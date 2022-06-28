The 18 Best Charm Bracelets for Charming Y2K Nostalgia

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
One quick scroll through TikTok and Instagram will tell you one thing: Y2K is back. And, with it comes to the return of one of our favorite jewelry trends, charm bracelets. From classic silver and gold to kitschy and colorful, this is one trend that spans a plethora of styles, making it a trend we can all get behind. Additionally, we love any excuse to personalize our wardrobe with thoughtful and meaningful additions—and charm bracelets are made for personalization and sentiment.
Meet the Expert
Susan Korn is the CEO and designer behind the beaded bag craze (and now charm bracelets!) at Susan Alexandra.
“I love personal jewelry pieces that have a story behind them,” says jewelry designer Susan Korn. “I love to wear jewelry that makes me feel protected and empowered, and that’s the joy of charm bracelets."
Whether it’s the classic charms like initials and birthstones or the trendy Y2K beaded charms, we went on a deep dive to find the best charm bracelets.
Best Overall: BaubleBar Foreward Charm Bracelet
For the best overall category, we wanted a charm bracelet that is high quality—so it will last you years to come—reasonably priced, and can be fully customized. With all that in mind, we landed on BaubleBar’s Forward Charm Bracelet, which is a basic paperclip chain bracelet that allows you to easily hook on any charm from BaubleBar’s collection (psst: We love this butterfly charm and this pearl initial charm). The bracelet is made of gold-plated brass and has an adjustable cuff closure, too.
Metal: Gold-plated brass | Size: Adjustable | Chain Type: Paperclip
Best on Amazon: CEALXHENY Link Charm Bracelet
The best charm bracelet on Amazon is this top-rated good luck bracelet, featuring a unicorn, butterfly, star, heart, and other fun charms (there’s also an option with added pearl beads). The metal bracelet comes in a variety of finishes with different charm collections to choose from, including gold, silver, rose gold, and gold with pearl.
Metal: Alloy | Size: 7.2 inches | Chain Type: Link
Best Splurge: The Last Line Rectangle Chain Bracelet With Charm Enhancer
If you’re looking to splurge on a charm bracelet, we have the ultimate find for you. This stunning chain bracelet from The Last Line is the perfect base for your charm collection. Available in 14K yellow gold, the rectangle chain has a single spring clasp that doubles as a charm enhancer so you can choose to either place charms front and center, or spread them out around the bracelet.
Metal: 14K yellow gold | Size: 7 inches | Chain Type: Rectangle chain
Best Gold: Kendra Scott Link & Chain Charm Bracelet In 18K Gold Vermeil
If the splurge option was a tad too high for your price range but you still want a high-quality gold charm bracelet, this 18K gold vermeil from Kendra Scott is the next best thing. Also available in sterling silver, the link and chain bracelet features seven open link closures so you can easily add your favorite charms all the way around.
Metal: 18K gold vermeil | Size: 8 inches | Chain Type: Link and chain
Best Silver: COACH Signature Link Bracelet
For a silver charm bracelet, we love a classic design that accentuates your charms. This chain bracelet from COACH is our top pick for its style, quality, and price point. The open link silver bracelet features enough space for a decent collection of charms, plus a round charm enhancer—with the COACH logo engraved—front and center. It’s chic enough to wear on its own or with a variety of charms and comes with a one-inch extender so you can ensure it fits well.
Metal: Silver-tone brass | Size: 7 inches with 1-inch extender | Chain Type: Open link
Best for Gifting: Alex and Ani Initial Charm Bangle
Alex and Ani bracelets make for a great gift, especially if your loved one is already a collector of their bangle charm bracelets. The brand has tons of charm bracelets to choose from, including nods to cities and sports teams, but we love the idea of gifting a classic initial charm bracelet. The bangle bracelets are also expandable with a size range of 2 to 3.5 inches.
Metal: Nickel-free metal | Size: 2-3.5 inches | Chain Type: Bangle
Best Initial: Bony Levy 14K Gold Charm Bracelet
We love an initial charm bracelet that is simple yet sentimental, and this one from Bony Levy meets all of our requirements. The thin, dainty chain features your choice of one to five letter charms in 14K yellow gold, so you can opt for your first initial, spell out a short name, or add your kids’ initials, too. And, you can also choose fun symbols such as a heart or moon charm.
Metal: 14K yellow gold | Chain Type: Link chain
Best Personalized: MYKA Personalized Round Chain Link Bracelet with Engraved Charms in 18K Gold Vermeil
Charms are all about personalization and this bracelet takes it to the next level with simple, yet elegant charms that can be engraved with names, letters, and symbols. The bracelet is also available in a wide selection of quality metals, including sterling silver, 18K yellow gold plating, 18K rose gold plating or 18K gold vermeil.
Metal: Sterling silver, 18 yellow gold plating, 18K rose gold plating, or 18K gold vermeil | Size: 5.5-8 inches | Chain Type: Link chain
Best Trendy: Susan Alexandra Make Your Own Chunky Chain Spells & Numbers Bracelet
Susan Alexandra is giving us major Y2K vibes with this chunky (and customizable) bracelet. From her beaded bags to her funky jewelry, Susan Alexandra’s designs are majorly on-trend right now. This chunky (and customizable) charm bracelet gives us major Y2K vibes with an element of sophistication, too. The polished brass chain features large openings with lots of room to add your favorite charms and curate a jewelry item that is as unique as you are. Choose between adding one (such as your initial) to seven enamel bronze charms for a keepsake you’ll cherish forever.
Metal: Bronze | Size: 7 inches (small), 9 inches (large) | Chain Type: Chain link
Best Diamond: Blue Nile Twist Heart Bracelet
Add some extra sparkle to your wrist with this diamond heart charm bracelet from Blue Nile. Dazzling enough to wear on its own with enough space to customize and add your favorite white or yellow gold charms, the cable chain bracelet features a twisted heart centerpiece with a row of round diamonds.
Metal: 14K yellow gold, 14K white gold | Size: 7 inches | Chain Type: Cable chain
Best Minimalist: Rellery Double Heart Name Bracelet
Charm bracelets aren’t typically a style that is associated with minimalism, but there are some great and simple options for minimalistic charm bracelets. We love this beaded one from Rellery. It’s not the most ideal for adding your charms, but that is OK because it comes with two small heart charms—one of which you can custom engrave with a name.
Metal: 18K yellow gold over sterling silver, or sterling silver | Size: 6.5-8 inches | Chain Type: Beaded
Best Bold: Kurt Geiger London Resin Heart Charm Bracelet
Make a bold statement with a charm bracelet that has chunky and colorful charms—like this heart charm bracelet from Kurt Geiger London. The gold-tone plated bracelet features a rainbow of resin charms with statement-making cubic zirconia gemstones in between for an added touch of sparkle.
Metal: Gold-tone plate | Size: 7 ⅞ inches | Chain Type: Link chain
Best Kitschy: Made by Starlightshine Funky Charm Bracelet
We are loving the kitschy jewelry trend and this charm bracelet is no exception. The handmade bracelet from Etsy is made from a plastic chain link base with a fun assortment of charms. The bracelet is also completely customizable. You choose from 20 different chain colors, and six chain lengths, and can pick five charms from the shop’s collection.
Metal: Plastic | Size: 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 inches | Chain Type: Chain link
Best Y2K: Bon Bon Whims Smiley Charm Bracelet
We wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for the return of Y2K trends, such as the charm bracelet. This one feels like a major throwback with fun, kitschy smiley face and freshwater pearl beads, plus its sparkling charm add-ons. The hand-beaded bracelet fits a 5-8 inch wrist and can be purchased as is or with the addition of up to three charms.
Metal: Beads | Size: 5-8 inches | Chain Type: Beaded
Best Friendship: The Last Line Diamond Best Friend Heart Bracelet Set
On the hunt for the perfect gift for your bestie? This best friend bracelet set from The Last Line is a great, minimalistic approach to the charm bracelet. Rather than having a dangle charm, this bracelet set features a broken half heart in the center of each chain with a tiny little diamond at the center for added sparkle.
Metal: 14K yellow gold or 14K rose gold | Size: 7 inches | Chain Type: Link chain
Best Snake Chain: Pandora Moments Heart Clasp Snake Chain Bracelet
A snake chain bracelet is a great, minimalistic approach to the charm bracelet trend because it’s stylish enough to wear solo, but has tons of room to add your favorite charms, too. This charm bracelet from Pandora features a mix of silver and gold metal, making it a great everyday item that goes well with everything. And, for added flair, you can add a mix of gold and silver charms, too.
Metal: Sterling silver, 14K gold-plated metal blend | Size: 6.3-9 inches | Chain Type: Snake chain
Best Birthstone: Abbott Lyon Birthstone & Little Luxe Letter Bracelet
Much like an initial charm bracelet, a birthstone charm bracelet is a great way to add some personalization to your wrist party. This one is a mix of both with your choice of initial and birthstone charms. From May’s Emerald to October’s Opal, you can decorate this dainty charm bracelet and give it as a thoughtful gift, or keep it for yourself (you deserve it!).
Metal: Yellow gold, rose gold, or silver-plated stainless steel | Size: 7.5 inches | Chain Type: Chain link
Best Themed: Kate Spade New York Minute Charm Bracelet
If you want a charm bracelet that has a theme but don’t wish to create your own, this New York City-themed bracelet from Kate Space is swoon-worthy. The chain-link bracelet has every little detail worked out with a taxi, an apple, a street pretzel, and a few things in between. And, if you want to add to the collection, there is enough space on the bracelet to do so.
Metal: Gold plated metal | Size: 9 inches | Chain Type: Chain link
What to Look for in a Charm Bracelet
Symbolism
“Choose charms that mean something to you so that every time you look down at your wrist, you feel a certain way,” Korn recommends. “I always include an eye, which represents protection, and a watermelon slice, which evokes summer and abundance."
Metal Type
Depending on your budget and how often you plan to wear your bracelet, it is a good idea to consider the metal type of your bracelet. If you think you’ll wear it a lot, go with something a bit more sturdy such as gold or silver. If you want something that pops but isn’t for every day, plated metals might be a better choice for you.
What is a charm bracelet?
According to Korn, a charm bracelet is “a chain bracelet with enough links to support all sorts of charms.". These bracelets can feature one charm, a collection of charms, or have enough space for you to collect charms and add them to the bracelet as you go. “A charm bracelet is the best kind of bracelet because it has so much personality and charm (sorry, had to),” Korn explains.
How do you put charms on a charm bracelet?
There are different ways to add charms to a charm bracelet, depending on the charm and the bracelet links. “I use jump rings to add new charms to my bracelets,” says Korn. You can also use lobster clasps, or even take them to a jeweler and had the charms permanently soldered on the bracelet.
How do you clean charm bracelets at home?
In short, it depends on the metal type and your preference. Korn says she likes to wear her charm bracelets in the shower to rinse them off and add to their worn-in feel—this is especially great if you want a bracelet that has a vintage feel. “The reason vintage jewelry looks so good is that it’s worn,” says Korn, adding that jewelry “looks incredible” when it gets “polished by the natural oils in your skin.”
Some charm bracelets—such as Alex and Ani’s bracelets—can be cleaned with a special cleaning cloth from the brand. And, others can be polished using an at-home solution made for the specific metal type. For anything that isn’t gold or silver, wiping them down with a damp cloth is a great way to clean them without causing tarnish.
Why Trust Byrdie
Contributing writer Jessie Quinn has a bachelor's degree in fashion journalism. From working in the fashion closet and interviewing designers at NYLON to now writing about the best style trends for various publications, Jessie researches and sources the best fashion finds. Jessie received her first charm bracelet when she was eight years old and still has it today. It's sterling silver and she remembers receiving charms as gifts, as well as collecting new additions while on family vacations. As a teenager, Jessie was all about her Betsey Johnson and Juicy Couture charm bracelets—and her love for the collectible jewelry still reigns true today. When researching the best charm bracelets, Jessie tapped into her personal experience with the keepsake style and her professional research experience as a journalist to curate a collection of top picks for every style, purpose, and occasion.