With so many designs and styling options to choose from, we spoke to two underwear experts, Katie Lopes, co-founder of Stripe and Stare , and Jennifer Zuccarini, founder and CEO at Fleur du Mal , to learn where one should get started with the boxer short trend. Beyond that, we combed the internet’s dozens of styles—ranging from actual underwear and lingerie to streetwear shorts—to find the best ones.

Our top pick for best boxers are the Free People Sunday Morning Boxer Shorts . Not only are they incredible breathable and comfortable, they are available in 21 different colors and prints, made from 100 percent cotton, and come in at a reasonable price. For a more budget option or if you just want to try out the trend before making any bigger investments, we would recommend the Uniqlo Woven Striped Boxers that are offered up to size 3X.

Boxers are going from the sheets to the streets with stylish ready-to-wear shorts, inspired by the classic underwear style. A crossover between underwear and loungewear , boxer shorts vary in style, with some mimicking the traditional loose-fit, button-fly style and others made to fit under clothing in a more form-fitting boy shorts kind of way.

Best Overall: Free People Sunday Morning Boxer Shorts Free People View On Backcountry.com View On Freepeople.com View On Revolve These boxers from Free People are a good mix between lounge-worthy sleepwear and ready-to-wear shorts with their relaxed fit, cotton fabric, and cuffed detailing. These qualities make them both versatile and comfortable, and therefore perfect for lounging around the house, running errands, or taking a nap. On top of that, they come in 21 different colors and prints, including a big mix of plaid styles. Material: 100% cotton | Size Range: XS-XL Price at time of publish: $28

Best Budget: Uniqlo Woven Striped Boxers Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com For a budget-friendly pair of boxers you can wear in and outside of the home, there are the Woven Striped Boxers from Uniqlo. They’re made from cotton and are held up with a stretchy elastic waistband, so the shorts are breathable, comfortable, and the perfect entry into the boxer fashion trend without a big investment. Pair them with a fitted tank top and an open button-down top. Material: 100% cotton with polyester/spandex elastic band | Size Range: S-3X Price at time of publish: $8

Best Briefs: wirarpa Women's Boxer Briefs Amazon View On Amazon The wirarpa Boxer Briefs from Amazon are a brief-infused boxer for those looking for a snug fit. This five-pack comes in a variety of color options, including neutral hues like black and white. Highly recommended by Amazon customers, the soft, breathable, and lightweight shorts are considered “all-purpose” and have kept wearers comfortable through everything from lounging to exercising. Material: 95% combed cotton, 5% spandex | Size Range: S-3X Price at time of publish: $26

Best Linen: Everlane The Linen Boxer Short Everlane View On Everlane.com If you’re unsure about the boxer short ready-to-wear trend, we recommend starting with a pair of linen shorts, which feel a little less like underwear and more like a stylish pair of shorts. These come in a fantastic color range, so you can choose the one that best suits your style. Pair them with a cropped white tank and open button-down, or make it a matching set with The Linen Button-Front Crop Tank. Material: 100% linen | Size Range: XXS-XL Price at time of publish: $50 The 10 Best Linen Pants for Easy, Breezy Summer Outfits

Best Modal : Knix Micro Modal Essential Boxer Brief Knix View On Knix For the most breathable pair of fitted boxers, you want something made from modal, like this boxer brief style from Knix. They’re made in a ribbed material, made to go undetected under clothing. The perfect pair of underwear for skirts and dresses, these boxers are soft, breathable, and comfortable enough for long wear. Material: 90% modal, 10% spandex; 84% modal, 8% seaweed, 8% spandex gusset | Size Range: XS-4X Price at time of publish: $30

Best Silk: EBY Washable Eco Silk Shorts EBY View On Join-eby.com Silk boxer shorts feel ultra-luxurious, but can be a pain to care for, since silk often requires hand-washing or dry cleaning. EBY solved this shoppers’ dilemma by crafting a low-maintenance alternative. Its silk shorts (actually made from recycled polyester) are washable and versatile enough to pass not only for loungewear but for ready-to-wear, too. And you’d never guess they’re not silk. Material: 100% recycled polyester | Size Range: XS-XL Price at time of publish: $42

Best Period-Friendly: Thinx Period Pajama Sleep Shorts Amazon View On Amazon View On Thinx.com You don’t need tight-fitting period underwear to keep leaks at bay. Case in point: These Thinx boxer shorts feature that flowy style you want in a boxer with an absorbency the brand claims is equivalent to five regular tampons. They achieve this with the help of built-in bikini underwear designed with the brand’s extended gusset for leak protection. Material: Modal, spandex, cotton, polyester | Size Range: XS-4X Price at time of publish: $150 Peace Out, Pads! These Are the 14 Best Period Panties

Best Longline: SKIMS Boyfriend Boxer SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Skims.com Whether you’re looking to lounge or swap out your bike shorts, these longline Boyfriend Boxers from SKIMS will likely do the trick. They’re inspired by a classic fitted boxer short and made with a lightweight, stretch jersey material and a comfortable waistband that makes them great for layering under clothing. Still, don’t let their fabric fool you, as they’re still durable enough to wear solo when running errands. Material: 47% cotton, 48% modal, 5% spandex | Size Range: XXS-4X Price at time of publish: $26

Best Boyshort: Alo Icon Ribbed Boyshort Alo View On Aloyoga.com Boyshort lovers will fall for Alo’s Icon Ribbed Boyshort. Their length and lightweightedness make them perfect for lounging and layering under clothing. Plus, they’re made from a super-soft jersey material that hugs the body and boasts a ton of comfort. Material: Ribbed jersey | Size Range: XS-L Price at time of publish: $24

Best Cotton: Comme Si La Boxer Classica Comme Si View On Commesi.com The OG boxer style is a pair of durable and structured cotton shorts. This pair from Comme Si is just that. The boxers are made from Italian cotton poplin and nod to the timeless men’s undergarment style with a truly boxy silhouette, ruched waistband, and button-closed fly. Wear them on their own with a cropped tank instead of your usual summer shorts, as loungewear, or under your favorite baggy jeans. Material: 100% Italian cotton poplin | Size Range: XS-XL Price at time of publish: $65 19 of the Best Straight-Leg Jeans for All Comfort and Styling Occasions

Best Sporty: Reboot The Boxing Short Reboot View On Rebootandco.com Reboot’s silk boxing shorts pay homage to the style’s sporty origins in their resemblance to the bottoms professional boxing athletes wore in the ring. Today, these stylish athleisure shorts are the perfect dressy pair of boxers but can still work well for workouts, too. Material: 100% silk charmeuse | Size Range: XS-XL Price at time of publish: $218

Best Lace: Fleur du Mal Eyelet Embroidery Short Fleur du Mal View On Fleurdumal.com Lingerie meets boxers with these lacey shorts from Fleur du Mal. The floral lace boxers are a super sexy way to rock the undergarment trend. Wear them to bed or as a part of an outfit, perhaps with a cropped ribbed tank and ballerina flats, for your next run to the post office. Material: 90% cotton, 10% polyester | Size Range: XS-L Price at time of publish: $195 Ready to Indulge in Balletcore? We Found the Best Ballet Flats for You

Best Stripe: Hommegirls Ticking Stripe Boxer Shorts Hommegirls View On Hommegirls.com The most classic boxer shorts look comes in the form of a striped pair, like these from Hommegirls. Beyond the subtle striping, they’re made with cotton and take inspiration from menswear with their low rise and relaxed fit. Since they’re so ultra-breezy, they make for a must-wear on hot days. Material: 100% Italian cotton | Size Range: S-L Price at time of publish: $55