There’s a reason CBD has infiltrated virtually every category since hemp became legal in the U.S. The natural oil extracted from the cannabis plant has an array of benefits like improving sleep, reducing stress and anxiety, and relieving pain—without the psychoactive properties. As a result, it’s been infused into products like sparkling water, chocolate bars, tea, and even dog treats.
Whether you’re a CBD connoisseur or a novice looking to hop on the trend, subscription boxes curate a selection of high-quality products and make exploring the robust category much easier. Here we've rounded up the best CBD subscription boxes for your needs.
Best CBD Subscription Boxes of 2021
- Best Overall: Hemp Crate Co
- Best Variety: Zatural
- Best Curation: Cure Crate
- Best for an Elevated Experience: Budzy Box
- Best for Wellness: AllayBox
Best Overall: Hemp Crate Co
Why We Chose It: We appreciate Hemp Crate Co’s dedication to transparency and educating its customers about CBD.
What We Like
- Education component
- Range of products
- Different subscription types
- Affordable compared to other subscriptions
What We Don’t Like
- Customers have complained about lack of variety
The founders of Hemp Crate Co aim to provide transparency and education for their customers, two things they believe the CBD industry is lacking. The company does that by partnering with brands that source organic and independently lab-tested products, in addition to including informative brochures and infographics in each subscription box. The educational aspect carries over into Hemp Crate Co’s blog which covers topics like whether or not CBD can help insomnia and why athletes should be using it.
Subscribers can select from six different boxes: the Health & Wellness starter or pro version, which includes four to six items that help relax and restore the mind and body; The Furry Friends starter or pro version which includes goodies for cats or dogs; and Hempa the Explorer starter or pro version which is for the anything-goes CBD fan. Boxes start at around $45 a month and include full-size products along with on-the-go items that range from sleep sprays and capsules to pet tinctures and bath bombs. These are basically products that work great for the entire household—pets included.
Best Variety: Zatural
Why We Chose It: We love Zatural's wide range of products along with its focus on all-natural offerings and quality.
What We Like
- Good variety of products
- High quality
What We Don't Like
- Only offer their brand’s products
- Can be expensive for some
Founded and formulated by naturopathic doctor Maryann Stanger, Zatural offers something for everyone: hot creams, gummies, honey, and even CBD-infused hand sanitizer. The brand's subscription boxes are never lacking in interesting products.
The monthly boxes offer a range of subscription types and come in two different strengths, 300mg and 1000mg (which refers to the strength of oil customers receive). Month to month, the 300mg box costs around $80 per month ($107 for 1000mg strength); a three-month subscription costs about $180 ($240 for 1000mg strength); the six-month subscription is approximately $300 ($390 for 1000mg strength); and the yearly is roughly $480 ($618 for 1000mg strength).
Each box includes four to six premium products, along with a T-shirt and sometimes a sticker or two encouraging people to “Go Natural.” Speaking of which, Zatural’s products are all-natural and don’t contain harsh chemicals, fillers, or additives.
Best Curation: Cure Crate
Why We Chose It: We highlighted Cure Crate for its customizable boxes and support of cannabis criminal justice reform.
What We Like
- Customized boxes
- Range of products
- Donates a portion of proceeds to the Last Prisoner Project
What We Don’t Like
- Product picks can be hit or miss
Cure Crate adamantly believes that CBD isn’t one-size-fits-all and sets out to gather products that meet the needs and tastes of each subscriber. “We’re generally skeptical about anything that claims to work for many different conditions like CBD does (inflammation, pain, sleep, anxiety, depression, skin health, gut health), but the reality is that there are a wide variety of CBD products all with differing effects,” the website reads. What Cure Crate acknowledges is that everyone has different preferences and allergies, and needs different milligram doses. The company wants people to try what works for them.
Customers start out by taking a quiz to determine what type of CBD user they are (curious or connoisseur), how they prefer to take their CBD (tinctures, edibles, or topicals), whether or not they have allergies or dietary restrictions, if they like the taste of hemp, as well as how they hope CBD will help improve their lives (skin health, mood, sleep, etc.).
Customers are encouraged to review the boxes and give feedback as they go to ensure each box is curated to their liking. Boxes are about $58 a month (each is said to consist of upwards of about $130 worth of products) and include four to five full-size items. To top it off, Cure Crate also supports the Last Prisoner Project through its proceeds, a non-profit organization dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform.
Best for an Elevated Experience: Budzy Box
Why We Chose It: We appreciate Budzy Box’s "for women by women" brand ethos and its elevated CBD offerings.
What We Like
- Women, POC-led business
- Elevated and unique CBD offerings
- Research-backed products
What We Don’t Like
- Can be expensive
Budzy Box is all about premium CBD for millennial women and offers up a well-rounded range of products that explore a variety of categories, from fashion to lifestyle.
It has you covered from the bathroom (with CBD infused face masks and balms) to the bedroom (with CBD infused massage oil and candles) all the way to the kitchen (with products like CBD infused pancake mix and sparkling water). The company believes “science is sexy” and makes sure to include products backed by research.
At around $59 per month, customers will also receive nuggets of CBD knowledge with each box in order to “break down stereotypes and embrace a life infused with CBD.” Through its elevated offerings, the brand hopes to dispel stigmas and raise standards by showcasing that CBD is beloved by both stoners and stylish boss women alike. The company also sells merch by way of hoodies that read “Budzy” and another encouraging wearers to “Inhale the good sh*t…exhale the bullsh*t.” Now that’s messaging we can get behind.
Best for Wellness: AllayBox
Why We Chose It: On top of being aesthetically pleasing, we love AllayBox’s mission and commitment to giving back.
What We Like
- Range of products
- Thoroughly vetted artisan-crafted brands
- Gives back to various non-profits
What We Don’t Like
- Can be expensive
Based in Philadelphia, AllayBox is an online wellness boutique with a mission “to improve people’s health and wellness while doing impactful social good.” It achieves that with its curated, aesthetically pleasing, vetted CBD products, in addition to its partnerships with various non-profit organizations like Project Home, Last Prisoner Project, and World Health Organization.
The boxes come quarterly (for around $75) and include seasonal products made by artisans and tested by its employees. “It can be hard to know how to get the most value for your money,” the website explains. “We do the work for you by testing products and reviewing the cost per mg of CBD, the type of CBD (isolate, full-spectrum, broad-spectrum), and digging into what effect they tend to produce.”
Each subscription includes five products—from face oils and muscle recovery creams to salted caramels. If you don’t like any of the products after trying them out, you can send them back for free in exchange for store credit to spend in AllayBox’s online shop filled with over 50 products.
Final Verdict
Overall, we tried to select companies with a wide and robust variety of products that come from reputable and ethical brands and that offer unique experiences. We love the personalization that Cure Crate offers customers along with its commitment to giving back, while AllayBox’s wellness angle and seasonally-themed boxes are distinctive. Budzy Box stands out for its attempt to elevate the CBD experience for its customers, and Zatural made our list for its wide selection of all-natural CBD products. Hemp Crate Co took home our top spot for offering transparency, affordability, and education to customers, as well as a variety of subscription types.
What Are CBD Subscription Boxes?
CBD subscription boxes are monthly, bimonthly, or quarterly subscriptions with companies that deliver a selection of CBD-infused products to customers. What you receive depends on the company or specific subscription chosen. You can sign up for yourself or send it to a loved one.
What Is Included in a CBD Subscription Box?
Typically, a subscription box includes a range of different CBD products—from edibles to tinctures to bath bombs. Some companies allow you to add on or purchase specific items for an extra cost. The specific types of CBD products subscribers receive are usually random and a surprise.
How Much Do CBD Subscription Boxes Cost?
The cost can vary depending on the company, the number of products received, as well as the quality. The ones we’ve selected range from about $45 a month to roughly $59 a month. Most brands also offer a discount for longer subscriptions.
How We Chose the Best CBD Subscription Boxes
We considered eight different subscription boxes, including Reason to Smile, which we didn’t include because of its limited product offerings.
We selected the best CBD subscriptions based on price, variety of products, and online reviews. Customization—like add-ons or the option to select personalized subscriptions—was also considered, along with a commitment to giving back, good customer service, and dedication to educating the consumer.