Solemates Wanted: These Are The 10 Best Chunky Sneakers Worth Buying

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

A trend is rarely as practical as it is stylish, but the resurgence and popularity of chunky sneakers may just be the exception to the rule. Recalling footwear styles of the ‘80s and ‘90s, sneakers with thick rubber soles (sometimes called “dad sneakers”) are everywhere these days, appearing on everyone from Bella Hadid to Hailey Baldwin. With most sneakers ranging from $80 to $150, the trend is fairly accessible too, especially when you take into account the comfort and versatility of chunky sneakers. It’s hard to imagine a trendy accessory that’s easier to throw on or wear in everyday life.

Dad sneakers can be paired with everything from sexy mini dresses to suits to athleisure wear, and they’re just as comfortable as they look. The most difficult part about wearing sneakers could come down to getting used to the trend. It wasn’t so long ago that chunky sneakers were considered uncool, after all. But the same could be said for scrunchies and claw clips, both hair accessories that are everywhere currently (and are incredibly practical).

Meet the Expert Mary Wilson is a Styling Team Lead at Stitch Fix, the online personal shopping and styling service that delivers one-to-one personalization to its clients through the combination of data science and expert stylists.

“When shopping for a chunky sneaker, select a style and color that showcases your individual personality,” says Stitch Fix stylist Mary Wilson. “If you like color, find a style that puts a spring in your step through a pop of color. If you prefer neutrals, look for a style that is sleek and solid in color. Select a chunky sneaker that allows you to feel the most comfortable, confident, and stylish, no matter the occasion.”



So, if you’re stressed about how to wear sneakers (or how to keep them clean), it’s understandable. But there are a million different versions of chunky sneakers to suit your style. Plus, when a trend comes along that’s this comfortable and this affordable, it's’ almost always worth investing in.

Here are the best chunky sneakers to get you started.

