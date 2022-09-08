The 17 Best Bootcut Jeans for Every Size, Rise, and Occasion

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

With skinny jeans fully on their way out as the most popular denim trend, many other styles are making a major comeback, including bootcut. Bootcut—aka jeans that have a slim fit on top but flare out at the bottom—are on the rise with people of all ages, denim preferences, and body types, due to their throwback look and feel. Functionality wise, they are jeans that are meant to be worn over boots (hence the name), since the slightly flared hems can accommodate more room for this type of footwear that rises above the ankle and can be rather clunky.

“This style is having a moment,” says Eliana Thomas, a stylist at the online personal styling service Stitch Fix. Thomas notes that they’re as versatile as it gets, the type of pants that are able to “be worn from the office to Sunday brunch” and for years on end.

Byrdie Researched & Approved Our favorite bootcut jeans on the market are Lee's Flex Motion Regular Fit Bootcut Jean. Not only are they super affordable, they have an inclusive size range and six different denim washes to choose from. Plus, you can count on the iconic Lee brand offering durable jeans that will last. If you prefer to splurge, we recommend The Vivian Jean by Khaite. They're graced with a streamlined, crisp design that's timeless and versatile.

Of course, there’s no one kind of bootcut jean that fits every single person, so to make your shopping process as easy as possible, we’ve rounded up the best bootcut jeans styles on the market right now and separated them by budget, rise, color, and more.

Keep reading for Byrdie’s picks of the best bootcut jeans, as well as more styling and shopping advice from Thomas.

