The 15 Best Cashmere Sweaters for Ultimate Elegance and Coziness

There’s just something about a cashmere sweater that feels special. Even just the idea of a cashmere sweater can convey a feeling of warmth, luxury, and style. This could be because owning a cashmere sweater can be a bit of an investment. Not only is the material itself expensive (though there are more affordable cashmere options than ever if you know where to look), but the idea of spending money on something that is very often dry clean-only feels pretty fancy, too. Throwing on a cashmere sweater can instantly elevate an everyday outfit or even just boost your mood in a way that other types of materials can’t.

Because cashmere can run more expensive than other types of materials or clothing, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin when it comes to finding your perfect sweater. Should you invest in the most expensive option, or find a sweater that gives you more bang for your buck? Should you go for a cardigan, crew neck, turtleneck, or V-neck? Needless to say, cashmere shopping can be overwhelming if you don’t know where to start.

Meet the Expert Alex Waldman is the co-founder and creative director of Universal Standard, which claims to be the most size-inclusive clothing brand on the market.

Alex Waldman, the co-founder of Universal Standard, says the most important qualities to look for are fit and form. “Look for a sweater with a cleaner silhouette, so it offers ease when layering, but it is snug enough to wear without a base layer, allowing you to feel the softness of the cashmere against your skin.”

We rounded up the best cashmere sweater options, no matter what your budget or style might be.

