The Best Candle Subscriptions to Lift Your Mood

While candles are great as decoration, to set the mood, or, simply provide light, their main purpose for many of us is to create a nice ambiance, add personality to a space, and maybe even reduce stress.

Candles have become something of a status symbol over the years, with new brands releasing new scents faster than we can burn them. With that can come some pretty serious decision paralysis. The solution: subscriptions that deliver gorgeously scented candles to your doorstep each month so you’ll never be devoid of good vibes.

We’ve rounded up the best candle subscriptions below. Whether you’re looking for a luxurious candle or an eco-friendly one, a clean fragrance or a floral, there’s an option for every candle lover out there. Sometimes the best pick-me-ups come in an 8-ounce reusable container.

Best Candle Subscriptions