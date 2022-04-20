We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

The bomber jacket’s origins go back as far as World War I, and over time the topper has evolved from a protective piece of outerwear to a wardrobe essential. When paired with crisp shirting and trim suiting, the jacket transforms from utilitarian to almost avant-garde. In a pinch, it also teams well with the most casual clothing, like a sweatsuit or jeans and a T-shirt. That’s all to say that the bomber jacket has become a staple in wardrobes for its ability to add some serious flair to an outfit. “It's strong; It feels badass, but you can style it so that it can also feel very sexy and soft depending on the look,” fashion experts Brit and Kara Elkin tell Byrdie. Now, the market for bomber jackets is saturated, with pieces available at every price point. From lightweight and minimalist to fleece-lined and fuzzy, there are so many styles to choose from, which is why we’ve honed a list of the best of the best, with the help of the Elkins and Lauren Yerkes, Chief Merchandising Officer at REVOLVE. Read on for the best bomber jackets available right now. Meet the Expert Brit and Kara Elkin are Los Angeles-based celebrity stylists and designers of their eponymous womenswear label, ELKIN.

Lauren Yerkes is the Chief Merchandising Officer at REVOLVE, a digital fashion retailer.