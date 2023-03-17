After years of creating red carpet, runway, and editorial makeup looks on some of the world’s most popular stars, Charlotte Tilbury founded her namesake brand in 2013. Ten years later, the brand, which combines luxury, glamor, and superior formulas, has amassed a loyal consumer base full of millions of fans around the world—our editors included. It’s one of our go-to brands for everyday makeup staples and nighttime-appropriate products alike, so it’s unsurprising that we struggled to narrow down the list to just 13 products. But after carefully considering which products stand out in our makeup collections, our beauty routines, and in the market in general, we’ve compiled a list of the Charlotte Tilbury products our editors adore the most.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Foundation There's a reason that the Airbrush Flawless Foundation won best overall in our test of the best full-coverage foundations—it's a staple in my beauty collection because of how long-lasting and full-coverage it is. Though it shines most when used as a full-glam foundation that'll stay put all night, lately, I've been mixing it in with a bit of my moisturizer for a my-skin-but-better finish which is ideal for work-from-home days. —Caitlyn Martyn, Commerce Writer Price at time of publish: $49

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray I've consistently struggled to keep my makeup looking great all day long—especially foundation on my oily skin—but this setting spray has absolutely changed the game for me. It helps to lock my look in place as well as provide a blurred, natural-looking finish to the skin. I notice a significant difference in the wear time of my makeup when I'm without it, so I continuously buy backups when I'm running low. —Alyssa Kaplan, Commerce Writer Price at time of publish: $23, $38

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick I have tried many, many good lipstick formulas in my day. And since I receive many in PR to consider for stories, it's rare that I go into stores to swatch or purchase on my own. Charlotte Tilbury is an exception for me: I have bought a Matte Revolution Lipstick with my own money. The matte formula makes it a true long-wearing lipstick. I put the shade Lost Cherry on to go out for drinks with a friend, and we ended up falling asleep on the couch watching movies. I woke up the next morning still with a red lip—and shockingly, no smudging. That moment sold it for me; this is the lipstick that can quite literally go all night long. —Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor Price at time of publish: $35

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand Although I was late to jump on the bandwagon, I'm never getting off. Between the soft cushion applicator tip and the easy-to-control formula, I've never been so obsessed with a bronzer-slash-contour product before. Three dots along each cheekbone adds the most lovely shadows to the plumpest areas of my face, making me look sculpted and sunkissed. —Caitlyn Martyn Price at time of publish: $42

Charlotte Tilbury Eyes To Mesmerize Cream Eyeshadow I love a one-and-done eyeshadow look, and this creamy formula has been my go-to for years. It's lightweight and easy to blend with my fingertips or a fluffy brush, and I love that it provides a wash of color on the lids that appears like it took a lot more effort to achieve than it actually did. Though it does crease just a bit after several hours of wear, a few taps with your fingers immediately smooths them and brings your look back to life. There are tons of neutral and romantic shades to choose from, but I'd say Oyster Pearl and Rose Gold are my top picks for daily wear. —Alyssa Kaplan Price at time of publish: $35

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon Eyeshadow Pencil When it comes to makeup, I am a bit of a novice and tend to play it safe. But lately, I've been wanting to take things up a notch and experiment with eyeshadows for a smokey eye without adding too much time to the getting-ready process. Creams can be heavy, while powders sometimes feel messy and end up trickling down to my cheekbones. Charlotte Tilbury's Color Chameleon pencil is a great compromise. It glides onto the eye, and I can simply blend it out with a shadow brush. It's a buildable pigment, which means I can use it for a variety of occasions. And best of all, it doesn't budge! No specks or smears appear, even over hours. —Hayley Prokos, Associate Fashion Commerce Editor Price at time of publish: $29

Charlotte Tilbury Matte Beauty Blush Wand This is 100 percent my new favorite blush. I love the way the matte formula adds a flush of color to my cheekbones without looking shiny or oily. You need such a small amount of product, too; just two dots from the sponge applicator is enough to saturate my cheeks with a natural-looking wash of color. Pink Pop is my shade du jour; it's the sweetest baby pink perfect for spring and beyond. —Holly Rhue, Associate Editorial Director Price at time of publish: $42

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner I judge lip pencils on three metrics: Pigment, glide, and blendability. The Lip Cheats get a 10/10 across the board. My Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Intense is practically a nub by now—I particularly love pairing it with neutral lipsticks or nothing but a slightly pink gloss. It's not just one of my favorite Charlotte Tilbury products, but one of my favorite lip pencils, period. —Eden Stuart, Associate Editor Price at time of publish: $25

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid Charlotte Tilbury's Magic Cream Moisturizer with Hyaluronic Acid is a cult favorite for a reason. This cream is rich and luxurious, with a clean scent that isn't too overpowering. It's formulated with hyaluronic acid for hydration and vitamins C and E to help brighten dull skin. After application, my skin always feels plumper, shiny, and smooth. It creates the perfect canvas for the rest of my makeup application, and I see a noticeable difference every time I use it. It is a splurge, but luckily you only need a little bit to get the Magic effect. —Star Donaldson, Senior Social Media Editor Price at time of publish: $30, $65, $100, $260

Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick I tend to prefer matte or ultra-glossy lip products, so I was really shocked when I realized that this satin lipstick has remained in my makeup rotation consistently for the last few months. I love that it's creamy, pigmented, and completely comfortable to wear and reapply throughout the day. It layers really beautifully on top of lip liners, and I love that I can pop a gloss onto the center of my lips while wearing this formula, and it doesn't get goopy or patchy. The shade Yes Honey is one of my favorite warm nudes for any occasion. —Alyssa Kaplan Price at time of publish: $38

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter My skin is on the oilier side, so I've spent most of my life avoiding any products that claim to give me "a glow from within." This is the one product that hasn't steered my shiny face astray. It's lightweight, buildable, and the ultimate multipurpose champion. Whether I apply it as a highlighter or layer it under foundation, it keeps my skin looking natural and healthy. —Erika Harwood, Senior Style Editor Price at time of publish: $49

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish Color Corrector I have deep, purple circles at the inner corners of my eyes, and this balmy color corrector practically makes them vanish. I wear it alone to brighten up my under-eyes or underneath concealer when I want full coverage. It melts beautifully into the skin—just tap in with your finger or a damp makeup sponge. —Holly Rhue Price at time of publish: $32