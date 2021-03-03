These 30 Boots Will Instantly Elevate Your Footwear Collection

In This Article
It's hard to imagine a world without boots. From Chelsea boots to cowboy boots, every style, shape, and silhouette serves a unique purpose. A beautifully-crafted, versatile pair of boots act as the ultimate outfit-finisher. And though there's a slim-to-none chance that you don't already have this footwear staple in your closet, you might be on the hunt for your next great pair. Yes? Well, continue ahead.
To determine the style of boot that's best for you, there are a few considerations. Your desired heel height, color palette, and aesthetics are all worth evaluating before picking out a pair of boots. When browsing through boots online or in-person, ask yourself a few questions: Would I rather have boots I can wear with everything or just for special occasions? Do I need to choose a low block heel to support my feet? What color boot will go with the most items in my wardrobe? Once you've answered a few of these important questions, take a peek at our roundup of the best boot styles below.
Chelsea Boots
Every person's wardrobe will benefit from having a pair of classic Chelsea boots. This timeless footwear staple can be worn with almost anything—from a floral midi dress to a classic t-shirt and jeans combo. Consider them the bread and butter of the boot world.
Suede Boots
If your personal style is a continuous homage to ‘70s sensibilities, then a pair of tall suede boots must be in your possession. They look especially good with a denim midi skirt.
Combat Boots
You may have already noticed, but grunge combat boots are having a major moment right now. But today's take on them includes a twist. Rather than styling them with punk pieces, the fashion influencers have been contrasting their tough aesthetic with soft, romantic separates like puff sleeves and voluminous white dresses.
Cowboy Boots
Western cowboy boots are the kind of shoes that feel trendy but simultaneously never go out of style. If you want a pair of boots you can toss on with a flowy dress and go, make it these.
Rain Boots
Tackle gloomy weather in style with a chic pair of rain boots. They’re the kind of investment that you tend to put off but once you’ve got them in your closet, they become irreplaceable.
Lace-Up Boots
A little bit Victorian and a little bit Old English, flat lace-up boots are a great choice to swap out your sneakers for if your outfits could use a pinch of polish.
Square Toe Boots
No longer reserved for your grandma’s closet, the square-toe shoe silhouette is back in full force. While this shape has been spotted in all forms (from flats to heels), there’s something decisively chic about square-toe boots.
Hiker Boots
Even if you’re not a big-time hiker, this sporty silhouette is worth investing in. Wear it with your favorite activewear layers or with a casual house dress for ‘90s vibes.
Python Boots
Whether it’s zebra, cheetah, or python, an animal-print boot is an easy way to take your outfit up a notch. Right now, a snake pattern feels quite cool.
Over-The-Knee Boots
Not for the faint of heart, an over-the-knee boot is arguably the sexiest boot of the bunch. If the silhouette feels too adventurous for your style, try a flat pair to make the overall aesthetic feel more low-key.
Shin-Length Boots
When in doubt, a shin-length boot in an earthy hue like olive or gray is the gift that keeps on giving. You’ll want to wear them until you can't anymore.
Riding Boots
If equestrian scenes from The Crown made your heart flutter with fashion delight, why not commit to the aesthetic and add a pair of riding boots to the mix?
Slouchy Boots
Give a stylish nod to the '70s and '80s with a pair of slouchy boots. The way to wear them right now is with your pants tucked inside, rather than layered on top.