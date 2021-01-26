20 Comfortable Bralettes That Feel Like Nothing (But Still Give You Support)

For working out, lounging, or feeling sexy.

Woman wearing sports bra

Getty Images / Brooke Pifer

Because we’ve been spending a lot of time at home, we’ve naturally been spending a lot of time in our underwear. TMI? No such thing. Who doesn’t love lounging around without the confines of tight clothing and restricting fabrics. Just like people, bras come in every shape and size. Bralettes, though, are a special present from the clothing angels for those who want a little less rigid support. Wearing bras used to be about structure, but since WFH life is less formal, these days, it’s all about comfort—what feels good and, let's be honest, what may look cozy-cool in Instagram pictures. 

Looking for the perfect bralette? We've got you covered. Whether you’re looking for something to work out in, on the couch, or for a long leisurely walk: We've put together a comprehensive list of bralettes in different sizes, shapes, and colors to help you feel a little sweet even on your most gloomy of days.

For Working Out

Finding a bra to workout in can be challenging, but these are our favorites. Whether you’re doing pilates or going for a three-mile run, you should be able to do that in comfort and style. 

Outdoor Voices Bra
Outdoor Voices Doing Things Bra $58
Girlfriend Bianca BRa
Girfriend Bianca Bra $38
Athleta Bra
Athleta Solace Bra $49
Asos bra
Asos Varley Berkley Bra $86
Ssense Black Orion Sports Bra
Ssense Black Orion Sports Bra $90
For Lounging Around

While we like to let our girls be free, you never know when you might need support or want to feel a little fashion. Remember, this is for all boobie shapes, sizes, and price ranges, so there’s definitely something for you.

Lugana Bandeau
The Great Eros Lugano Bandeau $88
Araks Willow Bra
Araks Willow Bralette $135
Marina Bodysuit
Aniela Parys Marina Bodysuit $156
Soft Daisy Bra
Yasmine Eslami Soft Daisy Bra $116
Jonesy Scoop Bra
Jonesy Scoop Bralette $38
For Feeling Sexy

Just because you’re home, doesn’t mean you can't feel empowered and sexy. Whether it’s solo or with a partner, you should be able to feel hot whenever you like. Might we recommend some of these suggestions? P.S. Valentine's Day is just around the corner.

Bow Embroidery Peekaboo Bra
Fleur De Mal Bow Embroidery Peekaboo Bra $148
The End Label You Drive Me Crazy Bralette
The End Label You Drive Me Crazy Bralette $71
Lorna Plunge Underwired Bra
Agent Provocateur Lorna Plunge Underwired Bra $130
Madeline Underwire Bra
For Love and Lemons Madeline Underwire Bra $89
Spanx Bralette
Spanx Spotlight Lace-Trimmed Stretch-Tulle Bralette $52
Just Because

Lingerie is not only about feeling sexy for someone else. It about you! Whatever your current situation (if you’re solo, coupled, tripled, or other), these feel-good pieces should be a sweet part of your wardrobe.

Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra
Skims Fits Everybody Scoop Neck Bra $32
Limitless Wirefree Bra
Pepper Limitless Wirefree Bra $48
Wild Things Bra
Alo Wild Things Bra $62
Stripe Mesh Bra
Lively The Stripe Mesh Bralette $35
Tank Bra
Everlane Tank Bra $22
