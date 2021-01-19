24 Classic Camel Coats That Transcend the Trend Cycle

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
Your coat shouldn’t just cover up your outfit; it should be a main part of it. This is especially true during a winter that’ll likely be less about commuting through the elements and more about fitting in some time outdoors where we can get it. Still, it’s important to find pieces that are equal parts practical and stylish. And this season, that means the camel coat will be your go-to.
The classic style reigned supreme on the fall/winter runways and is a favorite of celebs like Gigi Hadid, and Gabrielle Union for good reason: Outerwear in a sophisticated hue like camel is a timeless piece that transcends the trend cycle. Still, if you’re looking for a style that feels decidedly current, there are a few avenues you can take. Even though dressing for the cold often means practicality takes precedent, it’s not hard to feel like yourself if you stick to a few key tenants of cold-weather style. The key is to find modern silhouettes that fit your personal style, layer up only as much as you need to, and stick to pieces that are easy to dress up and down.
Whether you gravitate toward a clean, longline coat that you’re teeming to wear with tailored trousers, or you’re still searching for the perfect camel-colored puffer that’ll go with everything in your closet, we've rounded up the best camel coat trends for winter. Plus, the best ones to shop now.
Longline Coats
If the puffer jacket is the workhorse of the camel coat trends, the longline silhouette is the show pony: It looks just as stylish when paired with a hoodie, sweats, and chunky sneakers as it does with a pair of wide-leg trousers and boots. If you’re looking to seriously impress, wear yours with a pair of knee-high boots that hit just above the coat’s hemline.
This style takes inspiration from a traditional blazer silhouette. Its notched lapels give it a more sophisticated vibe.
Possibly the most classic iteration, Vince’s longline camel coat is easy to dress up or down.
Daily Paper’s version of the classic wool coat has an embroidered Daily Paper logo on the right arm and two buttons, and front-flap pockets. Wear yours with a hoodie and wide-leg jeans that puddle at the bottom for a truly comfortable look.
With raglan sleeves, a knee-height hem, and oversized pockets, this camel wool-felt coat is majorly stylish.
This heavyweight style is peacoat-inspired and looks just as good with a pair of lug-sole boots as it does chunky dad sneakers.
Eileen Fisher’s cashmere coat is the perfect amalgamation of style and ease. Its oversized fit lends a more casual feel to any vibe.
Puffer Coats
The puffer coat is arguably winter’s most functional type of outerwear, and thanks to its recent revival in the trend cycle, designers and brands alike have made myriad iterations for just about any style. Embrace the throwback vibe with a cropped, quilted style, or go full tundra with a maxi-version that’ll feel like a glorified-yet-stylish sleeping bag.
Aritzia’s Super Puff coat is a cult-favorite for a reason: It’s impossibly warm, categorically stylish, and comes in a bevy of crops to choose from. The shorty is a personal favorite.
This mid-length coat is a hybrid of nearly every winter trend—faux leather, quilting, and an oversized, double-breasted fit—but still comes off as perfectly understated.
Uniqlo’s take on the classic puffer is just that: classic.
The two-tone camel on this super-warm puffer gives it a vintage, nostalgic feel.
A cropped faux-leather puffer jacket sounds polarizing, but it’s a must-have for any style.
Is there anything better than a sleeping bag coat? No.
Oversized Coats
Sure, an oversized coat allows for endless layers—but when you add in the camel hue, it has the added benefit of making you feel like the stylish ‘90s-era fashion icon you’ve always wanted to be. Take inspiration from Tom Ford-era Gucci (or, better yet, every single mom in 1996) with an oversized, notch-lapel topper in a light tan color and pair it with black or brown trousers and loafers for a full vibe.
Iro’s take on a camel coat has dropped shoulders and an oversized cut.
This oversized drape of AYR’s robe makes it perfect for indoor or outdoor layering.
UGG specializes in super-warm, super-cozy pieces for winter, and this oversized coat is no different.
The structure of this oversized peacoat from Raey gives it a more refined feel. Layer yours atop leather pants and loafers for an off-duty weekend look.
The slim sleeves on this camel jacket offset the relaxed body for a balanced-yet-cozy vibe.
This oversized corduroy coat is fleece-lined to keep you warm in even the coldest temps. The cocoon shape is just an added bonus.
Teddy Coats
The best thing about a teddy coat is that it feels like you’re wearing the coziest, most stylish blanket you own. The worst thing about a teddy coat is that it feels like you’re wearing the coziest, most stylish blanket you own. The plush outerwear style is inherently casual. Lean into the look with jeans and low-heeled boots.
This cropped teddy coat is exactly what you should envision when you think of a cropped teddy coat: cozy, warm, and so, so stylish.
Apparis’s faux-shearling coat is surprisingly versatile—and great for layering.
A true plush teddy sherpa, J.Crew’s iteration features a snap closure and deep pockets. Style yours with white sneakers and a beanie in a fun hue, like red.
STAND Studio’s heavyweight sherpa can stand up to almost any climate.
This classic teddy coat has a more sophisticated feel thanks to the drop shoulder and double-breasted closure.