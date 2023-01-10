The 13 Best Bronzer Sticks of 2023 for an Effortlessly Sculpted Glow

Yet, not all bronzing sticks are created equal—some iterations are designed to produce a light dusting of bronze-toned highlight, while others are intended to leave their mark via a strong dose of pigment with just one swipe. Finding the perfect bronzer stick for you depends on your preferences, price point, and skin tone—but we’ve made it easy to find your ideal match.

Our best overall pick is Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick , which our experts agree is worth every bit of its $28 price tag. The buttery formula, color payoff, shade and tone range, and ease of use make the Match Stix unmatched. If you’re looking for something a little more wallet-friendly, the NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Contour and Highlighter Stick has an impressive eight shades and is dual-ended (contour/bronzing on one end and a brightening highlighter on the other end)—all for under $12.

Beyond just their on-the-go and travel-friendly format, the stick design has its perks. “The stick format allows for more precise application and often deposits the pigment onto the skin really well so you don’t have to build coverage as much as powder formulas, for example,” says Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono . “Just one swipe helps you achieve an effortless and sculpted look.”

Bronzers are a commonplace staple these days, right alongside heavy hitters like concealer, blush, and mascara. While bronzers are a must, actually applying them can be tricky. Enter: Their more convenient and thoroughly modern cousin—the bronzer stick. Just what makes a bronzer stick so ideal? “Bronzer sticks are EASY,” emphasizes Milk Makeup Global Makeup Artist, Sara Wren .

What To Look for

Best Overall Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Contour Skinstick Sephora View on Ulta View On Sephora View On Fentybeauty.com What We Like Beginner friendly

Excellent variety of shades

Matte finish What We Don't Like Amount of product is smaller than expected, given the bulky packaging

What makes Match Stix Contour Skinsticks our overall best bronzer stick winner is its incredible shade range, silky smooth formula that blends seamlessly, and how it is honestly foolproof to use—whether you’re a bronzer novice or a professional. This is the bronzing/contour stick Rihanna uses, specifically in shade Truffle, notes Ono, which she says is the perfect contour shade for medium skin tones with neutral undertones. “The formula is creamy, but light as air, which is really important so you can be versatile with your application—you want to be able to apply bronzer and contour to the cheeks, forehead, side of nose, jawline, sometimes even your eyes,” she notes. And the formula has a matte finish, a must for Ono, who prefers to keep her bronzer and contour shimmer-free (but can layer highlighter on top, if desired) to prevent looking too shiny. Paris-based makeup artist Harold James loves Match Stix, too. “You can create the most natural soft bronzed effect,” he says. “It's long-lasting and ideal for oily skin. If it feels dry I recommend to warm it up on the back of your hands and apply it with a brush.” Price at time of publish: $28 Number of Shades: 9 | Size: 0.25 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No



Best Budget Wet n Wild MegaGlow Makeup Stick Conceal and Contour Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Wetnwildbeauty.com What We Like Affordable

Creamy, blendable formula

Buildable What We Don't Like Few options for darker skin tones Unsure about bronzer sticks, or questioning whether they’re right for you? Try this beginner-friendly, velvety stick that is easier than easy to swipe on and buff out. What’s extra special about this option is its unique cream-to-powder formula—it starts out as a pigmented cream, which you blend into your cheekbones as it settles into a silky powder. Many reviewers note that topping the formula with a powder bronzer or setting powder will lock in the color and take it to the next level. Price at time of publish: $4



Number of Shades: 3 | Size: 0.2 oz | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No

Best Splurge Westman Atelier Face Trace Contour Stick Sephora View On Nordstrom View On Sephora View On Credo Beauty What We Like Boldly pigmented

Natural-looking bronze

Luxurious packaging What We Don't Like Too warm for cool tones Clean beauty can often be considered synonymous with weakly pigmented or inefficient makeup products, however celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman’s clean luxury cosmetics line, Westman Atelier, is anything but. While yes, the milky formulas are innovative within the world of clean beauty (and packed with skincare ingredients, like jojoba seed oil), the pigments are luxe and high performance. Westman’s bronzer sticks are deeply pigmented, meaning that slightest swipe will give you all the matte bronze payoff you’ll need. Feel free to blend outward with a brush or you can try the Gucci-approved method of blending it in with fingers. “This is such a beautiful bronzer for a satin finish,” says James. “The texture is easy to blend for a seamless result,” he adds. “Highly recommend for dry skin.” Price at time of publish: $48



Number of Shades: 3 | Size: 0.21 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes The 11 Best Bronzer Brushes of 2023

Best Drugstore NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Nyxcosmetics.com What We Like Long lasting

Great variety of shades

Easy to blend

Accessible price point What We Don't Like Easily breakable packaging

And the winner for the most shade ranges goes to…drumroll…NYX Professional Makeup Wonder Stick Contour and Highlighter Stick. Eight glorious shades aside, this stick is actually a two-for-one deal: It offers contour/bronzing on one end and a brightening highlighter on the other. The double-ended bronzing and highlighter stick is incredibly impressive, especially with its less than $12 price tag. Fans really can’t seem to get enough of this buttery soft, easy-to-use, and flattering formula. Price at time of publish: $11 Number of Shades: 8 | Size: 0.28 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No

The 14 Best Drugstore Bronzers of 2023—All Under $25

Best Pigmented LYS Beauty No Limits Cream Bronzer and Contour Stick LYS Beauty View On Sephora View On Lysbeauty.com What We Like Richly pigmented

Creamy formula

Great deep shade options

Little goes a long way What We Don't Like Not enough cool tone shades

LYS Beauty’s bronzer stick glides on like butter, thanks to its hydrating formulation filled with rosehip oil and green tea extract. It also offers beautiful shade options for darker skin tones—a too frequently overlooked category by many other bronzer sticks. Plus, LYS is the first Black-owned makeup brand to get the Sephora Clean seal of approval. Price at time of publish: $19 Number of Shades: 5 | Size: 0.25 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes

Best for Fair Skin NudeStix Nudies Bronzer Stick Sephora View On Sephora View On Target View On Nudestix.com What We Like Long-wearing

Unique shades

Incredibly creamy formula What We Don't Like Not enough shades for darker skin Most of the bronzers on this list strive to mirror that natural, just-back-from-a-long-weekend-at-the-beach glow, but NudeStix’s shades step into a category all of their own. Each shade of this blush-bronzer hybrid offers a slightly flushed tint, for a sun-burnt and sun-bronzed look (sans the sun exposure). What’s more, this multi-use formula is milky smooth—perhaps too creamy for combination and oily-prone skin though—so you can apply with abandon, from your eyelids to cheeks to lips. Price at time of publish: $34 Number of Shades: 5 | Size: 0.25 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No

Best for Dark Skin UOMA Beauty Double Take Contour Stick Ulta View on Ulta View On Nordstrom View On Ulta What We Like Fantastic shade range



Two-in-one product



Soft, matte finish



Easy to blend



Very pigmented

What We Don't Like Pricey Uoma Beauty, the inclusive makeup brand founded by Nigerian-born beauty exec Sharon Chuter, is part of the (much-needed) beauty revolution to prioritize diversity and inclusivity. The brand is a leader in ensuring all skin tones are represented, and their bronzer stick is no exception, as evidenced by its wide range of color tones. This dual-ended stick not only features a matte bronzer, but also an illuminating highlighter for a one-and-done deal. You’ll find the formula is melt-into-skin creamy and easy to blend—but it might have more longevity if you set the bronzer with a powdered bronzer or setting powder overtop. Price at time of publish: $40 Number of Shades: 6 | Size: 0.38 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No Yes, Dark Skin Tones Can Wear Bronzer—These Shades Are Proof

Best for Contouring Makeup by Mario Softsculpt Shaping Stick 4.7 Kohl's View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Makeupbymario.com What We Like Easy to blend

Built-in angled buffing brush

Long-lasting formula What We Don't Like So good it’s usually sold out

Who better to take contour advice than from the man who popularized modern contouring himself? Master makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic has made intimidating makeup categories, like contour, easy and accessible with his eponymous line, including this bestselling SoftSculpt Shaping Stick. The bronzer/contour stick features a matte-finish cream formula along with a built-in buffing brush to sculpt your cheekbones on-the-go. His natural-looking contour-meets-bronzer is so good that most shades are currently sold out—so catch it if you can. Price at time of publish: $30 Number of Shades: 6 | Size: 0.37 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No The 11 Best Contour Sticks of 2023

Best for Beginners Merit Bronze Balm Sculpting Bronzer Sephora View On Sephora View On Meritbeauty.com What We Like Hydrating formula

Sheer-yet-buildable

Creamy and blendable

Safe for acne-prone skin What We Don't Like Excess product needed for noticeable color Some products claim to be beginner-friendly, but Merit’s Bronze Balm actually walks the walk. The sheer pigment is especially great for newbies to camouflage any application slips, yet the color is easily buildable for customizable color. To boot, all the products are formulated in partnership with celebrity esthetician Biba de Sousa and are specifically designed to be safe and non-irritating for acne-prone skin. Price at time of publish: $30



Number of Shades: 5 | Size: 0.44 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: Yes

Best Kit Jouer Cosmetics Bloom, Bronze & Glow Bronzer + Highlighter Duo Thirteen Lune View On Sephora View On Revolve View On Thirteenlune.com What We Like Glowy, radiant finish

Two-in-one design

Glides on easily What We Don't Like Not suitable for all skin tones

A back-from-the-beach bronze and airbrushed glow? Yes, please, and this dual-ended bronzing kit is a vacation in a stick so you can fake it till you make it (to the actual beach). The subtle, creamy bronze gives off the slightest natural glow, while the shimmering highlighter solidifies the back-from-holiday ruse. The formula also features super-hydrators squalane and rosehip oil for a moisturizing and nourishing experience that all skin types, but especially those with dry skin, will enjoy. Price at time of publish: $32 Number of Shades: 2 | Size: 0.29 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No The 14 Best Contour Kits of 2023

Best for a Natural Glow Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick Sephora View On Sephora View On Kohls.com View On Rarebeauty.com What We Like Applies effortlessly onto skin

Blendable formula

Pigmented

Doesn’t crease What We Don't Like Too warm for cool-toned skin The brainchild of Selena Gomez, Rare Beauty is beloved for their hyper-pigmented range of products. After all, the brand’s Liquid Blush has been going viral for its very vivid color—the tiniest dot will do ya—and their bronzer stick works exactly the same way. A quick flick of the wrist across your cheek will deliver a skin-like finish with mega color payoff. “The Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer Stick will give you a natural-looking glow,” says James. “It has a liquid-like consistency that looks totally organic,” he adds. “It won’t cake or crease.” Price at time of publish: $23 Number of Shades: 5 | Size: 0.25 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No

Best for Dry Skin Em Cosmetics So Soft Multi Faceplay Bronze + Sculpt Em Cosmetics View On Emcosmetics.com What We Like Great options for darker skin tones

Enriched with skincare ingredients

Hydrating

Bold pigmentation What We Don't Like Too dark for fair skin tones Michelle Phan, the early beauty YouTuber, created EM Cosmetics with the mission of making pretty and everyday beauty fun and approachable. Her silky smooth Bronze + Sculpt stick, which oozes with squalane and vitamin E, is a perfect example of the brand’s ethos—the development of makeup that is hydrating and pigmented, but also comfortable to wear and easy to apply. Designed for customizable pigmentation, simply dab the stick across your cheekbones and buff out with fingers for a subtle look or swipe right onto the skin for a stronger look. Price at time of publish: $30 Number of Shades: 4 | Size: 0.25 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes | Byrdie Clean: No