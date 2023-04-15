The 9 Best Brightening Deodorants of 2023

We conducted hours of research to find the best brightening deodorants on the market, evaluating each pick on their active ingredients to fade hyperpigmentation and keep the underarms fresh. We also considered any extra factors, like scent and lasting power. After consulting dermatologists and considering dozens of options, we landed on these top-rated picks.

“Brightening deodorants help to reduce odor and improve discoloration,” says dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick. “Some key ingredients that may be found include niacinamide, kojic acid, lactic acid, or glycolic acid [that are] known to gently exfoliate and brighten the skin.” To put it simply, they’re able to multitask, making them the perfect option for brightening pigmentation under the arms.

Summer is quickly approaching, which means we’re trading in our sweaters and jackets for tank tops and bathing suits. But as we get closer to the skin-baring season, many of us scurry to get our skin in tip-top shape. If you deal with darker underarms, you might be struggling to find the best product that can give you an even skin tone. Whether it be topical treatments or over-the-counter exfoliators, there are truly so many on the market to choose from. But, if you’re looking for a product that can lighten and keep your armpits smell-free, a brightening deodorant is the best choice.

Best Overall Kosas Chemistry Deodorant 4.8
Reviewed: This Kosas Natural Deodorant Keeps Me Fresh for Hours
What We Like Stain-free formula

Clinically tested to effectively neutralize body odor

Hydrating and soothing What We Don't Like Can feel sticky when first applied The Kosas Chemistry Deodorant can do it all—kill bacteria that causes body odor, visibly brighten underarm hyperpigmentation, and nourish and soothe irritated skin. Its star ingredients are a blend of AHA’s—shikimic acid, mandelic acid, and lactic acid—that are able to neutralize odor and tone discoloration. The addition of aloe vera and hyaluronic acid in the formula cause the cooling sensation when applied, for skin that feels fresh and clean. It has a serum consistency, and comes in a unique rollerball container for easy application. Byrdie writer Melony Forcier is a big fan, loving that the deodorant felt lightweight but kept her odor-free for hours—even after a hot yoga class. She noted that only one swipe was needed to last throughout the day, with no need for reapplication. We also love that it comes in two refreshing scents—but there’s also a fragrance-free option that protects just as well. Price at time of publish: $16 Type: Serum | Active Ingredients: Shikimic acid, mandelic acid, lactic acid | Size: 2.4 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Budget Dove Even Tone 48-Hour Antiperspirant & Deodorant Stick
What We Like Long-lasting protection

Moisturizes for smooth skin

Great scent What We Don't Like Can leave a white residue Many of us are already familiar with Dove deodorants, so why not stick to a tried and true favorite for a brightening pick? “Incorporating vitamin B3 [niacinamide], this antiperspirant works to address uneven skin tone in the underarms,” says Dr. Garshick—who personally recommends this formula for toning excess pigmentation. It contains aluminum to block out sweat and odor, as well as hydrating ingredients to soften and smooth the underarm area. Not only can you find this affordable pick at your local drugstore, but it also keeps you sweat and odor free for up to 48 hours—so you don’t have to worry about staying protected throughout the day. Price at time of publish: $7 Type: Solid stick | Active Ingredients: Aluminum, niacinamide, sunflower seed oil | Size: 2.6 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Scent Kaia Naturals Brightening Deodorant + Body Balm
What We Like Lovely, naturally-derived scent

Can be used all over the body

Soothes irritated skin What We Don't Like Can feel sticky upon application This clean formula is a great pick if you want a more luxurious scent for your daily deodorant. It has a naturally-derived fragrance of velvet vanilla and pear, that’ll keep you smelling fresh all day. This multi-use deodorant doesn’t just get rid of B.O. however—it also doubles as a body balm that can be used to fade hyperpigmentation all over and prevent chafing. It’s formulated with brightening hard-hitters, like niacinamide, alpha arbutin, and salicylic acid to tone the complexion. And instead of aluminum, it uses a fermented probiotic to control the bacteria that causes odor. With continued use, you’ll notice the darkness under your arms is reduced, and the skin is smoother overall. We also love that despite how powerful its formula is, it won’t irritate sensitive skin types. Price at time of publish: $26 Type: Balm | Active Ingredients: Saccharomyces ferment, salicylic acid, niacinamide, alpha arbutin | Size: 2.3 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes The 7 Best Shaving Creams of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Sensitive Skin Forgotten Skincare The Original Underarm Brightening Deodorant Cream
What We Like Non-irritating formula

Treats razor burn

Vegan What We Don't Like Shouldn't be used daily for sensitive skin types While this deodorant contains brightening components like vitamins C, E, and salicylic acid, it won’t irritate the skin or cause inflammation. That’s due to the addition of ingredients like squalane, glycerin, and aloe, that can soothe and nourish the skin. A cream formula, it’s able to treat hyperpigmentation, as well as razor burn and ingrown hairs. The result is smooth, even-toned underarms that are soft and odor-free. Price at time of publish: $44 Type: Cream | Active Ingredients: Salicylic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E | Size: 3.4 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Deodorant Concealer Joban Beauty Deodorant + Concealer
What We Like Multiple shades available

Easy to apply

Doesn't smudge or transfer What We Don't Like Applicator has to be cleaned after every use If you’re dealing with extremely dark underarms and want a quicker fix than a brightening formula can give, consider trying a deodorant concealer like this one from Joban Beauty. It’s able to keep sweat and odor at bay, while concealing hyperpigmentation and other dark marks. While you may be worried about it making a mess of your clothes, we’re happy to report that if you let it sit for 1-2 minutes after applying, it should stay smudge and transfer-free. Price at time of publish: $28 Type: Stick, concealer | Active Ingredients: Titanium dioxide, tea tree oil | Size: 1 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Unscented Drunk Elephant Sweet Pitti Deodorant Cream
What We Like Fragrance-free

Won't irritate sensitive skin

Long-lasting protection What We Don't Like Applicator can get messy after a couple uses While the majority of deodorants are fragranced, some may prefer one that just blocks odor without adding any extra. If that sounds like you, try this option from Drunk Elephant. Made with mandelic acid—an AHA that exfoliates dead skin for an even complexion and kills bacteria—it’s able to brighten the area while neutralizing smell. It also contains arrowroot powder, a natural antiperspirant. Non-toxic deodorants can get a bad rap for not lasting well throughout the day, but this one has been praised for its ability to keep you stink-free for up to 24 hours. Price at time of publish: $16 Type: Cream | Active Ingredients: Mandelic acid, arrowroot, shea butter | Size: 2 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes

Best Multi-Use The Ordinary Glycolic Acid 7% Toning Solution 4.5
What We Like Great value

Can be used on the face

Improves tone and texture What We Don't Like May irritate sensitive skin This popular toner has been all over TikTok the past year, with users describing how it helped to eliminate their body odor with consistent use. That’s due to the glycolic acid in the formula, which can reduce the bacteria in the skin (cite: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7198592/). The acid is also well-known for its brightening properties, so it solves the problems of smell and hyperpigmentation. It gets bonus points from us because there’s a good chance you already have it in your medicine cabinet. Price at time of publish: $13 Type: Toner | Active Ingredients: Glycolic acid, Tasmanian pepperberry | Size: 8 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes These Are the Best Drugstore Tinted Moisturizers and BB Creams

Best for Dark Skin Tones Clear Essence Adure Underarm Brightening Deodorant Crème
What We Like Contains natural brightening fruit extracts

Specifically formulated for skin of color

Can be used on different parts of the body What We Don't Like Can be sticky if too much is applied Not all brightening products are made the same, which rings especially true for those with darker skin tones. Some ingredients may not brighten as efficiently as they would on lighter skin, so it’s important to pick products that are catered to your skin tone. Clear Essence creates skincare specifically for people of color, and this deodorant was formulated with deeper skin in mind. Recommended by board-certified dermatologist Dr. Onyeka Obioha, it has vitamin C, tranexamic acid, and niacinamide to fade hyperpigmentation and even tone, as well as arbutin and antioxidant fruit extracts for further brightening. It’s also filled with multiple antibacterial agents to prevent odor and kill multiple types of bacteria. We also love that it can be used on other areas, like the elbows, knees and bikini line. Price at time of publish: $10 Type: Cream | Active Ingredients: Vitamin C, vitamin E, niacinamide, tranexamic acid | Size: 2.8 oz. | Cruelty-Free: Yes