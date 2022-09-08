The 17 Best Bootcut Jeans for Every Size, Rise, and Occasion

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
With skinny jeans fully on their way out as the most popular denim trend, many other styles are making a major comeback, including bootcut. Bootcut—aka jeans that have a slim fit on top but flare out at the bottom—are on the rise with people of all ages, denim preferences, and body types, due to their throwback look and feel. Functionality wise, they are jeans that are meant to be worn over boots (hence the name), since the slightly flared hems can accommodate more room for this type of footwear that rises above the ankle and can be rather clunky.
“This style is having a moment,” says Eliana Thomas, a stylist at the online personal styling service Stitch Fix. Thomas notes that they’re as versatile as it gets, the type of pants that are able to “be worn from the office to Sunday brunch” and for years on end.
Our favorite bootcut jeans on the market are Lee's Flex Motion Regular Fit Bootcut Jean. Not only are they super affordable, they have an inclusive size range and six different denim washes to choose from. Plus, you can count on the iconic Lee brand offering durable jeans that will last. If you prefer to splurge, we recommend The Vivian Jean by Khaite. They're graced with a streamlined, crisp design that's timeless and versatile.
Of course, there’s no one kind of bootcut jean that fits every single person, so to make your shopping process as easy as possible, we’ve rounded up the best bootcut jeans styles on the market right now and separated them by budget, rise, color, and more.
Keep reading for Byrdie’s picks of the best bootcut jeans, as well as more styling and shopping advice from Thomas.
Best Overall: Lee Flex Motion Regular Fit Bootcut Jeans
You can’t get better than these classic bootcut jeans from Lee, which feature an ultra-comfortable waistband, stretchy and flexible denim, and mid-rise height, and come in plus sizing, as well. They have hundreds of rave reviews for a reason.
Material: 60% cotton, 22% rayon, 17% polyester, 1% spandex | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 0-30W (in short, medium, and long)
Best Budget: Old Navy Mid-Rise Wow Boot-Cut Jeans
The low price isn’t the only good thing about these jeans; they come in a striking, soft dark wash and have an ultra-high waistband that pairs great with a tucked-in shirt or crop top. Plus, it’s likely you’ll find exactly the right size for you, since it comes in sizes 0-30 with tall, petite, and different inseam lengths.
Material: 62% cotton, 30% polyester, 7% recycled cotton, 1% spandex | Care: Machine wash cold | Size Range: 0-30 (plus tall and petite)
Best Designer: Khaite Vivian High-Rise Cropped Bootcut Jeans
If you’re willing to splurge, these Khaite bootcut jeans are a great pick. The midweight denim is stretchy with a vintage blue wash meant to look a bit worn-in. Meanwhile, the fit is meant to elongate your legs and go with nearly any top and shoes—so while this pair is a bit pricey, you’ll find it’s a versatile pick you can wear again and again, cutting down the cost per wear.
Material: 98% cotton, 2% polyurethane | Care: Hand wash | Size Range: 24-32
Best Black: Universal Standard Marne Bootcut Jeans 32 Inch
A bootcut version of Universal Standard’s beloved jeans, this black bootcut look is stretchy, comfortable, and durable, not to mention super cute and durable. Plus, they are designed with deep pockets and available up to size 40.
Material: 73% cotton, 23% polyester, 4% elastane | Care: Machine wash cold, inside out, with like colors | Size Range: 00-40
Best Classic: Wrangler Ultimate Riding Jean Willow
For bootcut jeans that you can wear with anything and is super functional, check out this pair from Wrangler. They feature a mid-rise fit, curve-hugging silhouette, and shape-holding fabric. And don’t get scared off by the name—these jeans are great for riding, yes, but also for everyday life.
Material: 76% cotton, 23% polyester, 1% spandex | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 00-19
Best High-Waist: Good American Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
With a faded indigo wash, these bootcut jeans from Good American have earned rave reviews from shoppers for their smoothing high waist landing right at the belly button. We also love the worn-in look of the frayed hem and waistline, making them good for casual days around town.
Material: 99% cotton, 1% elastane | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 00-18
Best Low-Rise: American Eagle AE Ne(x)t Level Low-Rise Kick Bootcut Jean
Designed in a pretty light wash, these bootcut jeans from American Eagle are not only as soft and stretchy as it gets but very much in style with their low-rise cut. As over 100 five-star reviews attest, they’re cute, comfortable, and super trendy.
Material: 90% cotton, 8% polyester, 2% elastane | Care: Machine wash cold, inside out and with like colors | Size Range: 000-20 (in extra short, short, regular, long, and extra long)
Best Distressed: American Eagle AE '90s Bootcut Jeans
A funky bootcut with a stretchy waistband and distressed knees, this option from American Eagle comes in two shades of denim and a whole plethora of sizes. Plus, this price is easy on the eyes (and bank account).
Material: 100% cotton | Care: Machine wash cold, inside out and with like colors | Size Range: 000-20 (in extra short, short, regular, long, and extra long)
Best on Amazon: WallFlower Instastretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans
Not only are these midrise bootcut jeans curve-hugging and super stretchy, they come in a whopping 32 colors and designs, so you’re guaranteed to find a pair that fits the look you’re going for.
Material: 55% cotton, 24% polyester, 20% rayon, 1% spandex | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 0-24 (plus long and short)
Best Mid-Rise: Wrangler Retro Mae Jean
Made by Wrangler, these midrise bootcut jeans are a more modern twist on the brand’s “cowgirl cool aesthetic.” They feature Wrangler's iconic “W” stitching on the back and leather patch but they still feel like a current, more versatile style than other bootcut jeans by the brand.
Material: Cotton blends | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 00-19 (plus four inseam lengths)
Best Slim: Silver Jeans Co. Suki Slim Mid-Rise Bootcut Jeans
These bootcut jeans come in a timeless indigo wash, and feature rips at the knees for a trendy distressed look. As slim-fit jeans, they still have the flare of a bootcut, but hug the body in all the right places.
Material: 78% cotton, 20% polyester, 2% elastane | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 25-34
Best Maternity: Old Navy Maternity Front Low Panel Boot-Cut Jeans
These maternity bootcut jeans from Old Navy have dozens of rave reviews from shoppers who appreciate their supportive elastic panel, dark-wash coloring, and cozy, stretchy fabric, among much else.
Material: 61% cotton, 25% polyester, 6% recycled cotton, 6% recycled polyester, 2% spandex denim; 92% polyester, 8% spandex panel | Care: Machine wash cold, tumble dry low | Size Range: 0-20
Best Non-Stretch: Ganni Rigid Denim Betzy Jean
While many people prefer their bootcut jeans to be stretchy, that fit is not for everyone. For an attractive non-stretch bootcut jean, check out these Betzy jeans from GANNI, which are high-waisted and form-fitting.
Material: 100% organic cotton | Care: Machine wash cold | Size Range: 24-32
Best Ankle: Mango High-Waist Bootcut Jeans
These cute high-waist bootcut jeans are cropped at the ankle, yet still have a fun frayed hem and the style’s signature flare.
Material: 94% cotton, 5% recycled cotton, 1% elastane | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 1-22
Best Stretchy: Levi's 315 Shaping Bootcut Jean
For those looking for jeans with major support, look no further than this pair from Levi’s, which features the brand’s trademark Hypersoft fabric to create ultra stretch and softness.
Material: 78% cotton, 21% polyester, 1% elastane | Care: Machine wash inside out with like colors | Size Range: 23-34
Best Vintage-Inspired: Levi's 715 Vintage Classic Bootcut Jeans
Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of these classic bootcut jeans from Levi’s, which are known for their soft fabric, mid-rise cut, and overall vintage look. They’re the kind of jeans that looked just as trendy 15 years ago as they do today, and they’ll undoubtedly stay in style for another 15 to come.
Material: 60% cotton, 22% viscose, 16% polyester, 2% elastane | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 26-34
Best White: Hudson Jeans Beth Mid-Rise Baby Bootcut Jeans
Made by Hudson Jeans, these trendy white bootcut jeans have a cool two-button front and two more buttons on the back pockets, giving them a unique look. You’ll want to rock them with everything from T-shirts to leather jackets and booties to heels.
Material: 90% cotton, 8% REPREVE® recycled polyester, 2% elastane | Care: Machine wash | Size Range: 23-33
Meet the Expert
Eliana Thomas is a stylist at Stitch Fix, an online personal styling service.
What to Look for in Bootcut Jeans
Flare
While all bootcut jeans have some flare at the bottom, “the size of the flare can vary from a baby bootcut (slight flare) to an extra-wide, more dramatic silhouette,” says Thomas.
Rise
Many of the most popular bootcut jean styles have mid-rise fits, allowing them to be worn with a variety of tops. Yet if you tend to prefer a low-rise or high-rise look for your jeans, there are plenty of pairs out there that will fit the bill and make for a great look.
-
What makes a jean bootcut?
If a pair of jeans has a slim fit on top and flares out from the knee to ankle, then it’s considered a bootcut, says Thomas. The size of the flare can vary, but if it’s there, it counts.
-
How do you style bootcut jeans?
One popular option is to pair them with a half-tucked in button-up top and boots (or heels) for a sophisticated vibe, says Thomas, noting that adding in some layered jewelry or hoops can complete the look. Another choice is to do a cropped top or jacket with a high-rise pair of bootcut jeans for a statement look, or throw on wedges for a more summery feel.
-
What’s the difference between straight, flare, and bootcut jeans?
“A straight cut usually has a straight fit up and down through the entire leg and it can be fitted or baggier,” explains Thomas, while “a flare is a variation of a bootcut jean that is fitted at the top with a dramatic flare starting at the knee break” and tends to be more “trend-forward,” as well.
