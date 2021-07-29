Accentuate Your Figure with the Best Bras for Small Busts

As someone with a small bust, I’ve gone through all the motions I’m sure many of you like-chested folks have. I waited for my breasts to grow and they never did, leaving me in training bras for years. When I came to accept they weren’t growing, I acquired as many uber-padded bras as I could (sometimes, I even took my sister’s much-larger bras and stuffed them) from Victoria’s Secret Pink and such. Years later, in college, I stopped wearing bras altogether.

Here I am today, though, in the camp of doing what makes you feel good about your body. Even on days when I definitely don’t need a bra, I like to wear one because it makes me feel good. Some days I want extra coverage, and others I want a bit of lingerie lace peeking out of my top for the aesthetic. Ahead, see some of the best bras for small busts, my favorite picks for those of us who are small-chested to look and feel our best.