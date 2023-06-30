These Are the Best Celebrity Outfits We Saw in June—and How to Get Them for Yourself

Now that it's officially summer, our favorite celebrities have been seen wearing some killer ensembles. And this June was one for the fashion books. With stunning outfits from Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge, Winnie Harlow, and more, we've curated a list of the best celebrity fashion moments from June.
Whether they were jet-setting to France for Paris Fashion Week or seen out and about in New York City or Los Angeles, these celebs did not come to play. And better yet, you can easily copy their looks with pieces you already have in your closet. Whether you're looking to keep things cool and casual or flirty and fun, there's an outfit below we know you'll love. Below, 17 of our favorite celebrity fashion moments from June 2023.
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber was photographed in Tribeca rocking an all-white outfit that gave off dad vibes... in the best way. She went the "outfit sandwiching" route, pairing a white cropped tee with white Bermuda shorts and a black belt. But the star of the show had to be the sandals from The Row ($1,090) that she paired with socks.
Alexa Chung
British celeb Alexa Chung loves to create classy outfits that can easily be copied from home. We're loving her white midi dress that she paired with a tan sweater draped over her shoulders. She completed the look with black flats and a black bag.
Ashley Graham
Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour was a star-studded event, and Ashley Graham looked stunning in a black mini-dress with feather details on the cuffs. She paired it with an embellished mini pouch from Prada.
Sofia Richie Grainge
When we think of Sofia Richie Grainge, Chanel typically comes to mind, and while that's not a designer that's exactly attainable for most of us, her street style certainly is. While out in Los Angeles, Sofia was seen wearing a Gymshark workout look with black leggings and a charcoal grey cropped tank. She draped a long sleeve over her shoulders, which brought everything together. If you want to copy her exact style, shop Gymshark's Vital Seamless 2.0 Midi Tank ($34) and Sweat Seamless Leggings ($60).
India Amarteifio
Queen Charlotte, AKA India Amarteifio, was seen at the Glastonbury Festival in an outfit almost entirely made up of Coach products. She hit the denim-on-denim trend perfectly and paired it with some class Doc Martins and a Tabby Shoulder Bag ($450) from Coach.
Poppy Delevingne
Crochet is one of summer's biggest trends in 2023, and Poppy Delevingne looks stunning in this Chevron Knitted Dress ($110) from Nobody's Child. The green and blue accents scream summer and look fun paired with her fringe bag and Hunter Boots ($175).
Gabrielle Union
Monochrome is in. And if you want to nail the trend, just look at Gabrielle Union in this all-white ensemble. With a white button-up and matching pants, she looks effortlessly chic. She finished off the look with Prada's Small Galleria Saffiano Special Edition Bag ($7,500).
Paloma Elsesser
Paloma Elsesser did not come to play around in this sexy 'fit. With red boots as the pop of color, she kept the rest of the look monochromatic, pairing a black skirt with Ellie Misner's Peephole Corset ($541) and an embellished purse.
Joy Corrigan
Model Joy Corrigan was seen leaving a photoshoot in an outfit we plan on copying stat. She paired Alo's Icon Ribbed Henley Bra ($44) with a white button-down draped over her arms, some khaki trousers, and over-the-knee black boots. Her bag of choice was a classic quilted Chanel Flap Bag.
Kelsey Merritt
While model Kelsey Merritt's long, tanned legs are (unfortunately) not for sale, you can copy her style. We're loving this outfit she put together, which includes a black mini skirt, wool-like blazer, chunky sweater, and By Far's Viva Black Patent Leather Heels ($500).
Amelia Gray Hamlin
Miu Miu has never looked as good as it does on Amelia Gray Hamlin. On a night out celebrating FWRD's pop-up shop, she was photographed wearing Miu Miu's Cotton Knit Polo Shirt ($1,420) and Viscose Pants ($1,790), which she paired with some black boots and a black shoulder bag.
Winnie Harlow
Winnie Harlow attended Paris Fashion Week in an outfit completely made up of Dior. We're loving how she paired a chunky blue sweater atop a silk-patterned dress—it just screams summer. To top it all off, she wore navy loafers with white socks and some statement sunnies.
Alix Earle
Everyone's favorite TikToker Alix Earle partied it up in Greece following her graduation from the University of Miami, and our favorite outfit she wore has to be this number from Jade Cropper. She wore a matching set which consisted of the Asymmetrical Crop Top ($164) and Adjustable Wire Maxi Skirt ($382), pairing it with some silver jewelry.
Eva Longoria
Eva Longoria posed at the Jacquemus fashion show in Versailles, and we're in love with her linen look. The linen ensemble included a crossover blazer and wide-leg trousers and was finished off with a Le Chiquito Bag ($810), naturally.
Precious Lee
Precious Lee attended the Dior fashion show during Paris Fashion Week and served with this Dior look. Here, she can be seen rocking a denim Dior Saddle Bag, black sunglasses, and a closed trench coat. Très chic!
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift has been busier than ever on her Era's tour and was recently papped on a stroll in New York City in a comfy (and easy to copy) 'fit. She paired a classic ball cap with a striped button-up shirt, a pleated baby blue skirt, and some black loafers. Adding this look to our mood boards, ASAP.
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion nailed the grunge look with this outfit she was seen wearing during Paris Fashion Week. She opted for a distressed denim-on-denim look with oversized shades and accessories by Louis Vuitton, including chunky gold jewelry, an LV Pyramide 40MM Belt ($515), and the Pochette Métis East West ($3,100).