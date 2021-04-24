Best CBD Subscription Boxes of 2021

Best Overall: Hemp Crate Co

Hemp Crate Co

Why We Chose It: We appreciate Hemp Crate Co’s dedication to transparency and educating its customers about CBD.

What We Like

Education component

Range of products

Different subscription types

Affordable compared to other subscriptions

What We Don’t Like

Customers have complained about lack of variety

The founders of Hemp Crate Co aim to provide transparency and education for their customers, two things they believe the CBD industry is lacking. The company does that by partnering with brands that source organic and independently lab-tested products, in addition to including informative brochures and infographics in each subscription box. The educational aspect carries over into Hemp Crate Co’s blog which covers topics like whether or not CBD can help insomnia and why athletes should be using it.

Subscribers can select from six different boxes: the Health & Wellness starter or pro version, which includes four to six items that help relax and restore the mind and body; The Furry Friends starter or pro version which includes goodies for cats or dogs; and Hempa the Explorer starter or pro version which is for the anything-goes CBD fan. Boxes start at around $45 a month and include full-size products along with on-the-go items that range from sleep sprays and capsules to pet tinctures and bath bombs. These are basically products that work great for the entire household—pets included.