The 18 Best Charm Bracelets for Charming Y2K Nostalgia

One quick scroll through TikTok and Instagram will tell you one thing: Y2K is back. And, with it comes to the return of one of our favorite jewelry trends, charm bracelets. From classic silver and gold to kitschy and colorful, this is one trend that spans a plethora of styles, making it a trend we can all get behind. Additionally, we love any excuse to personalize our wardrobe with thoughtful and meaningful additions—and charm bracelets are made for personalization and sentiment.

Meet the Expert Susan Korn is the CEO and designer behind the beaded bag craze (and now charm bracelets!) at Susan Alexandra.

“I love personal jewelry pieces that have a story behind them,” says jewelry designer Susan Korn. “I love to wear jewelry that makes me feel protected and empowered, and that’s the joy of charm bracelets."

Whether it’s the classic charms like initials and birthstones or the trendy Y2K beaded charms, we went on a deep dive to find the best charm bracelets.

Keep reading for the best charm bracelets according to Byrdie.