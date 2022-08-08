Another Y2K Fashion Trend Is Back: Here Are the Best Cargo Pants

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

If you've been following all of the latest style trends, then you know that cargo pants are back in style. Yes, the bulky, pocket-laden, swishy-sounding pants are yet again gracing the runways and editorial shoots. With a resurgence of Y2K style—fashion is cyclical, remember?—the cool girl pant has arrived yet again.

Now is the perfect time to live out your Kim Possible outfit fantasy with your own pair. Whether you’re interested in them more for their utility or for the more fashion-forward adaptations, there’s a cargo pant out there that works best for you.

I don’t know about you, but I find cargo parts daunting to sift through. How should I style them? Which silhouette works best for me? When it comes to new trends, it can be difficult to integrate your style perspective with new pieces, which is why I’ve consulted stylist Marissa Pelly for all the advice on cargo pants. Having worked with talent like Bailey Bryan and Camrus Johnson as well as with platforms including Hypebeast and Complex, Pelly is an expert on trends and a streetwear queen.

Meet the Expert Marissa Pelly is a stylist, fashion editor, consultant, and Creative Director at Ricco Noir Studios.

“I love using cargo pants to create structural balance within a look,” Pelly tells Byrdie. “I think the best cargo pants are workwear—Carhartt and Dickies are the best. If you want to go designer, John Elliott and Ralph Lauren are great places to start.”

With Pelly’s expert advice and Byrdie’s product knowledge, we rounded up the best cargo pants options below.