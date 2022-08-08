The Best Cheap Jeans Under $100 That Look More Expensive Than They Are

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the most difficult fashion staples to shop for is good denim. It’s almost a miracle to find the perfect pair of jeans, a feat that many have yet to achieve, including myself. And it’s even more challenging when you’re trying to find jeans that won’t stray from your budget. Compound ever-changing jean trends with aspects including rise, wash, cut, inseam, and overall fit, shopping for jeans is the fashion Olympics.

But jeans are such an essential piece in your closet because they’re so versatile and easy to wear. They can be styled with a blazer and heels for a night out or with a T-shirt and sneakers for an effortlessly cool look. You can also wear them every season and they only feel better with age and more wear.

Understandably, shopping for jeans in the retail landscape can be overwhelming, so tapped Niani Harris, a fashion marketer and former retail employee, for advice. After working for brands like Bebe, Diane von Furstenberg, and Louis Vuitton, Harris is a pro at helping customers shop for what makes them feel their best, and she has some great tips for buying affordable jeans.

Meet the Expert Niani Harris is a digital media associate Kate Spade New York and a former retail worker and store manager.

One tip is to not write off fast fashion brands or big box stores, especially if that’s what you can afford. Harris has even found jeans at those retailers and has been pleasantly surprised by the experience. “I started wearing Target’s Universal Thread brand because they were the best jeans that fit my waist,” she told Byrdie. “Most recently, I found a pair of H&M jeans that fit me pretty well; I may explore more of their jeans.”

Another factor is to think of how you’ll want to style your jeans. “I think a white tee and jeans can work for any season,” she says. “Different seasons bring different weather, but I don’t like to pigeonhole myself into only wearing certain looks in certain seasons.” You should find what works for you even if it’s not what you see others wearing at that specific point in time.

To help relieve some of the jean buying pressure, we researched the best jeans on the market, all under $100. Keep reading for Byrdie's recommendations.

