The Experts' Guide to the Best CeraVe Products

With its accessible price point and efficacious formulas, CeraVe is one of the most popular drugstore skincare brands. But you might be surprised by how much there truly is to know about the brand—or why its products are highly recommended by both dermatologists and influencers alike.

CeraVe Founded: In 2005 Based In: New York City Pricing: $–$$ Best Known For: Affordable skincare products with highly effective formulas that feature a unique combination of three ceramides Most Popular Products: Moisturizing Cream and Hydrating Facial Cleanser Fun Fact: CeraVe's name is a nod to the three essential oils that are found in every single one of its products. Other Brands You'll Love: Aveeno, Cetaphil, and Lubriderm

Before becoming the household name that it is today, CeraVe began with a mission to provide therapeutic skincare for all. "Through our early research with dermatologists, we learned that key components of the skin barrier—ceramides—were deficient in skin conditions such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, and dry skin, which led to a compromised skin barrier," says Tom Allison, senior vice president and global head of professional marketing at CeraVe. As a result of this, the brand made it its mission to partner with leading dermatologists to create a skincare line—specifically for those suffering from chronic skincare conditions—around the purpose of restoring the skin barrier. And that's precisely what they did.

"CeraVe began as part of a pharmaceutical company that focused on dermatology. Since our debut, the brand has continued to stick to a formula-first philosophy—prioritizing a valuable product at an affordable price over costly, luxury packaging," explains Allison. Each product is carefully formulated with a base of three essential ceramides—along with patented MVE technology—to ensure the skin's barrier is rehabilitated from any and all damage it has endured, which is why it's become a favorite of many.

Ahead, every CeraVe product you'll want to add to your repertoire.