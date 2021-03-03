These 30 Boots Will Instantly Elevate Your Footwear Collection

From over-the-knee to Chelsea boots.

boots

It's hard to imagine a world without boots. From Chelsea boots to cowboy boots, every style, shape, and silhouette serves a unique purpose. A beautifully-crafted, versatile pair of boots act as the ultimate outfit-finisher. And though there's a slim-to-none chance that you don't already have this footwear staple in your closet, you might be on the hunt for your next great pair. Yes? Well, continue ahead.

To determine the style of boot that's best for you, there are a few considerations. Your desired heel height, color palette, and aesthetics are all worth evaluating before picking out a pair of boots. When browsing through boots online or in-person, ask yourself a few questions: Would I rather have boots I can wear with everything or just for special occasions? Do I need to choose a low block heel to support my feet? What color boot will go with the most items in my wardrobe? Once you've answered a few of these important questions, take a peek at our roundup of the best boot styles below.

Chelsea Boots

Every person's wardrobe will benefit from having a pair of classic Chelsea boots. This timeless footwear staple can be worn with almost anything—from a floral midi dress to a classic t-shirt and jeans combo. Consider them the bread and butter of the boot world.

Suba Chelsea
Labucq Suba Chelsea $490
Robie Chelsea Boot
Jack Erwin Robie Chelsea Boot $225
Le Canon Bootie
Frame Le Canon Bootie $598
Suede Boots

If your personal style is a continuous homage to ‘70s sensibilities, then a pair of tall suede boots must be in your possession. They look especially good with a denim midi skirt.

Queen Boots
Chelsea Paris Queen Boots $595
Wally Boots
Staud Wally Boots $595
Bronco Knee High
Tamara Mellon Bronco Knee High $895
Combat Boots

You may have already noticed, but grunge combat boots are having a major moment right now. But today's take on them includes a twist. Rather than styling them with punk pieces, the fashion influencers have been contrasting their tough aesthetic with soft, romantic separates like puff sleeves and voluminous white dresses.

leather boots
& Other Stories Chunky Knee High Leather Boots $279
Tara Leather Boots
Vagabond Tara Leather Boots $125
Strike Matte-Leather Ankle Boots
Balenciaga Strike Matte-Leather Ankle Boots $950
Cowboy Boots

Western cowboy boots are the kind of shoes that feel trendy but simultaneously never go out of style. If you want a pair of boots you can toss on with a flowy dress and go, make it these.

Mermaid Doodle Boots
Brother Vellies Mermaid Doodle Boots $1150
Colt Western Ankle Boots
Ba&sh Colt Western Ankle Boots $395
Western boots
Reike Nen Western Wave Boots $446
Rain Boots

The Rain Boot
Everlane The Rain Boot $75
Original Chelsea Boots
Hunter Original Chelsea Boots $135
Thermal Chelsea Boots
Blundstone Thermal Chelsea Boots $230
Tackle gloomy weather in style with a chic pair of rain boots. They’re the kind of investment that you tend to put off but once you’ve got them in your closet, they become irreplaceable. 

Lace-Up Boots

Slalom Boots
Nomasei Slalom Boots $590
Park Boots
Dear Frances Park Boots $520
Croc Cabria Boots
Vince Croc Cabria Boots $450
A little bit Victorian and a little bit Old English, flat lace-up boots are a great choice to swap out your sneakers for if your outfits could use a pinch of polish.

Square Toe Boots

Stitched Square Toe Ankle Boots
Neda Stitched Square Toe Ankle Boots $119
Lange Zebrina Boot
By Far Lange Zebrina Boot $800
Melia Boot
Peche Melia Boot $92
No longer reserved for your grandma’s closet, the square-toe shoe silhouette is back in full force. While this shape has been spotted in all forms (from flats to heels), there’s something decisively chic about square-toe boots.

Hiker Boots

Selma Boot
Flattered Selma Boot $279
Vasque
Vasque St. Elias Hiking Boot $200
Sporty Hiking Boots
Ganni Sporty Hiking Boots $395
Even if you’re not a big-time hiker, this sporty silhouette is worth investing in. Wear it with your favorite activewear layers or with a casual house dress for ‘90s vibes.

Python Boots

Aroha Snake Leather Ankle Boots
Miista Aroha Snake Leather Ankle Boots $273
Monica Boot
Loq Monica Boot $360
Ursula Snake Boots
Kat Maconie Ursula Snake Boots $226
Whether it’s zebra, cheetah, or python, an animal-print boot is an easy way to take your outfit up a notch. Right now, a snake pattern feels quite cool.

Over-The-Knee Boots

Not for the faint of heart, an over-the-knee boot is arguably the sexiest boot of the bunch. If the silhouette feels too adventurous for your style, try a flat pair to make the overall aesthetic feel more low-key.

Pipe Faux-Leather Over-the-Knee Boots
Proenza Schouler Pipe Faux-Leather Over-the-Knee Boots $975
Lowland Suede Over-the-Knee Boots
Stuart Weitzman Lowland Suede Over-the-Knee Boots $800
Overtime boot
Good American The Overtime Boot $345
Shin-Length Boots

When in doubt, a shin-length boot in an earthy hue like olive or gray is the gift that keeps on giving. You’ll want to wear them until you can't anymore.

Elise Bootie
Loeffler Randall Elise Chocolate Stretch Bootie $395
ankle boots
Manu Atelier Chae Ankle Boots $580
Gaby Block Heeled Ankle Boot
Aera Gaby Block Heeled Ankle Boot $495
Riding Boots

If equestrian scenes from The Crown made your heart flutter with fashion delight, why not commit to the aesthetic and add a pair of riding boots to the mix? 

Leather Chunky Sole Knee High Boots
Cos Leather Chunky Sole Knee High Boots $390
The Winslow Knee-High Boots
Madewell The Winslow Knee-High Boots $230
Melissa Boots
Frye Melissa Boots $348
Slouchy Boots

Give a stylish nod to the '70s and '80s with a pair of slouchy boots. The way to wear them right now is with your pants tucked inside, rather than layered on top.

Wandler Boots
Wandler Lina Boots $800
Cynis Leather Knee Boots
Neous Cynis Leather Knee Boots $860
Landyn Boots
Paige Landyn Boots $279
