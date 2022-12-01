The 10 Best Celebrity Perfumes of 2022

Lucky for us, we were able to test out a bunch of classics (as well as some newbies) that brought us back in time. Some picks delighted our senses, while others had us wincing. To help narrow down the plethora of perfumes, we’ve saved you time and picked the best celebrity perfumes on the market.

It turns out, celebrities have many more talents outside of singing, acting, and dancing—they have created some wonderful, iconic fragrances, too. What is so incredible about celebrity fragrances is that the truly outstanding ones have stood the test of time. Some celebrity scents have been best-selling fragrances for over 30 years.

What to Look For in a Celebrity Perfume

Best Overall: Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Perfume Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Classy-looking bottle



Good price point

What We Don't Like Loose-fitting cap; potential to spill Launched in 2005, Lovely by Sarah Jessica Parker truly smells just that: Lovely. With notes of mandarin, bergamot, rosewood, lavender, and apple martini, this pick has a nice floral and musky scent that smells like a rich Manhattanite. We love that this fragrance smells much more expensive than it costs. Plus, many reviewers rave about all the compliments they get while wearing Lovely. The only negative is that the cap comes loose very easily—if traveling with this bottle, we recommend putting it in a plastic bag in case it spills. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Eau de parfum | Size: 3.4 oz.| Top Notes: Mandarin, Bergamot, Rosewood, Lavender, and Apple Martini

Best Budget: Jennifer Lopez Glow Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like Low price point

Smells clean and soapy What We Don't Like Not long-lasting

Packaging looks and feels cheap The Glow by JLo fragrance is one of those picks that has stood the test of time—it was released in 2002! Still a best-selling celebrity fragrance, this perfume features notes of neroli, grapefruit, and orange blossom. When she created this fragrance 20 years ago, Lopez is said to have wanted to capture the fragrance of freshly washed skin: soapy, sweet, and clean. If you don’t love that clean laundry smell, this pick isn’t for you. While we admire the fresh scent, we’re not in love with the packaging—the bottle looks a bit cheap compared to other celebrity fragrances on the market. Price at time of publish: $24 Type: Eau De Toilette Spray | Size: 1.0 to 3.4 oz.| Top Notes: Neroli, Orange Blossom and Grapefruit

Best Splurge: Fenty Eau de Parfum Fenty View On Fentybeauty.com What We Like It has a unique spicy, floral scent



Elegant bottle



Scent lingers

What We Don't Like The high price tag Rihanna has once again nailed another category in the cosmetic industry: perfume. The Fenty Perfume boasts a lovely warm, spicy floral scent that will have you hooked. The top notes include magnolia, musk, tangerine, and Bulgarian rose. We love that this pick is very long-lasting and comes in a simple, yet elegant, bottle. One of the biggest downsides is that this perfume is expensive. At $140 per bottle, it’s our priciest pick on this list. Price at time of publish: $140 Type: Eau de parfum | Size: 2.5 oz.| Top Notes: magnolia, musk, tangerine, bulgarian rose

Best Packaging: Ariana Grande Cloud Eau de Parfum Spray Ulta Beauty View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Target What We Like Very fun packaging

Warm, sweet, spicy scent What We Don’t Like Scent doesn’t last very long One of the most popular celebrity fragrances, the Ariana Grande Cloud perfume is a young, uplifting scent with warm and spicy notes. This pick sets itself apart because it smells sugary yet woodsy, and includes notes of creme de coconut, praline, and vanilla orchid. Plus, we love the fun packaging and bottle. The gourmand scent is said to be a great dupe for the popular Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 fragrance (a whopping $325 a bottle). While we love the scent, we noticed that the scent doesn’t last super long. Price at time of publish: $56 Type: Eau de parfum spray | Size: 1.0 to 3.4 oz.| Top Notes: Lavender Blossom, Juicy Pear Bergamot, Heart, Crème De Coconut, Indulgent Praline, Vanilla Orchid

Best Floral: Dolly Parton Scent from Above Walmart View On Walmart View On Dollyfragrance.com View On Walgreens What We Like Pretty bottle What We Don’t Like The scent is very sweet and powdery If you love very sweet-smelling fragrances, Scent from Above by Dolly Parton may be your next signature scent. This pick has a floral and fruity scent profile, with top notes including mandarin, blackcurrant, pear, and peony blossom. We love how pretty the bottle is (that little pink butterfly is just so cute) and also like the price point, too. The scent, on the other hand, might not be for everyone—this pick is very, very sweet-smelling, and might be off-putting to anyone who is looking for more of a woody or musky fragrance. Price at time of publish: $32 Type: Eau de Toilette | Size: 1.7 oz.| Top Notes: Mandarin, blackcurrant, pear, and peony blossom

Best Woody: Katy Perry Killer Queen Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like The scent lasts all day What We Don’t Like The bottle shape is not practical This fruity pick from Katy Perry includes top notes of forest fruits, plum, and bergamot. It’s a playful, fun scent that’s anything but “old lady.” We love that the packaging gives off Queen of Hearts vibes, but the actual bottle is a bit impractical. It doesn’t sit upright on its own, so you’ll have to have it lay on its side when displaying in your perfume collection. That being said, we do love the price point for the amount of product you get (the bottle is larger than you expect), and love the originality of the elegant-looking bottle. Price at time of publish: $35 Type: Eau de Parfum | Size: 3.4 oz.| Top Notes: Forest fruits, plum, bergamot



Best Gourmand: Billie Eilish Eilish Eau de Parfum Ulta Beauty View On Ulta View On Walmart View On Billieeilishfragrances.com What We Like It’s vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free

One-of-a-kind packaging What We Don’t Like The bottle isn’t practical Bad guy Billie Eilish has created her own scent in a stunning bottle. Eilish is a sweet-smelling, amber gourmand fragrance with a grownup twist—you’ll get whiffs of a subtle and warm scent, with a hint of vanilla. The top notes include sugared petals, warm berries, and mandarin. We love that this scent is vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free. Unfortunately, the bottle shape isn’t very practical and is a bit difficult to hold and spritz on your skin. Additionally, we noticed that this scent isn’t super long-lasting compared to others. Price at time of publish: $68 Type: Eau de Parfum | Size: 1.0 to 3.4 oz.| Top Notes: Sugared petals, mandarin, warm berries

Best Fresh: Paris Hilton Fragrances "Love Rush" Paris Hilton Fragrances View On Parishiltonfragrances.com What We Like The fresh, floral scent

Fun bottle and packaging What We Don’t Like It’s hard to find Did you know that Paris Hilton has created 29 fragrances since 2004? Love Rush is her latest addition to the collection and was released this year to accompany her wedding day. The top notes in this fresh floral fragrance include Italian bergamot, mandarin zest, and white apricot nectar. We love the packaging and think it would look great on anyone’s dresser. Plus, it would be a nice beauty product to incorporate into your wedding day. One of the drawbacks of this fragrance is that it’s currently only available on her website. Price at time of publish: $75 Type: Eau de Parfum | Size: 1.0 to 3.4 oz.| Top Notes: Italian bergamot, mandarin zest, and white apricot nectar

Best Fruity: Britney Spears Fantasy Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart What We Like It brings back major nostalgia

The fair price point What We Don’t Like The bottle looks cheap A whiff of this pick from Britney Spears brings us straight back to the mid-2000s, and we’re not hating it. This iconic fragrance from Britney Spears was released in 2005 and offers fragrance notes of luscious fruits, fresh florals, and warm woods. And while it does have notes of fruitiness and musk, many folks like to compare this fragrance to smelling like cotton candy—it’s super sweet. The cons of this pick include the cheap-looking packaging, the loose perfume cap, and the fact that the scent doesn’t last very long on the skin. Price at time of publish: $27 Type: Eau de Parfum | Size: 1.0 to 8.0 oz.| Top Notes: Lychee, Quince & Kiwi