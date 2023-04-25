With that in mind, we researched a range of dresses on Amazon across various trends, styles, and aesthetics. From classic silhouettes like maxi dresses to beach-ready crochet styles, we sifted through many of them to find options for every wardrobe this summer.

“Summer is always about color and patterns—like larger, bolder florals,” shares Dina Scherer, an NYC- based stylist and creator of 52 Days of Style. “Cutouts and maxis are also a big trend this summer,” she explains. “They are very versatile as they can be special-occasion-appropriate, but are also great for every day and the beach.”

Whether your plans for the warm weather entail a destination getaway, hosting a barbecue, or simply lounging by the pool, the perfect summer dress is a must-have.

This athletic dress is ideal for days filled with tennis and pickleball. Shoppers are calling the material “super soft and lightweight,” which is perfect for a hot and sweaty summer day. It even has built-in bike shorts that provide extra support and eliminate chafing.

A halter-neck dress is another flattering style for summer, and this one comes in 27 vacation-ready colorways spanning from vibrant florals to creamy pastels. The bodice cutout and open-back construction are just a few of the reasons we love this for any occasion like a beachside vacation or a casual day at the pool.

Crochet is a versatile style that can be worn to the beach and beyond, and this textured dress embodies all of the summer vibes we’re looking for. We especially love its floor-length knit with a shorter slip underneath and that its back slit creates a show-stopping element.

If you didn’t get the hint from our many picks, cutouts are a flirtatious ingredient for any summer dress, and STAUD executed the mainstay style perfectly with this luxe maxi dress. The wraparound cutouts flow into an open back and are held together by two adjustable ties. We love the purple hue and it even has two roomy pockets.

Florals? For summer? Groundbreaking. There are few styles quite as popular as a flower-emblazoned dress for the warm weather, and this dress from ASTR the label checks all of our boxes for a divine botanical style. It blends some of our favorite features into one dress: cutouts, frills, and sheer.

The slip dress is one staple that is always in style due to its classic silhouette. It’s an easy pick when you’re going for a svelte, glamorous look and you can’t go wrong with this option from The Drop. The relaxed dress even features adjustable straps, which is oftentimes a rarity in a slip style.

This breezy dress is the epitome of a summer staple, thanks to its one-shoulder neckline, adjustable tie strap, and flowy tiered skirt. Made from lightweight polyester material, it's sure to keep you comfortable for all-day wear. Plus, it comes in 26 summer-ready colorways ranging from exotic florals to basic neutrals.

A long, strapless dress is a go-to for summer outings, and this elegant yet casual style is already in our carts. With an elastic bust and airy tiers, shoppers are calling it “the perfect dress to go from day to night.” It also features subtle crochet detailing around the legs, providing an ethereal and dainty touch.

Looking for an everyday dress to throw on in a flash? Minibee’s tunic dress is a no-fuss option for relaxing lounge days or supplies top-tier comfort during busy errands. Made from a cotton-linen blend, this loose dress comes in eight different colorways.

This sleeveless bodycon dress was practically made for the summer. It’s designed with a polyester and spandex blend, resulting in a soft and stretchy material that fits comfortably and accentuates your curves in all the right places (without hugging too tightly). Its flattering fit even rivals those of our favorite high-end brands, for just a fraction of the price. Its goes-with-anything style makes it an ideal day-to-night dress.

No wardrobe is quite complete without a little black dress, and during the summer months, this number will come in handy for when your friends spring last-minute plans on you. The strapless and simple style strikes the right balance of casual and understated sensualness. It even comes in leather and sequin fabrics for an elevated nighttime ensemble.

“Breathable fabrics like silk, linen, and cotton are the best at keeping you cool,” Scherer explains. A linen dress is an essential summer wardrobe piece, and we’re dubbing this midi style from The Drop as our favorite. Designed with a small circular opening and corresponding hip cutouts that cascade across the backside, this dress is nothing short of stylish. This simple yet flirtatious design is perfect for any occasion and is sure to become a wardrobe mainstay. (Our favorite is the sunshine-esque yellow.)

Despite its long sleeves, the warm weather is no match for this chic dress from The Drop, apropos of its shorter length, breezy fabric, and subtle cutouts. We also love its tiered silhouette and slight puff sleeves. Whether you’re searching for vibrant florals or a plain black style, this dress is the ultimate summer staple.

This flowy dress delivers an eclectic mix of 18 different designs spanning the entire color spectrum. Opt for a rainbow tie-dye pattern or a display of colorful polka dots. The flowy pleated fabric coupled with off-the-shoulder sleeves makes this a summer-ready piece for any occasion.

For Love & Lemons is a brand that is synonymous with summer clothing, and this lace dress is a warm-weather essential. The midi lace skirt reveals a shorter white layer and features a thigh-high slit and sheer floral sleeves for a completely flirty ensemble. And the best part of the dress might even be the backside: a low cut with a trio of straps.

We’re trading in our basic blue jeans for this versatile (and super cute) denim dress. While the fabric is typically on the heavier side, we especially love this shorter and thinner option that bears a touch of a Western flair. The front buttons make it simple to put on and take off– no squeezing into denim here. It also comes in four different color washes. We’ll take one of each, please.

“A maxi dress works, even on smaller women, because it creates a longer, clean line,” explains fashion stylist Amanda Sanders, and this flowy option is a fun, flirty addition to any wardrobe. Crafted from lightweight fabric and a breezy silhouette, it provides optimal comfort without sacrificing style. Designed with asymmetrical tiers, this dress features a twist on the classic maxi style and also comes in 15 colorways ranging from pastel hues to polka dot-covered designs.

When it comes to a mini dress for the warmer weather, you’ll want one that is breathable in the heat, day or night. And the 22,000 five-star reviews of this tank dress are a testament to its flattering fit and lightweight material. Made from a soft, stretchy knit that comes in a plethora of colorways, you’ll be equal parts stylish and comfortable. Pair it with your favorite sneakers or dress it up with statement heels.

A white dress is a summer classic and this chic midi dress checks all of our boxes. The strapless sweetheart neckline, complete with a playful twist, is ideal for all of your soirees. Shoppers have been calling the dress “ comfortable and flattering ” and the sleek silhouette accentuates the body while still allowing room for movement. Not to mention, the back slit will provide extra breathability for those extra warm days and nights.

Amazon is flooded with budget-friendly dresses, and a maxi style is a nonnegotiable for all of our summer plans. The low back, lean silhouette, and floral detailing make this a versatile piece for all-day wear. Plus, the multiple variations and colorways are a major perk.

Oscar de le Renta is no stranger to florals, so we’re declaring this A-line dress the perfect designer splurge. The botanical detailing against the blush colorway makes for a head-turning design. And the pleated skirt coupled with the square neckline and bow-adorned straps creates a playful look that can be dressed up for special occasions, or dressed down on vacation with your favorite pair of sandals.

When shopping for clothing on Amazon, The Drop is a go-to brand for high-quality yet affordable fashion. This maxi dress boasts a timeless design and loose-fitting silhouette to keep airflow and movement at a maximum on the warmest of days. We love that the high waistline cascades into a tiered skirt and adds a flowy dimension to the dress. Plus, it has an expansive size range and comes in 15 different colors so you’re sure to find one (or multiple) that coincides with your summer aesthetic.

What to Look For When Buying Dresses on Amazon

Material

Scherer is a proponent of natural fabrics. “I always recommend natural fibers [such as] silk, cotton [and] linen or a fiber blend that has a strong presence of a natural fiber mixed with some synthetic,” she says. Sanders shares that she prefers clothing “with synthetic fibers are actually easier as summer dresses to wear.”

While natural fibers are generally lightweight and more breathable, there are also a few shortcomings to consider. Fibers like cotton and linen can wrinkle easily or become more of a relaxed fit. Or with silk, sweat stains are more noticeable. “I like clothes that have a little more spandex and LYCRA® in them because then they can be a little more fitted and they are easier to travel with,” she explains.

Color Options

Given that Amazon is one large marketplace, the endless options may feel overwhelming. Sanders recommends narrowing your search down to the smallest details in terms of what you’re looking for. You could start with the neckline, color, length, or silhouette to hone in on options better suited to what you are looking for.

Personal Shopper Feature

Customers can also utilize a personal shopper feature, another exclusive for Prime members. You take a quick online survey to determine your preferences, style, fit, and budget. After creating a profile, you can also submit any specific requests to better suit what you're looking for. A personal shopper will then curate up to eight items based on your profile. You are then sent a preview of the selections and can choose up to eight items to try on at home. Shoppers have up to seven days to try the items at home and are only charged for the items they decide to keep. You can read more about how the program works here.

Try Before You Buy Feature

Amazon offers a “try before you buy” feature which is a Prime-exclusive program where shoppers can try eligible items from women's, men's, kids', and baby clothing, shoes, and accessories before buying them. You can toggle on the feature while viewing items to see which colors or designs are eligible. Once the order is placed, it typically takes up to four to six business days to arrive. According to the FAQs, the try-on period begins when the last item in your order arrives. You have up to seven days to try the items at home. One thing to keep in mind is that you will be charged for your order if you haven’t completed the checkout process by the end of the trial period. You can read more about the feature here.



FAQ Are Amazon dresses good quality? Scherer and Sanders both agree that you usually won’t know until you order something and try it on. “Amazon dresses and clothing in general vary greatly in quality. Products that are priced at a premium are not always higher quality, so reading reviews and paying attention to the fabrics and just buying and trying are the only ways to tell,” says Scherer. “I like to look at the two to three-star reviews to see what kind of problems people are having with the product since the 5-star reviews are not always authentic.”

Can you return dresses on Amazon? It depends. Amazon and most sellers offer returns for items within 30 days of receipt of shipment. Some product types have a longer return timeline, which you can check here. However, some sellers' return policies might vary. Always be sure to check if an item is covered under a return policy before you order it. Any eligible items ordered under Try Before You Buy are returnable for free and you are supplied a resealable box with a prepaid label.

What should I look for when I shop on Amazon? “Amazon does a good job at creating different product categories, like if you search ‘dress’, you’ll see options for ‘today’s deals’, ‘under $30’, and ‘customer favorites’” says Scherer. “Those will help you get ideas for what’s selling well, what other shoppers like, and what is the most trendy.”

How do you know what size you should order on Amazon? Especially if you’re someone who’s typically in-between sizes? Amazon sizing is usually based on standard sizing, and size charts are typically available on each brand or product’s page. “Whenever in between sizes, I recommend either ordering both to try, which is especially convenient if “try before buy” is available for the item and reading reviews filtered by size,” says Scherer. “Also, if the listing shows measurements in addition to size, that’s super helpful and you can cross-reference those with your own.”

What shopping tips should I keep in mind for more size-inclusive options? “Fabric is an important factor of fit,” says Scherer. “For dresses that have size inclusivity, I would look for fabric construction with a good drape that doesn’t cling to the body but falls nicely and has a bit of stretch.” In terms of styles that are universally flattering for a wide variety of body types, Scherer recommends a fit-and-flare, “it creates an hourglass silhouette that’s the most balanced.”

