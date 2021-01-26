20 Comfortable Bralettes That Feel Like Nothing (But Still Give You Support)

Because we’ve been spending a lot of time at home, we’ve naturally been spending a lot of time in our underwear. TMI? No such thing. Who doesn’t love lounging around without the confines of tight clothing and restricting fabrics. Just like people, bras come in every shape and size. Bralettes, though, are a special present from the clothing angels for those who want a little less rigid support. Wearing bras used to be about structure, but since WFH life is less formal, these days, it’s all about comfort—what feels good and, let's be honest, what may look cozy-cool in Instagram pictures.

Looking for the perfect bralette? We've got you covered. Whether you’re looking for something to work out in, on the couch, or for a long leisurely walk: We've put together a comprehensive list of bralettes in different sizes, shapes, and colors to help you feel a little sweet even on your most gloomy of days.

For Working Out

Finding a bra to workout in can be challenging, but these are our favorites. Whether you’re doing pilates or going for a three-mile run, you should be able to do that in comfort and style.

Outdoor Voices Doing Things Bra $58 Shop

Girfriend Bianca Bra $38 Shop

Athleta Solace Bra $49 Shop

Asos Varley Berkley Bra $86 Shop

Ssense Black Orion Sports Bra $90 Shop

For Lounging Around

While we like to let our girls be free, you never know when you might need support or want to feel a little fashion. Remember, this is for all boobie shapes, sizes, and price ranges, so there’s definitely something for you.

The Great Eros Lugano Bandeau $88 Shop

Araks Willow Bralette $135 Shop

Aniela Parys Marina Bodysuit $156 Shop

Yasmine Eslami Soft Daisy Bra $116 Shop

Jonesy Scoop Bralette $38 Shop

For Feeling Sexy

Just because you’re home, doesn’t mean you can't feel empowered and sexy. Whether it’s solo or with a partner, you should be able to feel hot whenever you like. Might we recommend some of these suggestions? P.S. Valentine's Day is just around the corner.

Fleur De Mal Bow Embroidery Peekaboo Bra $148 Shop

The End Label You Drive Me Crazy Bralette $71 Shop

Agent Provocateur Lorna Plunge Underwired Bra $130 Shop

For Love and Lemons Madeline Underwire Bra $89 Shop

Spanx Spotlight Lace-Trimmed Stretch-Tulle Bralette $52 Shop

Just Because

Lingerie is not only about feeling sexy for someone else. It about you! Whatever your current situation (if you’re solo, coupled, tripled, or other), these feel-good pieces should be a sweet part of your wardrobe.

Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra $32 Shop

Pepper Limitless Wirefree Bra $48 Shop

Alo Wild Things Bra $62 Shop

Lively The Stripe Mesh Bralette $35 Shop