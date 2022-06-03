The 19 Best Bucket Hats That Will Make Any '90s Icon Proud

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Keep reading for the best bucket hats, plus some expert advice from stylist Leena Alsulaiman.

With that said, looking for the best bucket hats can be a challenge since there are so many out there. To save you some time, we’ve narrowed down our favorites into an organized list based on color, fabric, price, size range, and more.

The chances are high that your favorite influencer or celebrity has been spotted in a bucket hat recently with the rise of '90s fashion trends. And you've probably landed on this page because you're interested in jumping on the bandwagon. Bucket hats are trending, yes, but they're a functional accessory as well, whether their purpose is to shade our face from the sun or keep our head warm in extremely low temps.

Whether heading to the park for a picnic or to the beach for some salt water and sunshine, this gingham bucket hat offers a vibrant look fit for the occasion. It's made from 100 percent cotton so it's easy to clean, in case it gets dirtied up from activities.

The oversized trend isn’t going anywhere and it’s even extended to bucket hats. This artisan-crafted hat boasts an eye-catching violet and white leaf stamp pattern and a 4-inch brim. Perfect for sunbathing or gardening.

On your next mountain adventure , opt for this water-proof, moisture-wicking, and sun-protecting bucket hat. Also, it features a chin strap to keep it securely on your head during activity so you’re not constantly fumbling around with it.

Made from a cotton/spandex blend for a bit of stretch, this youthful hat by Rebecca Taylor is an instant go-to. Wear other striped patterns for a matching look, or style with solid colors for a visual shift that will keep heads turning.

Show your wild side with this leopard print bucket hat that can add some personality to an outfit or top off an entire leopard print 'fit (the ultimate Y2K throwback, in our opinion). This hat by shoes and accessories brand Loeffler Randall features a flexible 2.75-inch brim and is made from easy-to-clean polyester.

This retro-style faux fur bucket hat from LITA By Ciara adds dimension and texture to any look no matter the season. Available in three solid colors, you can mix and match with so many cold-weather ensembles.

Depending on the size of your head, finding a bucket hat can be difficult. However, The North Face has a slightly larger size range than many other brands, ranging from S to XL. This bucket hat is made with the brand's signature FlashDry sweatband to keep you cool and sweat-free all day long.

Thanks to a handy necktie, this bucket hat designed by Jacquemus will stay put on your head even with those breezy beach winds. Plus, its wide brim will keep both your head and neck shaded—which is super important if you plan to be out in the sun all day.

Embrace the trends while helping protect the environment with this simple bucket hat. With these hats, Girlfriend Collective conserved over 100 gallons of water, prevented 0.30 pounds of CO2, and saved 0.53 kWh of energy. It's also available in two sizes, which is helpful if you know your head is above or below average size.

Amazon has almost everything and bucket hats are no exception. With over 9,000 ratings, this best-selling bucket hat is a fan favorite with UPF 50+ sun protection, a plethora of color options, and a lightweight design.

This option by Stand Studio is a modern bucket hat made from faux leather that offers a polished, high-fashion look for those special occasions. Available for around $155, it’s less expensive than real leather so you can get the same look without the more expensive price tag.

For those all about pink, this bright neon-hued bucket hat by Jacquemus is the way to go. Pair with your favorite all-pink outfit or with a solid black and white 'fit for a pop of color. If you're not into pink but love the design, it's also available in beige and navy colorways.

Take it back to summer camp as a kid with this tie-dye bucket hat by Italian brand Fiorucci. The blend of colors creates a visually appealing look that pops when paired with a solid-colored outfit (think fully black, white, or denim.)

Crochet is this year's tie-dye super-trend, and you're bound to spot it everywhere this summer, from crocheted crop tops to bikinis and, perhaps our favorite iteration, bucket hats. This vintage-style bucket hat by THE GREATEST plays into the Coastal Grandmother trend , as well, featuring ocean blue and sunshine yellow hues. Pair with the brand's Patchwork Crochet V-neck Button Vest .

No one does denim better than Levi's, so why not opt for an all-denim look from head to toe? This bucket hat is not only fashion-forward but casual enough to wear on those afternoon strolls and beach trips, too. Levi's denim is known for its durability, so you can expect this to be a mainstay in your closet for seasons to come.

This crafty bucket hat from The Series features vintage and deadstock charms that we are oh-so obsessed with. Based in New York, the brand sources vintage and secondhand materials and reworks them to create one-of-a-kind clothing and accessory pieces. This hat is available in a light denim version , too.

Just like you use sunscreen to protect your skin from sun damage, keep your head and hair protected with this wide brim bucket hat. Its strap ensures it stays put whether you’re still or on the go and the longer brim on one side can be used for extra protection from the sun's harsh rays . It even features an inner sweatband to absorb any moisture on those hot days ahead.

High-quality bucket hats don’t have to be expensive. At around $10, this bucket hat features a tie-dye pattern ideal for brunch with the besties or a last-minute trip to the beach. Plus it's reversible for added versatility and even more bang for your buck.

For a classic bucket hat, opt for this lightweight short-brimmed one that emanates '90s vibes. Wear with your favorite athleisure outfit or to the beach for an effortless yet playful look. Of course, its neutral color will pair well with basically anything in your summer closet.

What To Look For in a Bucket Hat

Circumference

If you know you have a larger- or smaller-than-average head size, it's important to check the retailer's size chart and compare it to your own measurements (we answer how to measure the circumference of your head in the FAQs below). Some hats come in multiple sizes, so look for these options versus bucket hats that are only offered in one size, which is likely going to fit the average person's head.

Brim

The brim width of a bucket hat not only determines its particular style but is also the key to more or less sun protection. If you burn easily, look for wider brims that will cover more of your face and neck than shorter ones.

Material

“Textured fabrics are still trending on the runway, from crochet to distressed materials," says Alsulaiman. "[One] perk of bucket hats is their flexible design, including the vintage, distressed look, which allows for various materials. This compatibility with many fabrics means that bucket hat manufacturers can create bucket hats out of whatever textured materials are trending."

FAQ What is a bucket hat? You might already know what a bucket hat looks like, but what actually is it? Here’s how Alsulaiman describes them: “A soft hat with a narrow, downward-sloping brim that got its name from the fact that it looks like an upside-down bucket. It has become more popular in the last few years, especially with streetwear.”

How do I style a bucket hat? The best part about fashion is that how you want to style a piece is up to you. However, Alsulaiman shares some insights on styling this trending fashion piece. “If you are dipping your toes into the trend, then style-wise, the way to go with bucket hats is to go with a solid color—denim is a plus," she says. "Play with textures and materials, too. Have fun with it!”

How do I measure my head for a hat? While many bucket hat sizes are available in a “one size fits all” or “one size fits most,” there are some hats with size options. To figure out how to measure yourself for a hat, you need to find your head's circumference. Here’s how you do that: “Use sewing measuring tape or a string and wrap it around your head above your ears and across your eyebrows," she says. "Then stick your finger under the tape so there is a little room. There you have the head circumference. When looking at the size charts, go for the next size up if you fall between measurements.”

Why Trust Byrdie

Casey Clark is a Byrdie contributor and has written about fashion for other publications like StyleCaster, Reviewed, and BuzzFeed. Staying up to date with the latest trends, she’s on the pulse of fashion for everyone and aims to make knowledge about the industry more digestible and easy to understand.

Erika Reals is the Associate Fashion Editor, Commerce at Byrdie. She has more than three years of experience in the commerce space and four in the fashion industry. A recent adopter of the bucket hat trend, she has already hoarded a small collection and wants to buy more from this list come her next payday.