These Are the Best Celebrity Outfits We Saw in June—and How to Get Them for Yourself

Now that it's officially summer, our favorite celebrities have been seen wearing some killer ensembles. And this June was one for the fashion books. With stunning outfits from Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie Grainge, Winnie Harlow, and more, we've curated a list of the best celebrity fashion moments from June.

Whether they were jet-setting to France for Paris Fashion Week or seen out and about in New York City or Los Angeles, these celebs did not come to play. And better yet, you can easily copy their looks with pieces you already have in your closet. Whether you're looking to keep things cool and casual or flirty and fun, there's an outfit below we know you'll love. Below, 17 of our favorite celebrity fashion moments from June 2023.