24 Classic Camel Coats That Transcend the Trend Cycle

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Your coat shouldn’t just cover up your outfit; it should be a main part of it. This is especially true during a winter that’ll likely be less about commuting through the elements and more about fitting in some time outdoors where we can get it. Still, it’s important to find pieces that are equal parts practical and stylish. And this season, that means the camel coat will be your go-to.

The classic style reigned supreme on the fall/winter runways and is a favorite of celebs like Gigi Hadid, and Gabrielle Union for good reason: Outerwear in a sophisticated hue like camel is a timeless piece that transcends the trend cycle. Still, if you’re looking for a style that feels decidedly current, there are a few avenues you can take. Even though dressing for the cold often means practicality takes precedent, it’s not hard to feel like yourself if you stick to a few key tenants of cold-weather style. The key is to find modern silhouettes that fit your personal style, layer up only as much as you need to, and stick to pieces that are easy to dress up and down.

Whether you gravitate toward a clean, longline coat that you’re teeming to wear with tailored trousers, or you’re still searching for the perfect camel-colored puffer that’ll go with everything in your closet, we've rounded up the best camel coat trends for winter. Plus, the best ones to shop now.