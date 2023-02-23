Add These 14 Best Bracelets to Your Collection in 2023

To streamline your shopping process, we consulted two jewelry experts— Halle Millien , Associate Creative Director at Danish jewelry brand Skagen , and Logan Hollowell, founder of Los Angeles-based fine jewelry label Logan Hollowell —to keep you from an accessory-related conundrum and help us compile this list of the best bracelets available now.

And still, with so many types of bracelets, it can be difficult to choose the best one(s) to fit your wardrobe. Do you choose a charm, bangle, or cuff? What goes best with each type of outfit? Which design is the most versatile? Those are only the questions to ask yourself before evaluating quality and a piece’s value given its price point.

When it comes to jewelry, a little arm candy can go a long way. Think of a flash of silver on the wrist with an all-black outfit, or perhaps a chunky gold chain for when you want your baubles to compliment your summer tan. All in all, even the simplest of bracelets can do wonders to elevate a look.

This herringbone chain from Loren Stewart is an alternative spin on the everyday chain bracelet. It has a flat, opaque chain rather than an open-link one. We also love the designer, Rachel Loren’s, origin story, which is that she started Loren Stewart by melting down and upcycling her vintage jewelry. Talk about conscious fashion.

Diamonds are everyone’s best friend, so make sure your next find is full of them. Mejuri’s Micro-Pavé Diamond Rivière tennis bracelet consists of 176 SI1-2 diamonds set in 14K gold. Other than the design, we love that the diamonds are responsibly sourced and conflict-free, meaning that they’re mined using ethical practices.

Each of Jia Jia’s Arizona Gold Ruby bracelets is unique in its retrospective manner. In an ombréed range from pale pinks to deep merlots, the stones that string across this bracelet each symbolize sentiments of power, protection, and passion, according to the brand. We love it, especially when layered with gold pieces, bringing a pop of playful color to any stack.

David Yurman’s Cable Classics Bracelet is one of the most recognizable cuffs on the market. This silver and gold bracelet is also perfect for solo wear or stacking, and as Millien advises, when stacking she usually wears “the widest bracelet next to [her] watch and then [adds] on the thinner bracelets.” This bracelet would classify as a wider one, so layer up some slim ones on top.

Mateo combines multiple gemstones for its 14K Yellow Gold Diamond Pearl Chain Bracelet. It has a delicate gold adjustable chain with a lustrous pearl pendant in the center. It’s elegantly flanked by one bezel diamond and can be world alone or stacked for extra oomph.

When Alexis Bittar received a box of antique jewelry from his parents as a child, he was inspired to create his own intricate, crystal-encrusted pieces. Take this cuff bracelet as an example, which has crystals that line the 14K gold-plating and rhodium-tone brass.

A personalized bracelet under $25? Yeah, that’s what Amazon delivers to you. This nameplate bracelet gives you the option to engrave your name, a short quote, or any other message of your choosing, plus an extender in case you need extra length. There are also three metal options to choose from—gold-plated, silver, and rose-gold-plated.

It’s one of the most iconic charm bracelets for a reason. While the bracelet was inspired by the label’s key ring in 1969, this reinvented style is a classic of our time. Simple silver beads surround the single, signature Tiffany Blue engraved tag, and with that alone, everyone will know who you’re wearing.

The house’s iconic double-G logo cleverly blends into the chain links for a subtle but recognizable statement. Its aged finish emits a vintage vibe, which you can bring out even more with a grungy leather jacket, jeans, and a T-shirt.

Kate Spade offers a sleek gold-tone bangle with meaningful engraving. With “heart of gold” playfully etched on the inside, it’s a symbol of positive messaging. At under $40, it makes for a great gift to someone who you think can identify with the engraving. Plus, it’s easy to stack with other jewelry and wear every day.

If you’re into the idea of stacking multiple bracelets but want to keep the look streamlined, then consider a built-in layered bracelet. This bracelet from Jenny Bird is essentially a 3-in-1 deal, as it comes with three herringbone bracelets that connect with a single clasp. It’s that simple.

Logan Hollowell’s elephant tusk-shaped cuff is so luxurious. On one end of it is a single round diamond, and on the other, there are multiple tiny diamonds with divots that create the illusion of stars. “Falling in love with [a bracelet] is a must,” says Hollowell. “Ask yourself, is this an heirloom that will last forever?” Indeed, this cuff will last you forever.

A delicate, interlocking gold bracelet never goes out of style. And for under $50, you really can’t go wrong with the iteration from Gorjana. It’s an all-around great value to add to your daily stack or offer up as a gift to your bestie, sister, cousin, or mom.

Brilliant Earth crafts the perfect gold bracelet for just about any outfit, which is one of several reasons why it’s our favorite. The thin curb link chain is minimalist but would also work well in a bracelet stack. We also love the brand’s commitment to sustainable practices, like its use of recycled metals, Certified Carbonfree® status, and support of human rights funds.

Final Verdict

What to Look for in a Bracelet

Meaning

Hollowell says to think about purpose when choosing a bracelet. Are you looking for a bracelet for yourself or a friend? Perhaps you're looking to mark a milestone? To enhance the meaning behind your bracelet, you can even consider a charm that best represents the occasion.

Style

When selecting a bracelet, Millien says “it has to be easy to wear and not too fussy. It has to be something that can be dressed up for a dinner out or thrown on with our favorite loungewear.” Think of the style you’re choosing in the sense of how well it works in your wardrobe and how often you’ll wear it. There are chain link bracelets that work for stacking multiple bracelets, bangles for when you want something dressy, and charm bracelets for when you want to add a personal touch.

Metal Type and Durability

It’s important to note that some metals will not hold up the same way as others, especially plated versus solid pieces. The same also applies to your sensitivity: If you have sensitive skin, hypoallergenic metals, such as sterling silver, stainless steel, and 24K gold, are some options to keep in mind. This guide by Zales offers a fuller rundown of the most common metal types in jewelry.

FAQ What type of bracelet is best? “I love bracelets that are classic but can be layered to create your own unique jewelry style,” Millien says. Ultimately, though, the best bracelet is “whichever bracelet you are drawn to,” Hollowell adds. Some of [her] clients have been drawn to a gemstone with healing properties that they are manifesting into their life.” Other bracelet styles to consider are chain link, herringbone, layered, metal cuffs, and diamond bracelets. Most are versatile options to have in your rotation, depending on your style and comfort.

Which hand is best for bracelets? Millien says she always wears bracelets on her non-dominant hand so they don't rub against the table when she’s writing or sketching. But if you are ambidextrous or maybe just can’t pick a hand, we love wearing bracelets on both wrists for a layered look.

How do I stack or layer bracelets? Hollowell says she tends to “add different shapes, symbols, and colored stones to make a stack. One such example is a solid gold bangle layered with a diamond tennis bracelet for a mix of shape and structure. (For a pop of color in that arrangement, you can add Jia Jia’s Arizona Gold Ruby Bracelet.) Millien, on the other hand, usually layers her watch first and then puts bracelets on next so they can move freely and don't get stuck higher on her arm. But if neither of those works for you, layer bracelets with similar widths to avoid any bulk or added weight.

