When you think of closet essentials, we’d bet a great pair of ankle boots come to mind fairly quickly. And if they don't, then they should! Ankle boots, namely Chelsea boots, are among the most versatile fashion items one could invest in; they pull together virtually any look, slip on and off easily, and wear well over time.

The Chelsea boot was first made in the Victorian era and named for the affluent neighborhood in London called Chelsea. Though, it was The Beatles who brought lasting mainstream attention to the style, which is characterized as a close-fitting ankle-high boot with elastic panels along the sides. Today, their purpose is to ground your cold-weather outfits and, given their characteristically low heel, keep you comfortable.

With boot season upon us, we’ve used our internet research skills and expertise on brands, shoe materials, and shoe constructions to round up the best Chelsea boots on the market right now, in a slew of categories. For example, a tall pair with a chunky sole and contrast stitching by KHAITE are among the most eye-catching options you can choose, while Maison Margiela’s split toes will give your look just the right amount of polished edge. Of course, the Italian leather pair by Everlane is very classic and will go with practically any outfit, while Birkenstock, Dr. Martens, and Hunter all offer rugged pairs that are perfect for enduring a variety of weather conditions.

