Solemates Wanted: These Are The 10 Best Chunky Sneakers Worth Buying

A trend is rarely as practical as it is stylish, but the resurgence and popularity of chunky sneakers may just be the exception to the rule. Recalling footwear styles of the ‘80s and ‘90s, sneakers with thick rubber soles (sometimes called “dad sneakers”) are everywhere these days, appearing on everyone from Bella Hadid to Hailey Baldwin. With most sneakers ranging from $80 to $150, the trend is fairly accessible too, especially when you take into account the comfort and versatility of chunky sneakers. It’s hard to imagine a trendy accessory that’s easier to throw on or wear in everyday life.
Dad sneakers can be paired with everything from sexy mini dresses to suits to athleisure wear, and they’re just as comfortable as they look. The most difficult part about wearing sneakers could come down to getting used to the trend. It wasn’t so long ago that chunky sneakers were considered uncool, after all. But the same could be said for scrunchies and claw clips, both hair accessories that are everywhere currently (and are incredibly practical).
Meet the Expert
Mary Wilson is a Styling Team Lead at Stitch Fix, the online personal shopping and styling service that delivers one-to-one personalization to its clients through the combination of data science and expert stylists.
“When shopping for a chunky sneaker, select a style and color that showcases your individual personality,” says Stitch Fix stylist Mary Wilson. “If you like color, find a style that puts a spring in your step through a pop of color. If you prefer neutrals, look for a style that is sleek and solid in color. Select a chunky sneaker that allows you to feel the most comfortable, confident, and stylish, no matter the occasion.”
So, if you’re stressed about how to wear sneakers (or how to keep them clean), it’s understandable. But there are a million different versions of chunky sneakers to suit your style. Plus, when a trend comes along that’s this comfortable and this affordable, it's’ almost always worth investing in.
Here are the best chunky sneakers to get you started.
Best Overall: FILA Women’s Electrove 2
It doesn’t get better than FILA’s Electrove 2 when it comes to trendy, affordable, and comfortable chunky sneakers. The style is the perfect combination of modern and throwback details. Plus, FILA is one of the most popular celebrity chunky sneaker brands—and you can get their style for less than $100.
Materials: Leather/textile/synthetic | Size Range: 5-11 | Style: Lace-up, low-top
Best Budget: American Eagle Dad Sneaker
At less than $35, it doesn’t get much more budget-friendly than these dad sneakers. The beige color makes them a little easier to wear than white sneakers (no need to worry about getting them a bit dirty), and the style is pretty straightforward. If you’re looking to ease into the chunky sneaker trend, this pair could be a good choice.
Size Range: 5-11 | Style: Lace-up, low-top
Best Designer: Balenciaga Triple S Clear Sole Chunky Sneaker
Available in four colors (even pink!), these Balenciaga chunky sneakers are popular with celebrities and influencers alike. They’re certainly an investment piece, but hey, at least you’ll know they’re comfortable enough to wear enough to make them worth it.
Materials: Nylon, mesh, fabric, rubber | Size Range: 4-12 | Style: Lace-up, low top
Best White: Converse Run Star Motion Sneaker
These aren’t your typical Chuck Taylors, but they have the same great quality that Converse is known for—all with a modern twist. The two-toned, extra chunky rubber sole adds a bit of flair to an otherwise simple white sneaker.
Materials: Canvas/rubber | Size Range: 6-12 | Style: Lace-up, high-top
Best Black: UGG CA805 Leather Sneakers
Yes, UGG makes sneakers—even chunky sneakers. These all-black leather sneakers would be a great neutral addition to streetwear or work looks, with a bonus being you get the quality and craftsmanship that UGG is known for.
Materials: Leather, rubber | Size Range: 5-12 | Style: Lace-up, low-top
Best Retro-Inspired: Kurt Geiger Lettie Low-Top Sneakers
Chunky sneakers may be comfortable enough to wear every day, but who says they have to be boring neutrals? These rainbow-soled Kurt Geiger chunky sneakers have a bit of a ‘90s flair to them, while still playing into the current dad sneaker trend.
Materials: Leather, fabric, rubber sole | Size Range: 6-10 | Style: Lace-up, low-top
Best High Tops: Calvin Klein Timotha Hi-Top Chunky Sneakers
These lace-up high tops are great for those who are looking for some extra ankle support, and the chunky rubber sole is completely on-trend, as well. The suede gives the sneakers a bit of an expensive, elevated feel, too, if that’s what you’re looking for.
Materials: Soft suede upper | Size Range: UK 3-6 | Style: Lace-up, high-top
Best Wide-Fit: ASOS Design Wide Fit Chunky Sneakers
Behold: The chunkiest chunky sneaker of them all—well, maybe. This wide-fit sneaker from ASOS is only $39, making it super affordable and an incredible statement shoe, too. Plus, its beige color means it’s easy to keep clean, which might be a priority for you.
Materials: Mesh, rubber | Size Range: 4-11 | Style: Lace-up, low-top
Best for Running: Hoka One One Gaviota 3 Running Shoe
If you are a runner (or exercise at all), you’ve probably heard of Hokas. They’re known for their walking-on-clouds, cushion-y soles, and this chunky option is no exception. They feature heel tabs for easy pulling on and off and mesh upper for breathability. The brand claims they're "plushness on steroids," and the Byrdie team would agree.
Materials: Mesh, rubber | Size Range: 5-9 (including wide) | Style: Lace-up, low-top
What Our Editors Say
"I ran the NYC marathon in these sneakers and they're perhaps the most comfortable running shoe I've ever owned. If you tend to run on roads and sidewalks (versus trail running), I couldn't recommend these more." —Erika Reals, Associate Fashion Editor, Commerce
Best Dad Shoe: New Balance Women’s 840v2
The dad sneaker brand of all dad sneaker brands is (arguably) New Balance. Thanks to the chunky sneaker trend, New Balance is as popular as ever, and they have dozens of (chunky and non-chunky) styles to choose from. The 840v2 sneakers are a great option for a standard pair of dad-style sneakers that’s a little bit chunky without being over the top. Plus, the sizing and width options are pretty inclusive, which is great.
Materials: Leather, rubber | Size Range: 5-13 (including wide and extra-wide) | Style: Lace-up, low-top
What to Look for in Chunky Sneakers
If you’re ready to embrace the chunky sneakers trend, but unsure where to start, it’s best to first assess your personal style. As you can see, there is more variety of styles within the chunky sneaker market than you might have expected, so it’s important to choose the pair you actually think you’ll wear the most.
Still, overwhelmed? Consider going the most classic route and opting for a bright white sneaker with a chunky rubber sole and more classic laces. This will be a neutral accessory from summer to winter.
-
How Should Sneakers Fit?
Even if you know your shoe size pretty well, chunky sneakers can sometimes fit a bit differently, as Wilson explains.
“Many chunky sneakers have added width and cushion by design. You want the sneaker to fit snug around the heel without compromising comfort. Socks are another element to consider,” says Wilson. “With the addition of a sock accessory, you want to make sure your sneaker has enough space around the toes without leaving them feeling bulky.”
-
How Do You Style Chunky Sneakers?
As Wilson suggests, styling chunky sneakers is not a “one size fits all” endeavor. It can be as simple or creative as you want to be. There are a few helpful things to keep in mind, though.
“Focus on layers, fabric texture, and silhouettes to balance these shoes when completing any look,” says Wilson. “Take your classic midi slip dress or silk skirt. The pairing of the chunky sneaker mixed with the romantic, classic style of the dress or skirt adds an unexpected casual element. Simply add some delicate layered jewelry and you will be on-trend no matter where your plans may take you. For casual weekends, a chunky sneaker can pair with bike shorts and an oversized sweatshirt, giving you Hailey Bieber vibes all day long.”
For an everyday look, Wison recommends pairing chunky sneakers with straight-leg jeans, cropped menswear trousers, or a chunky knit cardigan with a blazer can also be a good choice.
Why Trust Byrdie
Olivia Muenter is a fashion commerce contributor for Byrdie, and she has been published in Refinery29, Bustle, Fashionista, Glamour, and Woman’s Day, among others. Her search for this piece covered retailers of all types. For this roundup's criteria, she evaluated customer reviews, size range, versatility, and style.