to the drugstore or supermarket suddenly becomes a panic-inducing experience, you’re not going to get too picky about which shampoo you’re picking up.

That’s why when Team Byrdie was reflecting on some of our favorite products of 2020, we found ourselves naming so many classic products in addition to some of the new launches we tried this year. As we pared back our skincare routines and left our eyeshadow palettes collecting dust, we instead began reaching for the staple products we’ve trusted for years. Yes, it was sometimes out of necessity (I didn’t step foot in a Sephora for six months), but also, we found comfort in our old standbys. In this new and scary world, people everywhere were turning back to the basics (hello, bread baking), so it only made sense that our beauty routines followed suit.

While our passion for discovering the latest and greatest in beauty is still as strong as ever, we also realized that there will always be room for our beloved staples. Behold, the best classic beauty products we fell back in love with this year.