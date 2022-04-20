We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
The bomber jacket’s origins go back as far as World War I, and over time the topper has evolved from a protective piece of outerwear to a wardrobe essential. When paired with crisp shirting and trim suiting, the jacket transforms from utilitarian to almost avant-garde. In a pinch, it also teams well with the most casual clothing, like a sweatsuit or jeans and a T-shirt.
That’s all to say that the bomber jacket has become a staple in wardrobes for its ability to add some serious flair to an outfit. “It's strong; It feels badass, but you can style it so that it can also feel very sexy and soft depending on the look,” fashion experts Brit and Kara Elkin tell Byrdie.
Now, the market for bomber jackets is saturated, with pieces available at every price point. From lightweight and minimalist to fleece-lined and fuzzy, there are so many styles to choose from, which is why we’ve honed a list of the best of the best, with the help of the Elkins and Lauren Yerkes, Chief Merchandising Officer at REVOLVE.
Read on for the best bomber jackets available right now.
Meet the Expert
- Brit and Kara Elkin are Los Angeles-based celebrity stylists and designers of their eponymous womenswear label, ELKIN.
- Lauren Yerkes is the Chief Merchandising Officer at REVOLVE, a digital fashion retailer.
Best Overall: Everlane The Bomber Jacket
For a thin and lightweight option that has the air of a classic bomber, Everlane has something for you. Made with breathable cotton and recycled polyester, it’s cut for an oversized fit and complete with details like a ribbed trim, a utility-inspired shoulder pocket, and a two-way zip front. At less than $100, it’s also pretty well-priced, given its versatility.
Colors: Black, Deep Blue | Composition: 68% cotton, 32% recycled polyester shell | Size Range: XXS-XL
Best Budget: H&M Oversized Bomber Jacket
For those unready or unwilling to splurge on a big-budget bomber, more economical options, like this style from H&M, exist. The oversized jacket—which features a baseball-style collar, a small pocket on the sleeves as well as two side pockets for a couple of essentials—will round out virtually any look.
Colors: Black | Composition: 100% polyester | Size Range: XXS-XL
Best Designer: Alexander McQueen Polyfaille Bomber Jacket
A favorite of the Elkins, this artistic bomber with a fitted bodice and exaggerated sleeves is capable of metamorphosing most looks. The jacket, from world-renowned fashion label Alexander McQueen, is composed of lustrous poly-faille and has been crafted carefully to achieve a specific gathered finish along the bodice and sleeves.
Colors: Black | Composition: 100% polyester body; 95% wool, 4% polyamide, 1% elastane trim; 50% polyester, 50% wool filling | Size Range: IT 38-50 (US 2-14)
Best Leather: Banana Republic Leather Bomber Jacket with Removable Shearling Collar
This cropped pilot-style jacket is as classic as it gets. It’s made from sustainable leather and lined with a synthetic blend for comfort and warmth. As far as fit goes, this style is relaxed, even borders on oversized. It’s cut straight to the waist, with a dropped shoulder and removable shearling collar.
Colors: Burnt Umber | Composition: 100% leather; 50% polyester, 50% viscose rayon lining | Size Range: XXS-XXL
Best Oversized: The Frankie Shop Astra Oversized Shell Bomber Jacket
This kelly green bomber from The Frankie Shop is just waiting to make its debut on you. The Astra unisex style is a standout piece that offers an emphatically dramatic, oversized silhouette that’s very chic and wearable. (It’s the ultimate layering piece!) Construction-wise, it’s made with padded nylon in a satin sheen, with all of the standard details.
Colors: Green, Black, Royal Purple, Olive | Composition: 100% nylon; 100% polyester lining | Size Range: XS/S, M/L
Most Innovative: JW Anderson Twill and Fleece Bomber Jacket
“JW Anderson put a great twist on the bomber by adding fleece and making it feel even more utilitarian,” says the Elkins. This particular one plays with texture, as it’s made from panels of evergreen-tinged plush fleece and contrasting twill in camel and electric blue. It’s cut for a boxy fit, though there are drawstrings so you can adjust the elasticated hem to your liking. For the biggest statement, style it with the matching track pants and your most cushy sneakers or slides.
Colors: Navy | Composition: Polyester, cotton, polyamide, recycled polyester | Size Range: UK 6-14
Best Hooded: Good American De'Luxe Bomber
If you're prone to forgetting an umbrella, or want a way to combat wind on those less-than-ideal days, a hooded bomber jacket is the way to go. This one from Good American combines the function of a classic bomber jacket with trendy elements, such as the fleece hood and cropped silhouette. Plus, the style comes in a couple of unique colorways, like lilac and chocolatey brown.
Colors: Dusty Violet, Army Green, Fog, Black | Composition: 100% nylon with fleece hood | Size Range: XXS-5XL
Best for Winter: Dries Van Noten Faux Shearling and Felt Bomber Jacket
Dries Van Noten’s Fall '21 collection nodded to the Belgian fashion scene of the '90s, when the designer, one of the Antwerp Six, became famous for his experimental approach to design. This roomy bomber jacket (perfect for layering) mixes materials by combining a fluffy faux shearling front with a smooth felt back. It’s rounded out with the most classic bomber detail—ribbed trims at the collar, cuffs, and hem to seal in warmth.
Colors: Camel | Composition: 41% wool, 25% polyamide, 23% mohair, 11% cotton | Size Range: XS-L
Best Satin: Universal Standard Satin Bomber Jacket
Universal Standard takes great pride in two things: minimalist yet versatile designs and its inclusivity of regular, plus, and petite sizes in all of its offerings. So, naturally, the Carmen Satin Bomber Jacket embodies both of those ideals. It’s made from luxe satin, with classic elements like ribbed trim and a relaxed fit that’s apropos to layering for cold weather.
Colors: Deep Sea | Composition: 100% polyester | Size Range: 4XS-4XL
Best Sporty: Alo Yoga Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber
Alo Yoga’s Faux Fur Urbanite Bomber encapsulates good-looking comfort. The bomber is cropped at the waist while maintaining a slightly oversized fit. In terms of details, it has a faux fur lining and a hidden zip pocket for securing small essentials, like a credit card and headphones.
Colors: Black/Ivory | Composition: Synthetic with faux fur lining | Size Range: XS-L
Best Animal Print: Lovers and Friends Faux Fur Jacket
Minimalists, skip ahead—this bomber is for animal print enthusiasts only. A top pick of Yerkes, the faux leopard fur is made from recycled polyester, and it features a front zipper closure, an interior slip pocket, and glossy black trimmings.
Colors: Leopard | Composition: 100% recycled polyester shell; 55% polyester, 45% viscose lining | Size Range: XXS-XL
Best Wool: The Frankie Shop Hedy Bomber Jacket
The Hedy Bomber Jacket is destined to be a cold-weather wardrobe hero, being that it’s such a champion of timelessness, warmth, and versatility. The oversized style in camel is crafted from soft woolen felt and complete with traditional details like ribbed trim and flap pockets with snap fastenings. Team it with your best knitwear and dark denim for the most classic look.
Colors: Camel | Composition: 90% wool, 10% polyester; satin lining | Size Range: XS/S, M/L
Best Varsity Style: Alpha Industries L-2B Varsity Cropped Bomber Jacket
All-American clothing manufacturer Alpha Industries refreshed its classic L-2B style with a cropped silhouette and some subtle varsity-inspired knit details. Initially a contractor to the military, Alpha Industries first created the L-2B flight jacket in the 1950s as a lighter alternative to the MA-1 (a favorite of Yerkes) and L-2A jackets issued to the United States Air Force.
Colors: Sage, Replica Blue | Composition: 100% nylon | Size Range: XS-XL
Best Sustainable: TAVI Cozy Bomber Jacket
Conscious consumerism has (virtuously) propelled us into the school of thought that feeling good about our purchase, not only from an aesthetic perspective but from an environmental one, is critical. This fitted, jacquard pattern fleece bomber is a responsible choice because it’s stylish, warm, and made with recycled polyester from precisely 33 post-consumer plastic bottles.
Colors: Ebony | Composition: 72% recycled polyester, 28% polyester | Size Range: XS-XL
What to Look for in a Bomber Jacket
Construction
A bomber is a waist-length jacket that typically has elasticated, ribbed trim along the waistband, cuffs, and collar. It also has a zipper front and at least two functional flap pockets in the front. Designers who want to maximize the utility of the jacket will have added at least one other pocket, sometimes on the arm or inside of the jacket, as well.
Fit
The popularity of bomber jackets has bred a wide selection of fits. Some are more fitted and therefore great to wear over T-shirts and tank tops, while others are roomier and best for layering. Of course, proportions are also a consideration. “I would recommend deciding between a more shrunken, cropped silhouette for a look with jeans, or an oversized boyfriend style with a cute slip dress,” says Yerkes.
Material
Nylon is the classic flight jacket material, but there are also polyester, wool, shearling, and leather options. The latter group of natural materials (wool, shearling, and leather) is ideal for cold weather, given the insulating properties they contain, while many nylon and polyester styles are best for layering in mild weather. Nylon also has the benefit of water resistance, so this material works well in mild wet conditions.
-
How do you style bomber jackets?
Bomber jackets are very versatile, so you can wear one with everything from jeans to dresses to athletic apparel for a big impact and, of course, for some warmth. “The best thing about a bomber is that it's a statement," says the Elkins. "No matter how subtle the design, it still stands out. We love styling it simply and letting it speak for itself, [like with] jeans, a white tee, and boots." For a night look, they suggest wearing one over a slip dress and layered tennis necklaces.
-
Are bomber jackets easy to clean?
Many nylon bomber jackets are machine washable, but you should always check the care instructions to be sure. Other materials—like wool, shearling, and leather—would likely be better handled by a dry cleaning service.
