The 15 Best Cashmere Sweaters for Ultimate Elegance and Coziness

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
There’s just something about a cashmere sweater that feels special. Even just the idea of a cashmere sweater can convey a feeling of warmth, luxury, and style. This could be because owning a cashmere sweater can be a bit of an investment. Not only is the material itself expensive (though there are more affordable cashmere options than ever if you know where to look), but the idea of spending money on something that is very often dry clean-only feels pretty fancy, too. Throwing on a cashmere sweater can instantly elevate an everyday outfit or even just boost your mood in a way that other types of materials can’t.
Because cashmere can run more expensive than other types of materials or clothing, it can be overwhelming to know where to begin when it comes to finding your perfect sweater. Should you invest in the most expensive option, or find a sweater that gives you more bang for your buck? Should you go for a cardigan, crew neck, turtleneck, or V-neck? Needless to say, cashmere shopping can be overwhelming if you don’t know where to start.
Meet the Expert
Alex Waldman is the co-founder and creative director of Universal Standard, which claims to be the most size-inclusive clothing brand on the market.
Alex Waldman, the co-founder of Universal Standard, says the most important qualities to look for are fit and form. “Look for a sweater with a cleaner silhouette, so it offers ease when layering, but it is snug enough to wear without a base layer, allowing you to feel the softness of the cashmere against your skin.”
We rounded up the best cashmere sweater options, no matter what your budget or style might be.
Best Overall: Universal Standard Essential Cashmere Crew
Though Universal Standard just launched cashmere, it lands as the best overall option on this list for a few key reasons: At just under $100, it’s an affordable price point for cashmere, and with sizes 00-40 available, it provides a cashmere option for more bodies than any other brand on the market. In other words, it makes great-fitting, high-quality cashmere accessible to more people than ever. And what could be better than that?
Materials: 100% cashmere | Colors: Black, Charcoal, Forest Green, Oatmeal, Navy, Berry, Light Blue, Mustard | Care: Hand wash cold and lay flat to dry, or dry clean | Size Range: 00-40
Best Budget: Nadaam The Essential $75 Cashmere Sweater
Nadaam is known for its affordable and high-quality cashmere, and this $75 is the brand’s most famous piece (it has more than 50,000 5-star reviews). Available in 11 colors and XXS-XXL, this is an everyday cashmere sweater that would be a wardrobe staple for decades to come.
Materials: 100% Mongolian cashmere | Colors: Mink, Powder Blue, Dusty Lavender, Merlot, Mustard, Mint, Sage, Holly Red, Burgundy, Pop Pink, Lilac | Care: Dry clean, hand wash cold, lay flat to dry | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Splurge: The Row Cukoo Cashmere & Sable Knit Cardigan
If you’re going to get an unbelievably luxurious sweater, you might as well get one that covers as much of your body as possible (more cashmere = more comfort). This cashmere-sable knit cardigan may be very pricey, but it’s a perfect mix of comfort, style, and pure luxury.
Materials: 80% cashmere, 20% sable | Colors: Beige | Care: Dry clean only | Size Range: S-L
Best Polo: Everlane Cashmere Polo
With '70s trends on the rise, you won't look cooler nor more comfortable than in this cashmere polo from Everlane. It has a loose, open collar style which makes it an effortlessly chic piece, and the colors offer everything from bold pink (Lily) to must-have neutrals.
Materials: 100% cashmere | Colors: Black, Canvas, Kalamata, Lily, Fog, Kake | Care: Hand wash cold and lay flat to dry, or dry clean | Size Range: XXS-XL
Best Cardigan: Kule Sullivan Cardigan
Who says cashmere cardigans are boring? This Kule Sullivan cardigan features the brand’s signature ribbed trim at the cuffs (complete with pops of color) that make it stylish, unique, and (of course) ridiculously soft. Keep it at the office for when you're chilly or layer it under your favorite puffer for weekend brunch. It is worth noting that its size range isn't as inclusive as others on the list.
Materials: 100% cashmere; 92% rayon, 8% spandex trim | Colors: Heather Gray | Care: Dry clean only | Size Range: XS-L
Best Turtleneck: Polo Ralph Lauren Cashmere Turtleneck
This turtleneck sweater would have been as chic in the ‘50s, ‘60s, ‘70s, ‘80s, and beyond as it is today, and that’s exactly why it’s such a good investment. Available in six colors and a wide size range, this slim-fit turtleneck would be great under a wool blazer or any other winter coat. Unlike a lot of other cashmere, this one is also machine washable, which is pretty awesome.
Materials: Cashmere | Colors: Martin Red, Chic Cream, Collection Camel Melange, Hunter Navy, Stadium Gray Heather, Polo Black | Care: Machine washable | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Blend: Madewell Re(sourced) Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
This sweater is created from a blend of 50% pre-consumer and 50% post-consumer recycled cashmere and virgin wool. The combination is a more sustainable cashmere-wool sweater that is also certified to The Good Cashmere Standard, which promotes animal welfare and protects the environment, according to the Madewell site. It’s also available from XXS to 3X, which makes it fairly inclusive.
Materials: 70% recycled cashmere, 30% virgin wool | Colors: Heather Beige | Care: Hand wash | Size Range: XXS-3X
Best on Amazon: Jennie Liu 100% Cashmere Long Sleeve V Neck Sweater
With almost 400 reviews and an average rating of 4.4 stars, Jennie Liu's V-neck sweater is one of the most popular, 100 percent cashmere sweaters on Amazon. Since this option is not too heavy or too lightweight, it strikes a happy medium. One reviewer says, "This is a great sweater [that] can be used for layering, but I use it by itself and it keeps me warm."
Materials: 100% cashmere | Colors: Iced Berry Heather, Ocean Heather, Pine, Gray, Orange Heather, Cream, Purple, Petal Pink | Care: Hand wash cold and lay flat to dry, or dry clean | Size Range: S-XL
Best V-Neck: Everlane The Cashmere V-Neck
Everlane’s cashmere V-neck is a classic cashmere sweater but has more than 1,300 reviews to prove to you just how popular it is. Multiple reviewers even note that they own this particular sweater in more than one color, which is how you really know it’s a good buy.
Materials: 100% Grade-A cashmere | Colors: Loden, Black, Ivory, Rose, Dark Navy, Heather Gray | Care: Hand wash cold, lay flat to dry | Size Range: XXS-XL
Best Cable Knit: J.Crew Cashmere Balloon Sleeve Cable Knit Sweater
If you’re looking for a thick, cozy sweater to curl up in as you sit by the fire or read a good book on a snow day, this is the best option there is. The balloon sleeves are a nice touch in terms of silhouette, but they also make the sweater a bit roomier for extra comfort. Available up to a 3X, this is also a great option that’s a bit more size-inclusive than the majority of cashmere sweaters on the market.
Materials: Cashmere | Colors: Rosey dune, Heather Muslin | Care: Hand wash | Size Range: XXS-3X
Best Italian: Cuyana Single-Origin Cashmere Funnel Neck Sweater
For a cashmere sweater that’s more on the loose, loungewear side of things, this funnel neck sweater would be excellent. Created in a family-owned Italian mill and factory that has been in business since 1885, this sweater is made from high-quality, easily traceable cashmere at a surprisingly reasonable price point.
Materials: 100% cashmere | Colors: Black, Camel, Cream, Green, Pink | Care: Hand wash cold and lay flat to dry, or dry clean | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Cropped: J.Crew Cashmere Cropped Sweater Tank
This cropped cashmere tank top is the perfect addition to any late fall outfits where you’re planning on layering. Imagine this paired with some high-waisted leather trousers and an oversized blazer, or even paired with some sweatpants for a low-key date night. It’s also a perfect example of how cashmere can be sexy, too.
Materials: Cashmere | Colors: Heather Ash, Black, Rosy Dune | Care: Hand wash | Size Range: XS-XXL
Most Versatile: Universal Standard Essential Cashmere V
The fact that Universal Standard is offering a reasonably-priced ($98), 100 percent cashmere sweater in eight colors and 22 sizes (00-40) is groundbreaking—and means it’s the most inclusive cashmere option on the market. V-necks are a trusted layering piece, which means there are endless ways to style them. Layer over a button-down, turtleneck, or even a slip dress, for an elevated addition.
Materials: 100% cashmere | Colors: Black, Charcoal, Forest Green, Oatmeal, Navy, Berry, Light Blue, Mustard | Care: Hand wash cold and lay flat to dry, or dry clean | Size Range: 00-40
Best Graphic: M&S Autograph Pure Cashmere Color Block Jumper
Many people choose to purchase cashmere in neutral tones to get the most use out of the sweaters, but opting for a color-blocked sweater like this Marks & Spencer sweater is a good option as well. Plus, having a bright burst of color around your face can help highlight your features. The best part: This is 100 percent cashmere, so it’s as soft and luxurious as can be. Although the M&S site didn’t have specific washing instructions, you should dry clean or hand wash this piece on cold to be safe.
Materials: 100% cashmere | Colors: Red/pink, Cream/camel | Care: Keep away from fire and flames
Best Embroidered: Lingua Franca Outlaw Boiled Cashmere Turtleneck
When it comes to embroidered cashmere, there is no option more well-known than Lingua Franca’s sweaters. This 100 percent cashmere turtleneck is super luxe, and the embroidery is subtle while still being playful.
Materials: 100% cashmere | Colors: Gray | Care: Hand wash cold | Size Range: P-XL
What to Look for in a Cashmere Sweater
Fit
Most people know that cashmere is a high-quality, specialty fabric, but not everyone understands why exactly that is, or how this fact should change how they shop for a cashmere sweater, for example. As Waldman explains, the most important thing to consider when cashmere shopping is fit.
“This is a piece you’ll have for years, so you want to ensure that the fit is just right,” Waldman explains, noting that at Universal Standard, the choice to design a cashmere sweater that wasn’t too loose or too tight was very intentional. “Look for a sweater with a cleaner silhouette, so it offers ease when layering, but it is snug enough to wear without a base layer, allowing you to feel the softness of the cashmere against your skin.”
Composition
Cashmere is luxurious because of its soft-to-the-touch feel, but also because of its breathability. Choosing a 100 percent cashmere sweater or cardigan means you get both of those qualities in one cozy package, but be sure to check the fabric makeup on any given item, as cashmere blends are quite popular as well. There are hundreds of high-quality, well-made cashmere blend pieces, but if you want 100 percent cashmere, then you should double-check that you’re definitely getting it.
-
What Are Cashmere Sweaters Made from?
Think cashmere is totally different from wool? Think again! Cashmere is a specific type of wool that’s made from specific goats (cashmere and pashmina goats, to be specific). Cashmere is known for its soft feel and warm, yet breathable nature.
-
How Long Do Cashmere Sweaters Last?
It's said that a cashmere sweater could last at least 10 years if you take care of it properly. Usually, this means sticking to dry cleaning or hand washing with cold weather and drying flat.
-
Do Cashmere Sweaters Shrink?
Cashmere is a naturally delicate material (this is part of why it's so enjoyable to wear), so it's very sensitive to being washed or dried incorrectly. Even washing cashmere in warm water can cause it to shrink (hot water is even worse, of course), as an article on the site Sewing Is Cool, explains. Stick to washing the cashmere in cold weather and avoid dryers and you should be good, though.
-
What’s the Best Way to Store Cashmere Sweaters?
As with any sweater, never store your cashmere sweaters on hangers as it could cause the items to stretch out over time and affect their shape/fit. Instead, neatly fold them and store them flat in a drawer or on a shelf.
Waldman also suggests adding a cedar square to your sweater drawer as an alternative to mothballs, which are traditionally used to keep pests out of wool and other natural fiber clothing. Waldman also says to make sure to tell your dry cleaner to always fold the sweaters flat for pick-up (instead of placing them on a hanger with other items).
Why Trust Byrdie
Olivia Muenter is a fashion commerce contributor for Byrdie, and she has been published in Refinery29, Bustle, Fashionista, Glamour, and Woman’s Day, among others. Her search for this piece covered cashmere retailers of all types. For criteria, she evaluated customer reviews, size inclusivity, price point, and style.