We firmly believe that Christmas is about way more than just the gifts. That being said, the presents are undeniably part of the seasonal fun. Shopping for them, however, can often bring on some serious seasonal stress (say that three times fast). So to help you keep the gifting experience fun and festive, we compiled a curated list of some of our all-time favorite Christmas gifts. (Though, to be fair, they really are great for any gift-giving holiday or occasion.) Keep reading and you’re guaranteed to find something for everyone on your list, from your foodie friend to your tech-loving boyfriend to your jewelry-obsessed sister, plus universally foolproof picks that are always sure to please.
Ahead, find the 30 best Christmas gifts loved by our product testers, editors, and celebs.
Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase
A silk pillowcase is one of our favorite things to gift any beauty lover, a luxurious way not only to upgrade your bedding but also keep hair smooth and skin crease-free. There are plenty out there to choose from, but this is one of our all-time faves. Buttery soft, it’s also nice and breathable, and comes in four permanent colors and prints, as well as limited-edition offerings.
What Our Testers Say
"I was pleasantly surprised by exactly how much the Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase made me look forward to getting into bed every night and how quickly I fell asleep when I laid down on it. I do have an extremely comfortable pillow, but this extra-soft, breathable pillow case made of breathable yet insulating fabric took things to the next level." — Leigh Weingus, Product Tester
Manta Hairbrush
Your everyday, run-of-the-mill hairbrush may not necessarily be gift-worthy, but this is anything but. Founded by a UK-based hairdresser, everything from the unique bendable shape and handle to the rotating bristles make it one of the best and most special brushes we’ve ever seen. A flat silicone base coupled with bristles that rotate 360-degrees ensure the brush basically molds to the shape of your head, detangling strands perfectly while still being totally gentle and greatly minimizing the potential for damage.
What Our Testers Say
"The Manta is a (and I don’t use this word lightly) revolutionary tool that puts all other brushes to shame. It’s somehow both the gentlest brush that’s ever made its way through my hair and the most effective detangler. If you struggle with knots, dullness, frizz, or generally meh hair, I can’t recommend this squishy genius of a tool enough." — Megan McIntyre, Product Tester
Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask
There are sleep masks, and then there are seriously souped up sleep masks that go above and beyond the call of duty. This one falls into the latter category, made of a lightweight fabric with built-in silicone touch receptors that mimic mechanoreceptors in the skin linked to your automatic nervous system. This not only helps you relax, it also helps smooth out lines and wrinkles.
What Our Testers Say
“I am a side sleeper and see that no matter how much sleep I get, I have heavier dark circles on one side (the side I sleep on) when I wake up. When I sleep with this mask on, I notice that I wake up with fewer circles and lines under my eyes in the morning. After pressing the touchpoint in the middle of my eyebrows as instructed, I did feel an instant wave of relaxation. I fell asleep within 30 minutes, which is much faster than my usual hours-long process." —Brittany Leitner, Product Tester
QOGiR Neoprene Multipurpose Beach Bag Tote with Inner Zipper Pocket
Even though Christmas doesn’t fall during beach season, we still think a beach bag is a choice Christmas gift, and this one earns Byrdie’s vote as the best overall option out there. Corded straps and the neoprene material give it a sporty aesthetic (it could also double as a gym bag, TBH), and the roomy size and interior pockets make toting around all your gear a breeze. Not to mention that it comes in 24 different colors and prints, and has pulled in thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon.
RUKSKE Trois No. 1 Candle
Created in collaboration with a Michelin-starred restaurant in LA, this pick truly delivers everything we want from a candle. There’s the scent to start, a blend that combines gourmand notes of cardamom alongside fresh sage and sea salt and earthy santal and wood. The vessel is equally as sophisticated, a simple matte black jar. Plus, the candle is clean-burning, made from a soy-coconut wax and paraben- and phthalate-free.
Coyuchi Cloud Loom Organic Towel
In our experience, there’s no one who wouldn’t appreciate getting a fresh new set of bath towels, especially if it’s a few of these. Made from organic, long staple Turkish cotton, they strike the perfect balance between being soft and plush, yet still extremely absorbent and fast-drying. They also only get better and softer the more you wash them. And with seven neutral colors to choose from, there’s an option to fit everyone’s bathroom decor.
Graza Drizzle & Sizzle Extra-Virgin Olive Oil
Foodies and cooking newbies alike will appreciate this fun set of extra virgin olive oils. The two are conveniently named. Use the bold, zesty “Drizzle” variant to finish dishes and in salad dressings, the more mild “Sizzle” makes for a perfect everyday EVOO. We also love the fun packaging and the fact that both come in easy-to-use squirt bottles.
Kandoona Luxury Bath Pillow
A must for all of the bath lovers in your life, this pillow is made of a soft, mesh material that won’t stick to your skin. But it will stick to the tub and stay in place, thanks to six, extra-large suction cups. It’s a great gift on its own, but you can also pair it with some bubble bath and a candle if you want to create a little DIY luxe bath kit.
Welly Traveler
Perhaps one of the chicest water bottles we’ve ever seen, this pairs a sophisticated, minimalist design (it’s made of sustainable bamboo) along with all of the things you want in a water bottle. Namely, a size that will fit into your cup holders, triple-walled vacuum insulation to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 14 hours, and removable infuser that makes it great for tea or creating your own flavored water.
KOTN Men’s Essential Sweatshirt
A perfectly elevated basic, this sweatshirt is made from 100% premium cotton terry fleece, and is brushed on the inside to keep it extra soft. And dropped shoulder and inset sleeves give it visual interest, and while it’s marketed towards men, it’s completely unisex.
McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream Pint of the Month Club
Ensure their freezer is always stocked with (delicious) ice cream with this sure-to-please subscription. Choose from three-, six, or 12-month durations; each month’s shipment comes with four pints of the brand’s yummy flavors, think sweet cream caramel brownie and honey and cornbread cookies. Also nice for you: It’s a one-time charge that includes shipping and handling.
Birthdate Co. The Book & Candle Bundle
This brand makes uniquely personalized candles, 365 of them, to be exact, with a unique scent and packaging for each day. With this bundle you get not only a personalized birthday candle, but also a gorgeous, handbound book that interprets the astrological birthday chart for that day. AKA it’s the perfect gift for your friend who is always reading their horoscope.
Omsom The Omsom Bundle
Creating delicious Asian dishes has never been easier. Created by the daughters of Vietnamese immigrants, the brand makes meal starters inspired by a variety of East Asian and Southeast Asian flavor profiles, for example, a Thai larb starter or a Yuzu Miso Starter. (Don’t miss the plethora of different recipes on their website with plenty of inspo how to use each.) Here, you get six of their top flavors.
Magnolia Marble Cookbook Stand
Equally pretty and practical, this white marble stand displays your favorite cookbook while doubling as a piece of decor. Add a cookbook if you really want to step up your gifting game.
Saje Aroma Nook Diffuser
The compact size of this diffuser makes it perfect for smaller spaces, or for those who are just dipping their toe into the world of diffusing essential oils. It mists for four hours on the continuous setting, eight on the intermittent, and has an automatic shut-off as well as a LED light that creates a nice visual ambiance.
Nest Holiday 3-Wick Candle
Brace yourself for a bold statement: This is our favorite holiday candle of all time, no ifs, ands, or butts about it. A zesty mix of clove, mandarin, pomegranate, and just the right touch of pine make it the perfect thing to burn from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. It can be hard to find outside of the holiday season, so stock up while you can; this jumbo size makes for the perfect hostess gift.
Grounds & Hounds Coffee Subscription
Know a dog lover? Know a coffee lover? Know someone who loves both? This coffee company offers the best of both worlds, offering a variety of organic and eco-friendly coffee blends, and donating 20% of all profits to dog rescue organizations. They offer three-, six-, and 12-month gift subscriptions, but don’t miss their adorable selection of canine-inspired merch, too.
Aura Mason Frame
A framed photo is always a hit with friends or family, but this digital frame really takes it to the next level. You can easily upload both photos and video with the Aura app; a built-in speaker means you can even hear the sound on the video. Plus, the stone-inspired design of the frame itself will work with any aesthetic preference.
Sonos Ray
No matter whether used alone to upgrade your TV’s speakers or paired with other Sonos products to create a full house-sound system, this compact soundbar is a must. Control it with your remote, the Sonos app, or Apple AirPlay 2; either way, the crystal clear acoustics and streamlined design will wow you.
Glasvin The Decanter
Wine lovers will appreciate the importance of a good decanter, and this one certainly fits the bill. It can hold both a 750 mL and magnum bottle and boasts a classically elegant design that works well in both informal and more formal settings alike.
BaKIT Box
At-home cooking boxes are a dime a dozen, but this is the first baking-centric version we’ve seen. Each one comes with all of the ingredients you need to make a delicious baked good (all conveniently pre-measured) and step-by-step instructions, making it easy to pretend you’re on an episode of The Great British Bake-Off. Take your pick from a variety of sweet and savory recipes, which include options such as garlic naan, churros, and confetti birthday cake, just to name a few.
Molton Brown Classic Hand Gift Set
This trio of handwashes in the brand’s best-selling scents—coastal cypress & sea fennel, delicious rhubarb & rose, and orange & bergamot—makes the perfect “I need to get a gift but not sure what to get” gift. Everyone needs hand wash, and everyone likes fancy, nice versions of it. Give the set as one, or split them up and give them as three individual gifts.
Gentlemen’s Hardware Wooden Desk Organiser & Phone Stand
Even the messiest of desks don’t stand a chance against this all-in-one organizer, a must-have in the WFH era. There’s a dedicated spot for your phone, pens, paper documents, business cards, and more, all made out of acacia wood in a sleek and stylish design.
KYX Sneaker Rental
Think of this kind of like Rent the Runway, but for sneakers. Indeed, it’s the first sneaker subscription platform. Gift a monthly membership (there are three tiers to choose from) and your giftee can easily pick their fave kicks from among over 300 styles, wear them as long as they like, then swap them out for a new pair and repeat.
Jennifer Fisher 2” Thread Hoops
This NYC-based jewelry brand has a serious following with A-list celebs; we’re talking J. Lo, Hailey Beiber, and Selena Gomez, just to name a few. In fact, these particular hoops have been worn by Camila Cabelllo, a thin, comfortable, two-inch thread-design hoop that comes in yellow gold, rose gold, or silver-rhodium plated brass.
Lolly Lolly Speckle Mug
The handmade mugs from this BIPOC-owned brand sell out all the freaking time, so if you can get your hands on one do so, ASAP. An oversized handle makes it so much more fun and interesting than any other boring old coffee mug, while the speckled stoneware will complement the rest of your flatware.
Freebird Hera Luggage Tag
A solid brass buckle and premium goatskin leather make for a beautiful (and handcrafted) luggage tag that works well as a smaller gift or for the frequent traveler. Choose from any one of the five rich colors.
MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blanket by Gravity
This brand may be best known for its weighted blankets, but it’s definitely worth checking out their latest, a sauna iteration. The far infrared heat it delivers can help do everything from improve muscle recovery to help you destress, all the same benefits as a visit to a full-on sauna.
The Mirror
If budget isn’t a factor and/or you’re after a truly splurge-worthy gift, look no further. This one piece of equipment (that yes, looks like any other mirror) acts as an entire home gym. Check out over 10,000 live and in-demand classes ranging from dance to meditation to kickboxing, as well as options for one on one personal training. Plus, its proprietary technology helps you tailor and track workouts based on your specific goals.
Caraway Fry Pan
Novice and experienced at-home cooks alike are guaranteed to love this pan. A non-toxic, mineral-based coating makes it perfectly non-stick (especially ideal for eggs, in our experience) and easy to clean. Available in five hues, it’s also a fun way to add an unexpected pop of color to any kitchen.