From sexy cut-out shapes to romantic lace bralettes and even everyday sports options, our two experts have your needs covered, with their tried and true picks and all the reasons why. Below, find the 15 best bra tops that are both fashionable and supportive.

“Bra tops are literally bras, that are tops,” bra fit expert Jenny Altman explains to Byrdie. “These are always a good idea since you're getting the function and coverage of a bra, with the colors and patterns you'd want in a top.” Considering there are so many playful, thoughtfully designed styles on the market today, she encourages you to dare to bare. “These are not your mom's nude bras that are meant to stay hidden. These are bras to be seen!” she explains.

It is no surprise that bra tops are one item that has seen a huge revival. Since the reintroduction of ‘90s and Y2K-era trends across designer runways, bra tops have frequently been seen on the red carpet and perhaps, even more often, on the street by models, celebs, and influencers alike. There is no doubt that bra tops aren’t just having a moment, they are definitely here to stay as a closet staple. Thanks to their versatility, the best bra tops are all about function. Combining the qualities of two power players in every wardrobe, bra tops can provide coverage and support and be downright stylish, too.

Best Overall SKIMS Terry Lounge Seamless Bralette Skims View On Skims.com Yerry calls out this SKIMS bralette as a go-to, everyday bra and a great styling piece. The simple, scoop-neck bra top is made from soft, terry fabric and features subtle ribbing on the straps and neckline. The support strength is light and the straps are non-adjustable. Available in sizing from XXS-5X, most sizes will be able to find their fit. “This one can be worn in a million different ways,” Yerry tells Byrdie. “My favorite is with an oversized blazer! Take it up a notch and pair it with a mini skirt and you are golden.” Price at time of publish: $44 Material: 84% modal, 12% nylon, 4% spandex | Colors: Onyx, Oxide, Watermelon, Snow | Size Range: XXS/XS–4X/5X

Best Budget Out From Under Drew Seamless Ribbed Bra Top Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters “When you want to wear a bra top, but need the support of a bra, wear this one over your bra, and nobody will ever know,” Altman says. “You can wear this as a layering piece under all your favorite tops, yet it gives enough coverage to also wear it alone.” An entirely ribbed style, the knitted fabric is stretchy and molds to your figure. A scooped neck and back show off your décolletage, while the longline cut provides coverage where you want it. The thicker shoulder straps allow for bra layering, should you need extra support, as Altman mentioned. Price at time of publish: $20 Material: 70% modal, 25% polyamide, 5% elastane | Colors: Pale Pink, Black, Light Sand, Olive Green +more | Size Range: S–XL

Best V-Neck Venbond Sleeveless Seamless Crop Top Amazon View On Amazon If you’re not a fan of pesky, visible bra straps and cups when wearing one under your favorite V-necks and tanks, this bra top is the one for you. The deep V-neck cut is plunging yet supportive, thanks to removable cups already built into the design. Made from a tech-y, ribbed knit fabric, the stretch of the material will also assist in keeping things in place. The double layer is completely seamless, so nothing will show through either. Style as is during the warmer months or a tropical vacation, and layer up come cooler temperatures with a light jacket or cardigan sweater. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Spandex, nylon | Colors: Black, Blue, Brown, Coffee, Light Nude +more | Size Range: XS–XXL

Best High-Neck Aerie Seamless High Neck Bra Aerie View On Ae.com This ribbed bra top is a definite wardrobe staple. Designed with a high-neck and longline fit for extra coverage, this seamless style has no added padding or cups. Coming in eight colors and sizes XXS–XXL, it also has the ‘Real Good’ stamp of approval, meaning it is one of the most sustainable in the collection. “This looks great as a summer tank top,” Altman says. “Wear it alone with jeans or under a blazer or loose-fitting top to give you full coverage while showing off your shoulders and upper back.” Price at time of publish: $35 Material: 93% nylon, 7% elastane | Colors: Royal Palm, True Black, Medium Heather Gray, White +more | Size Range: XXS–XXL

Best Knitted Babaton Sculpt Knit Bustier Tank Aritzia View On Aritzia.com A signature knit fabric makes this Babaton bustier tank forgiving yet supportive. “I love a longer line bra top as it's so easy to just wear on its own, no layering needed!” Yerry says. This option has bustier-inspired seams, which give additional shape and definition to the figure. A double square neckline and tank straps round out the design detailing. The sky's the limit when it comes to color options. There are twenty hues to choose from, so you might be tempted to scoop up more than one. Price at time of publish: $68 Material: 99% nylon, 1% elastane | Colors: Warm Taupe, Dark Night Navy, Rich Mocha Brown, Black, White +more | Size Range: 2XS–2XL

Best Splurge LaQuan Smith Cutout Detail Bralette FWRD View On Nordstrom View On Fwrd.com View On Lyst.com Models and celebrities alike can’t get enough of LaQuan Smith’s bodycon silhouettes and cut-out shapes that show off the form. This bralette embodies the ethos of the label and is perfect for that next big night out. Made from stretch jersey, the fluid lines create a harness look. Style yours with black trouser pants and pointy mule heels for an of-the-moment look that feels red-carpet-ready. Price at time of publish: $325 Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: Black | Size Range: XS–L

Best Strapless Susana Monaco Crop Tube Top Shopbop View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue “These literally never go out of style, and are layering pieces you can wear year-round, especially in the summer,” Altman says of Susana Monaco’s cropped tube top. Available in both black and white, the fitted silhouette hugs the shape just so thanks to the seamless, jersey fabric. She suggests wearing this over a great strapless bra if you need extra support, or alone if you don't. When it comes to styling, pair with jean jackets, overalls, or every summer dress. Altman believes that this is one basic that you will go back to year after year. Price at time of publish: $56 Material: 86% nylon, 14% spandex | Colors: Black, White | Size Range: XS–XL



Best Bustier Fleur du Mal Bouquet Lace Bustier Top Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Fleur du Mal’s romantic underpinnings are a lingerie drawer must-have, but this bra top needn’t be reserved solely for intimate moments. A sleek bustier style, this option was designed with padded, underwire cups, boned side seams, and adjustable shoulder straps, mimicking a corset. The sheer floral mesh panels under the bust line add texture and a bit of interest to the overall look. “This one is so fun because the center of your outfit would revolve around a statement bra-like corset,” Yerry explains. “Wear it with a cool oversized jacket or blazer.” Price at time of publish: $268 Material: 78% polyamide, 22% elastane | Colors: Ivory | Size Range: 32B–36D

Best Plunging V-Neck Alo Yoga Alosoft Show Stopper Bra Alo Yoga View On Aloyoga.com “This bra doubles as a workout top. Kill 2 birds with one stone!” Yerry says. Thanks to the low-cut, V-neckline you can wear it well after class too. The snug band fits snuggly at the ribs holding everything in all without causing chafing, thanks to the signature Alosoft fabric. Lightly lined, the cutout racerback and removable cups offer even more support where you need it. “I would wear this one with a sheer top over it,” Yerry suggests, for a studio-to-street look or a night out. Price at time of publish: $68 Material: Polyester, spandex | Colors: Mars Clay, White, Black, Iced Green Tea Heather, Classic Red | Size Range: XS–L

Best Sweetheart By Anthropologie Seamless Sweetheart Bra Top Anthropologie View On Anthropologie “This stretchy, sweetheart bra top is super flattering at the bust line,” Altman explains. “It gives good coverage for larger busted women and gives the appearance of cleavage to those less so.” Made from an opaque ribbed fabric, Altman points out that it makes for a great stand-alone top, especially with the gorgeous cross-back detail. Her styling recommendations? “An easy match for summer skirts and shorts, yet great to go under Fall/Winter blazers and jackets when the season ends,” she adds. Price at time of publish: $30 Material: Nylon, elastane | Colors: Tangerine, Black, White | Size Range: XXS/XS–L/XL

Best for Small Busts Lululemon Align Asymmetrical Bra Lululemon View On Lululemon Lululemon’s trademark Align collection is made from buttery smooth Nulu™ fabric and is everything that you want a bra top to feel like. This asymmetrical, one-shouldered top is best for those with small busts ranging from A-B cup and comes in sizes 2-14. Lightly supported, this bra is best for low-impact activities, and that includes a night out when styled with high-waisted trousers and strappy stilettos. Price at time of publish: $58 Material: 81% nylon, 19% LYCRA® elastane | Colors: Poolside, Lip Gloss, Mango Dream, Flush Pink, Black | Size Range: 2–14 A/B cup

Best for Low-Impact Workouts Natural Feelings Yoga Tank Top Amazon View On Amazon A simple, seamless tank option is a fool-proof choice from low-impact workouts to hangouts with friends. This one has removable padded cups to provide that extra lift and coverage, should you prefer. Available in seventeen colorways, there is a bevy of earth tones and classics to choose from, allowing you to mix and match the style with everything in your wardrobe. Pair with biker short sfor a sweat session before brunch, or a high-waisted denim mini skirt for a park date. Price at time of publish: $33 Material: 80% nylon, 20% spandex | Colors: Baby Blue, Black, Coffee Brown, French Coffee, Grey Olive +more | Size Range: S–XXL

Best Colorful Dur Doux Criss Cross Bralette Shopbop View On Shopbop.com Summer is the time to experiment with color, and this pop of lime yellow is just the thing to give the neon trend a test drive. This bralette is made from a non-stretch crepe for a more structured look and finish. A flattering strapped scoop front meets at the neckline and splits into criss-cross back straps. Pull this style on with ease thanks to the invisible side zipper. Wear with the brand’s matching lime cutout mini skirt for a modern matching set or try with jogger track pants for a sportier spin. Price at time of publish: $175 Material: 95% polyester, 5% spandex | Colors: Lime | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Strappy Dôen Amora Top DÃ´en View On Shopdoen.com A favorite of co-founders, Margaret and Katherine Kleveland, the Amora is a structured bra top that comes in a few of the brand’s beloved in-house prints, like this gorgeous Montecito stripe. The softly gathered bust is fully lined and features dainty spaghetti straps and a mother-of-pearl button closure. This one is made from GOTS-certified organic cotton, meaning it is an earth-friendly style. Try layering it under an undone, poplin button-up or pairing it with the matching, striped midi skirt for chic summer outfits to wear over and over. Price at time of publish: $98 Material: 100% organic cotton | Colors: Montecito Stripe, Crimson Columbia Street Floral, Noir Columbia Street Floral +more | Size Range: XS–XL

Best for Layering Free People Everyday Lace Longline Bralette Free People View On Nordstrom View On Freepeople.com Simple and sweet, this triangle bra top is a layering lover’s dream piece. This unlined bralette is a pull-on style with a longline silhouette and lightweight, lacy fabrication that is stretchy and comfortable. The scalloped trim is perfect peeking out under a blouse or jacket, but Yerry suggests a modern styling twist. “I love this look over a t-shirt since it elevates a classic tee,” she says. “If this is what you are going for, it's probably best to get a size up or wear it with a tight tee.” Price at time of publish: $30 Material: 84% polyamide, 16% elastane | Colors: Black, Poinsettia, Marlin, Tuscany, Mocha Java +more | Size Range: XS–XL

Best Halter TnAction TnaBUTTER Halter Bra Top Aritzia View On Aritzia.com “A neutral bra top in black, white, or cognac is the sports bra you need that looks good,” Altman says. “A cutaway is so flattering!”. Offering ample support thanks to the halter neckline and cross-back straps, this one is made from TnaBUTTER™—a barely-there fabric that is super soft and sweat-wicking. “This bra looks just as good with biker shorts as it does under a summer cardi or bomber jacket,” she notes in regard to styling this top. Price at time of publish: $38 Material: 80% nylon, 20% elastane | Colors: Cold Foam White, Cognac, Black | Size Range: 2XS–XL

Best Ribbed Alo Yoga Goddess Ribbed Cross Crop Top Shopbop View On Aloyoga.com View On Bloomingdales View On Shopbop.com “This is a must-have, in both black and white, for summer dressing,” Altman says. “With a built-in padded bra, you can wear this on rotation—think leggings and bike shorts, then under summer camp shirts and dresses.” Designed with a crossed front and made from softly knitted rib fabric, “the high neck is great for summer tans,” she adds. The bra's stretch and support keep layers at a minimum, for those hot and sticky days of summer. Price at time of publish: $68 Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex | Colors: Black, White | Size Range: XS–L

Best Cotton Oddobody Cami Tank Oddobody View On Oddobody.com If you prefer to go au natural, Oddobody’s cami tank lands somewhere in between a top and a bra, making it perfect for those who do not require or want extra padding and cups. Ethically made from 100% organic pima cotton, it is lightweight, soft, durable and extremely breathable. The best part? A portion of all proceeds goes to organizations supporting sexual and reproductive health. Price at time of publish: $32 Material: 100% organic Pima cotton | Colors: Midnight, Chalk, Mauve | Size Range: XS–XL

Most Printed Off-White Colorblock Crop Top Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Make a splash with this vibrant, brushstroke print from celeb and model-approved label Off-White. The colorful pattern takes center stage, on the high-neck, sleeveless design. The armholes and neckline are piped with a thick, black band, offering an easy way to pair back to a neutral color when styling. This top needn’t be reserved for just a workout look at the gym either. It will look just as good post-sweat, when styled with baggy jeans or a high-waisted mini skirt for a cute festival look. Price at time of publish: $390 Material: 90% polyamide, 10% elastane | Colors: Black Multi | Size Range: XS–XL