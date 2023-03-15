If you’re ready to make someone feel pampered, keep reading. From fragrance to makeup and skincare, we’ve tracked down the best Chanel gift sets to shop now.

Beyond the ultra-sophisticated products themselves, Chanel beauty gift sets deliver impeccable presentation. Gorgeous collectible boxes and reusable pouches emblazoned with the classic “CCs” add a special touch to what’s already an enchanting gift. The brand also seasonally curates its gift sets; while some collections are permanent members of the collection, others are only available for a limited time, making them extra special and exclusive—and thus, an even more magnificent gift.

When you’re looking to wow someone with a gift, few presents make quite as much of an impression as those from a luxury brand, especially one as prestigious as Chanel. The iconic French fashion house made its beauty debut in 1921 with the launch of the legendary No°5 perfume, and expanded into cosmetics just three years later. And ever since, Chanel’s beauty products have been go-tos for everyone from Marilyn Monroe to TikTok influencers and every luxury lover in between.

Chanel N°5 Eau de Parfum Soap Set Chanel View On Chanel.com View On Macy's View On Orchardmile.com Review of Chanel No. 5 Perfume: Is It Worth the Hype? If there’s one product everyone should try from Chanel’s lineup, it’s the world famous No° 5 fragrance, which blends floral notes with vanilla, amber, and patchouli—and Marilyn Monroe famously said she wore to bed. This gift set features a generously-sized bottle of the acclaimed perfume, plus a bar of soap imbued with the scent (and etched with its logo). Can you imagine how chic that soap would look in a dish on a vanity? Price at time of publish: $188

Chanel Go to Extremes Mascara Set Chanel View On Chanel.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue I Tried the Chanel Le Volume De Chanel Mascara, and It Was Love at First Swipe We find that there are two types of beauty gifts: One is so pretty to look at that it is used sparingly and on very special occasions, the other is so useful that it’s instantly added to the daily rotation. This mascara set definitely falls into the latter category. It includes the instant-classic Le Volume De Chanel mascara, which we love for its lash-plumping effect, plus a coordinating primer for added volume. The duo is tucked into a red pouch made of the brand’s signature tweed that doubles nicely as a clutch. Price at time of publish: $72

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set Chanel View On Chanel.com View On Macy's View On Orchardmile.com These Are the #1 Fragrances Around the World The bottle of this beloved citrus-floral scent is enough to make us love this gift set, but it’s the seriously luxe travel spray that has us hooked. It’s refillable, won’t spill in your purse, and has a nice heft to it that reminds you that, yeah, this is a luxury item. The two products also come in a reusable Chanel gift box that we’d love to store knicknacks in, or keep on display.

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre 1.2 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum Hair Mist Set Chanel View On Sephora View On Chanel.com Hair holds onto fragrance beautifully, and if you’re going to spritz it with scent, why not treat it to a formula specifically made for hair by Chanel? This set includes a bottle of the perfume and a matching hair mist so you can smell like Chance Eau Tendre—a jasmine and rose scent—from head to toe. We also love the pastel pink pouch, which is the ideal size to keep in your purse to organize lipstick, pens, packs of gum, and other things that tend to float around in there. Price at time of publish: $160

Chanel Bleu de Chanel Shaving Kit Chanel View On Chanel.com The guys in your life deserve to be spoiled with Chanel gifts, too, and this shaving set is one they’ll treasure. Tucked inside the sleek dopp kit is a shaving cream infused with Bleu de Chanel, a woody-amber-citrus scent, and a shaving brush with a magnetic stand. Even when he’s on the go, he can treat himself to an indulgent shave—all he has to do is supply the razor and stubble. Price at time of publish: $350 25 Luxury Beauty Gift Sets You’ll Want to Give and Receive

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum & Shower Gel Gift Set Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Macy's When you adore a fragrance, you want to add it into every step of your routine. With this Coco Mademoiselle gift set, your recipient will get a generously-sized bottle of the perfume, plus a bottle of the matching shower gel so she can enjoy the beautiful scent as part of her bathing ritual. The gel looks pretty elegant in a shower caddy, too. Price at time of publish: $214

Chanel Sublimage La Brume Intense Revitalizing Mist Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Chanel.com Face mists should be more than just refreshing—they should also offer true skincare benefits. Chanel’s Sublimage La Brume Intense features antioxidants to defend skin from free radical damage, hydration-boosting hyaluronic acid, and silk tree extract to help depuff and brighten. You’ll get four bottles of the formula in this set, plus a sophisticated, glossy case to pop one in for on-the-go misting. Price at time of publish: $270

Chanel N°1 De Chanel Revitalizing Duo Serum and Cream Chanel View On Chanel.com View On Orchardmile.com If you’re unfamiliar, N°1 De Chanel is the brand’s collection of clean beauty—and this set makes for the perfect intro. Inside the sophisticated roll-up pouch are two travel-sized formulas, a serum and a face cream formulated with the collection’s signature red camellia extract. Both are designed to help stave off signs of aging for clearer, brighter, and firmer-looking skin. Price at time of publish: $160

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre 3.4 fl. oz. & 1.2 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum Set Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Chanel.com View On Orchardmile.com This Chance Eau Tendre perfume set is ideal for those who travel regularly or spend their summers at a second location. Instead of a mini purse spray, it includes two true bottles of the perfume in their signature circular bottles that display beautifully on a vanity. They’re presented in Chanel’s signature white gift box, too. Price at time of publish: $245

Chanel N°5 3.4 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum Twist and Spray Set Chanel View On Chanel.com If you’re hooked on the classic Chanel No°5, this is the set to snag. In addition to a large flacon of the fragrance, you’ll get a twist-bottle travel spray to stash in your purse for midday perfume touch-ups. Don’t be surprised if a fellow Chanel lover in your life wants to swipe it for themselves! Price at time of publish: $195

Chanel Gabrielle Chanel Eau de Parfum Twist & Spray Set Chanel View On Bloomingdales View On Chanel.com Launched nearly 100 years after Chanel No°5, Gabrielle is a luxe scent that features some of the white floral notes of the former, but also incorporates juicy fruity notes like blackcurrant and pear for a sunny and feminine fragrance. This set contains a large bottle of it—which is beautifully designed, by the way—as well as the on-the-go travel spray. Price at time of publish: $195 Chanel Launches Clean Beauty With Its New No. 1 Collection

Chanel Gabrielle Essence Eau de Parfum Set Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Chanel.com Those that love Gabrielle should try this iteration of the original—it’s softer, juicier (thanks to notes of peach and red fruits), and many find it even more wearable. You’ll get the classic twist-bottle travel spray in this gift set, along with two refills. Price at time of publish: $125

Chanel N°5 Eau De Parfum & Body Lotion Set Chanel View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue Many people use body lotion as something of a primer to help perfume last longer—and when that body lotion’s scent matches your favorite perfume, you’re bound to smell extra spectacular. With the full-sized bottle of the classic fragrance and a coordinating bottle of body lotion, this set is a must for the No°5 superfan. Price at time of publish: $214

Chanel Sublimage Le Soin Perfecteur Ultimate Radiance-Enhancing Priming Moisturizer Chanel View On Nordstrom View On Chanel.com View On Selfridges.com We love a multitasking skincare formula—when you’re always running late, you don’t have time for extra steps!—and this luxe moisturizer from Chanel is no exception. Sublimage Le Soin Perfecteur acts as an all-in-one luminizer, primer, and moisturizer that helps leave your skin glowy, clear, and even-toned before you put on any makeup. This set includes three bottles of the stuff, plus a chic little case. Price at time of publish: $275

Chanel Bleu de Chanel 3.4 fl. oz. Eau de Parfum Deodorant Stick Set Chanel View On Chanel.com View On Macy's View On Orchardmile.com Men love to layer fragrance, too, and while you might have trouble convincing the guy in your life to use scented body lotion (or any body lotion, really), he’ll love this set. It pairs a full-sized bottle of Bleu de Chanel with a matching deodorant that’ll look very stylish when he pulls it out of his gym bag. Price at time of publish: $214

Chanel Sublimage Le Coffret Fondamental Ultimate Redefining Concentrate and the Gua Sha Chanel View On Chanel.com It doesn’t get more indulgent than this, folks! Inside this jaw-droppingly beautiful, lacquered black box, you’ll find a full-sized bottle of Sublimage L’Essence Fondamental, a serum formulated to tighten and firm skin, plus the most elegant gua sha you’ve ever seen. It isn’t just stamped with the iconic CCs—it’s also coated with micronized 23K gold. Try slathering the serum across your skin, then gliding the tool across your jawline, cheekbones, and forehead, always working away from the center of your face to support lymphatic drainage. It won’t take much for this combo of treatments to reveal a more sculpted and toned look. Price at time of publish: $580

Chanel Sheer Genius Lip Gloss Trio Chanel View On Chanel.com Shimmery lip gloss is back in a big way, so we’re thrilled by this find from Chanel. The included three luminous lacquers (one of our favorite formulas, by the way) shades of honey, rose, and mauve flatter all skin tones and can be worn anywhere, from brunch or a dinner date. Feel free to bring the included sparkly tweed pouch along for the adventure. Price at time of publish: $101

Chanel Hydration on Hand Essentials Set Chanel View On Chanel.com If you’re looking for a universally-appealing gift, this one is a nice pick—anyone can benefit from a little hydration. Along with a lovely white tweed bag (very coastal grandma), the set features Chanel’s obsession-worthy, skin-brightening hand cream and a clear lip balm to keep hands and lips soft and comfy. Price at time of publish: $97

Chanel Glow Forth Bronzer Set Chanel View On Chanel.com Chanel’s cream bronzer is a cult favorite. It glides across skin to mimic a sun-kissed effect without ever looking flat, fake, or heavy, blends beautifully, and blurs the look of fine lines and wrinkles for a flawless finish. (Plus, it also looks pretty gorgeous applied to eyelids, too.) You’ll get it in this gift set, along with a travel-friendly kabuki brush to buff it into skin and a red tweed pouch to keep them in. Price at time of publish: $115