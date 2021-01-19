24 Classic Camel Coats That Transcend the Trend Cycle

From puffers to teddy coats.

Your coat shouldn’t just cover up your outfit; it should be a main part of it. This is especially true during a winter that’ll likely be less about commuting through the elements and more about fitting in some time outdoors where we can get it. Still, it’s important to find pieces that are equal parts practical and stylish. And this season, that means the camel coat will be your go-to. 

The classic style reigned supreme on the fall/winter runways and is a favorite of celebs like Gigi Hadid, and Gabrielle Union for good reason: Outerwear in a sophisticated hue like camel is a timeless piece that transcends the trend cycle. Still, if you’re looking for a style that feels decidedly current, there are a few avenues you can take. Even though dressing for the cold often means practicality takes precedent, it’s not hard to feel like yourself if you stick to a few key tenants of cold-weather style. The key is to find modern silhouettes that fit your personal style, layer up only as much as you need to, and stick to pieces that are easy to dress up and down. 

Whether you gravitate toward a clean, longline coat that you’re teeming to wear with tailored trousers, or you’re still searching for the perfect camel-colored puffer that’ll go with everything in your closet, we've rounded up the best camel coat trends for winter. Plus, the best ones to shop now. 

Longline Coats

If the puffer jacket is the workhorse of the camel coat trends, the longline silhouette is the show pony: It looks just as stylish when paired with a hoodie, sweats, and chunky sneakers as it does with a pair of wide-leg trousers and boots. If you’re looking to seriously impress, wear yours with a pair of knee-high boots that hit just above the coat’s hemline. 

Oak + Fort Collared Coat

Oak + Fort Coat
Buy on Oakandfort.com

This style takes inspiration from a traditional blazer silhouette. Its notched lapels give it a more sophisticated vibe.

Vince Classic Coat

Vince Classic Coat
Buy on Vince.com

Possibly the most classic iteration, Vince’s longline camel coat is easy to dress up or down. 

Daily Paper Camel Wool Captain Coat

Daily Paper Camel Wool Captain Coat
Buy on Dailypaperclothing.com

Daily Paper’s version of the classic wool coat has an embroidered Daily Paper logo on the right arm and two buttons, and front-flap pockets. Wear yours with a hoodie and wide-leg jeans that puddle at the bottom for a truly comfortable look. 

See by Chloé Wool-Felt Coat

See by Chlo&eacute; Wool-Felt Coat
Buy on Net-a-porter.com

With raglan sleeves, a knee-height hem, and oversized pockets, this camel wool-felt coat is majorly stylish. 

Mackage Elodie Jacket

Mackage Elodie Jacket
Buy on Shopbop.com

This heavyweight style is peacoat-inspired and looks just as good with a pair of lug-sole boots as it does chunky dad sneakers.

Eileen Fisher Doubleface Wool Shawl Collar Coat

Eileen Fisher Doubleface Wool Shawl Collar Coat
Buy on Google.com

Eileen Fisher’s cashmere coat is the perfect amalgamation of style and ease. Its oversized fit lends a more casual feel to any vibe. 

Puffer Coats

The puffer coat is arguably winter’s most functional type of outerwear, and thanks to its recent revival in the trend cycle, designers and brands alike have made myriad iterations for just about any style. Embrace the throwback vibe with a cropped, quilted style, or go full tundra with a maxi-version that’ll feel like a glorified-yet-stylish sleeping bag.

Aritzia Cropped Goose-Down Puffer Jacket

Aritzia Cropped Goose-Down Puffer Jacket
Buy on Aritzia.com

Aritzia’s Super Puff coat is a cult-favorite for a reason: It’s impossibly warm, categorically stylish, and comes in a bevy of crops to choose from. The shorty is a personal favorite.

Sea Vegan Leather Waist Tie Coat

Sea Vegan Leather Waist Tie Coat
Buy on Shopbop.com

This mid-length coat is a hybrid of nearly every winter trend—faux leather, quilting, and an oversized, double-breasted fit—but still comes off as perfectly understated.

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Cocoon Parka

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Cocoon Parka
Buy on Uniqlo.com

Uniqlo’s take on the classic puffer is just that: classic.

The North Face Eco Nuptse Recycled Puffer Jacket

The North Face Eco Nuptse Recycled Puffer Jacket
Buy on Urban Outfitters

The two-tone camel on this super-warm puffer gives it a vintage, nostalgic feel.

Lioness Small Talk Jacket

Lioness small talk jacket
Buy on Shopbop.com

A cropped faux-leather puffer jacket sounds polarizing, but it’s a must-have for any style.

COS Long Hooded Puffer Coat

COS Coat
Buy on Cosstores.com

Is there anything better than a sleeping bag coat? No.

Oversized Coats

Sure, an oversized coat allows for endless layers—but when you add in the camel hue, it has the added benefit of making you feel like the stylish ‘90s-era fashion icon you’ve always wanted to be. Take inspiration from Tom Ford-era Gucci (or, better yet, every single mom in 1996) with an oversized, notch-lapel topper in a light tan color and pair it with black or brown trousers and loafers for a full vibe.

Iro Malara Wool-Blend Felt Coat

Iro Malara Wool Coat
Buy on Theoutnet.com

Iro’s take on a camel coat has dropped shoulders and an oversized cut. 

AYR The Robe

AYR The Robe
Buy on Ayr.com

This oversized drape of AYR’s robe makes it perfect for indoor or outdoor layering.

Ugg Hattie Long Oversized Coat

Ugg Hattie Long Oversized Coat
Buy on Ugg.com

UGG specializes in super-warm, super-cozy pieces for winter, and this oversized coat is no different. 

Raey Oversized Wool Pea Coat

Raey Wool Pea Coat
Buy on Matchesfashion.com

The structure of this oversized peacoat from Raey gives it a more refined feel. Layer yours atop leather pants and loafers for an off-duty weekend look.

Theory Clairene Jacket

Theory Clairene Jacket
Buy on Theory.com

The slim sleeves on this camel jacket offset the relaxed body for a balanced-yet-cozy vibe. 

7115 By Szeki Fleece Coat

7115 By Szeki Fleece Coat
Buy on 7115newyork.com

This oversized corduroy coat is fleece-lined to keep you warm in even the coldest temps. The cocoon shape is just an added bonus. 

Teddy Coats

The best thing about a teddy coat is that it feels like you’re wearing the coziest, most stylish blanket you own. The worst thing about a teddy coat is that it feels like you’re wearing the coziest, most stylish blanket you own. The plush outerwear style is inherently casual. Lean into the look with jeans and low-heeled boots. 

Abercrombie & Fitch Mid-Length Faux Fur Coat

Abercrombie &amp; Fitch Mid-Length Sherpa Coat
Buy on Abercrombie.com

The Arrivals Kala II

The Arrivals Kala II
Buy on Thearrivals.com

This cropped teddy coat is exactly what you should envision when you think of a cropped teddy coat: cozy, warm, and so, so stylish.

Apparis Faux Shearling Double Breasted Long Coat

Apparis Long Coat
Buy on Apparis.com

Apparis’s faux-shearling coat is surprisingly versatile—and great for layering.

J. Crew Teddy Sherpa Topcoat

J Crew Topcoat
Buy on Jcrew.com

A true plush teddy sherpa, J.Crew’s iteration features a snap closure and deep pockets. Style yours with white sneakers and a beanie in a fun hue, like red.

Stand Studio Camille Long Coat

Stand Studio Camille Long Coat
Buy on Shopbop.com

STAND Studio’s heavyweight sherpa can stand up to almost any climate.

Closed Teddy Coat

Closed Teddy Coat
Buy on Closed.com

This classic teddy coat has a more sophisticated feel thanks to the drop shoulder and double-breasted closure. 

