The 15 Best Button-Down Shirts That May Become Your Next Favorite

We are all about an item of clothing that works overtime as both a casual and dressy look, and button-down shirts are exactly that. The button-down is a garment that has historically been considered a staple in workwear wardrobes, but in more recent decades, it’s become a go-to for more casual looks, and has been worn in replace of an open cardigan, as a dress, and has even moonlighted as a bathing suit cover-up—not to mention all of its more formal uses, too. It’s truly one of the most adaptable pieces and something every person needs in their closet.

“Button-downs are a timeless, classic look,” says expert Max Bonbrest. “They can be dressed up, or worn casually, and are a perfect fit for any occasion." Nothing how the versatility of a button-down is its biggest asset, Bonbrest says it will "secure a long-lasting place in anyone’s closet, no matter your style."

Since it is truly an icon, button-down shirts aren’t that hard to come by—but finding the best takes some work, and we put in the hours. We searched every nook and cranny of the internet to find the best button-downs for everything from formal, office-appropriate style to casual and cool.

See which styles captivated us and are our reigning bests ahead.